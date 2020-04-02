 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
U.S. Business

U.S. trade gap shrank to $39.9-billion in February, smallest since 2016

Paul Wiseman
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Containers are unloaded at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., on Nov. 4, 2019.

The Associated Press

The U.S. trade deficit tumbled in February to the lowest level since 2016 as exports fell and imports fell more. The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China narrowed in February when the world’s No. 2 economy was locked down to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2 per cent to $39.9 billion in February, the lowest since September 2016. Exports fell 0.4 per cent to $207.5 billion. Imports skidded 2.5 per cent to $247.5 billion.

The goods gap with China fell 17 per cent to $19.7 billion on a 13 per cent drop in imports.

In February, the United States ran a $61.2 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as aircraft and appliances. But it ran a $21.3 billion surplus in services such as education and tourism.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to reduce America’s massive trade imbalances, especially with China. He has imposed tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. Last year, the U.S. trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years.

COVID-19 is also devastating global trade as economies around the world isolate themselves to fight the outbreak.

