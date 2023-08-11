Unifor kicks off contract talks with Detroit Three
Unifor national president Lana Payne emphasized that autoworkers expect to make significant wage and benefit gains as the union kicked off contract talks with the Detroit Three. The official handshakes that started negotiations between the union and the three automakers come as the rising cost of living and the transition to electric vehicles are top-of-mind.
The Canadian Press
