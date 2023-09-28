Skip to main content
The White House warned on Thursday a partial shutdown of the federal government that could occur this weekend would delay nearly 2,000 long-term disaster recovery projects.

A budget standoff in the Republican-led House of Representatives, which the White House blames on far-right Republican lawmakers, is pushing the government to the brink of a shutdown.

The White House on Monday had warned a shutdown would result in a rapid loss of food benefits for nearly 7 million low-income women and children.

In a statement on Thursday, the White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, already under strain by multiple natural disasters, would result in a delay of nearly 2,000 long-term recovery projects in communities across the country.

It cited a variety of rebuilding projects that would face delays, including the Wilson County School in Tennessee, a senior citizens centre in New Jersey and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of projects from 2022 Hurricane Ian in Florida.

