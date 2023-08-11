Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Unifor national president Lana Payne emphasized that autoworkers expect to make significant wage and benefit gains as the union kicked off contract talks with the Detroit Three. The official handshakes that started negotiations between the union and the three automakers come as the rising cost of living and the transition to electric vehicles are top-of-mind.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos