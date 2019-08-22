 Skip to main content

U.S. Business Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

El Paso, Texas
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People join in prayer at a memorial four days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Aug. 7, 2019.

CALLAGHAN O'HARE/Reuters

Walmart says it will reopen its El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, but only after the entire interior of the store is rebuilt.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the project is expected to take three to four months. Hargrove says the project will include an on-site memorial honouring the victims of the shooting and recognizing the “binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez” in Mexico.

Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman, Patrick Crusius, confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Hargrove says nearly all of the 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to other nearby locations, and that the company believes reopening the store is “an important step in healing from this tragedy.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter