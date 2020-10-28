A guide to which EMBA/MBA program is best for you

EMBA programs
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business
Vancouver
Tuition: $58,400
Students accepted: 45
Male-Female ratio: 46/54
Average work experience: 18 years
Length of program: 20 months
GO HERE if you want to be a more holistic decision maker. Students with experience in marketing, operations, finance and other disciplines are placed in small groups with the goal of simulating a senior leadership team.
MAKING CONNECTIONS Beedie is home to the largest business mentorship program in Western Canada, with more than 600 mentors and mentees paired annually.
Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business, Indigenous Business Leadership EMBA
Vancouver
Tuition: $58,400
Students accepted: 30+
Male-Female ratio: 85/15
Average work experience: 19+ years
Length of program: 20 months
GO HERE to enhance your skills and expand your knowledge of Indigenous business management, economic development and self-determination. This is the only accredited MBA program in North America that incorporates Indigenous traditional knowledge, cultural protocols and history.
EXPERIENCE COUNTS Students in the Indigenous business leadership EMBA have an average of 19 years of work experience—the most of any Canadian program.
ALBERTA
University of Alberta
Alberta School of Business, UAlberta Executive MBA
Edmonton
Tuition: $73,700
Students accepted: 28
Male-Female ratio: 70/30
Average work experience: 17 years
Length of program: 20 months
GO HERE to build deep connections. Small class sizes connect students with peers and professors.
DIVERSE NETWORK Students come from across the public and private sector—from Canada’s military to financial services to city government—bringing unique perspectives.
PEOPLE SKILLS An executive coaching team helps students improve skills related to communication, relationships in the workplace and time management.
University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business
Calgary
Tuition: $75,000
Students accepted: 35
Male-Female ratio: 70/30
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 22 months
GO HERE if you want to strengthen your presence and capacity as a leader.
ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT More than 20% of the 2018-19 cohort were company owners or directors; Entrepreneurial Thinking is a core course.
FINANCE SPECIALIZATION Haskayne now offers a finance specialization, allowing students to explore areas like mergers and acquisitions, as well as derivatives and financial risk management.
ONTARIO
Carleton University, Sprott School of Business, Sprott Professional MBA
Ottawa
Tuition: $19,000
Students accepted: 24
Male-Female ratio: 75/25
Average work experience: 7 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you prioritize interdisciplinary perspectives and an integrated approach to solving problems.
VALUE FOR MONEY Launched in 2019, Sprott’s Professional MBA is the least expensive EMBA outside of Quebec.
McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business, EMBA in Digital Transformation
Burlington and Silicon Valley
Tuition: $89,000
Students accepted: 25
Male-Female ratio: 64/36
Average work experience: 17 years
Length of program: 14 months
GO HERE if you want to understand the processes and decision making that define digital transformation and change.
PARTNERSHIP ALERT DeGroote’s partner network—led by IBM, Rogers and theScore—provides access to case studies, guest speakers and site visits.
Queen’s University, Smith School of Business, National EMBA
Kingston, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto
Tuition: $106,000
Students accepted: 95
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 14 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in an accessible, team-based learning approach with a pan-Canadian perspective.
A NATIONAL PROGRAM Delivered in Boardroom Learning Centres in seven country-wide locations and in your home or office, the program claims to offer a national perspective not available elsewhere.
COVID RESPONSE Smith has added webinars and three workshops in response to the pandemic, including Strategy in a Time of COVID and Leadership During Crisis.
Queen’s University and Cornell University, Smith School of Business and Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell-Queen’s EMBA Americas
Kingston
Tuition: $146,695
Students accepted: 171
Male-Female ratio: 68/32
Average work experience: 11 years
Length of program: 17 months
GO HERE if you want two degrees, including one from an Ivy League institution.
INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE While delivered fully through remote learning for the class of 2021, the program draws participants from across Canada, the United States and Latin America.
University of Ottawa, Telfer School of Management, Telfer Executive MBA
Ottawa
Tuition: $75,000
Students accepted: 20
Male-Female ratio: 58/42
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 21 months
GO HERE if you value hands-on learning. Students solve real challenges for clients in different industries.
GET ENTREPRENEURIAL The School Your Startup program links students with emerging companies for six-week collaborations. They create business plans and investor packages, and then pitch to panels of investors.
University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Rotman One-Year EMBA
Toronto
Tuition: $115,442
Students accepted: 57
Male-Female ratio: 79/21
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 13 months
GO HERE if you have an entrepreneurial bent. Students gain skills and experience with Toronto’s science-based early-stage venture community and through courses like the Creative Destruction Lab.
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT A personalized leadership program combines group work with assessment, one-on-one coaching and workshop-style sessions, including topics like the psychology of self-management.
University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Rotman-SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA
Toronto and Milan
Tuition: US$100,000
Students accepted: 41
Male-Female ratio: 61/39
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 18 months
GO HERE if you are interested in business and leadership with a global perspective. Students learn in “home” hubs in Toronto and Milan, and travel to five other global destinations, such as São Paulo, Shanghai and San Francisco.
TWICE AS NICE Graduates receive degrees—and alumni privileges—from both Rotman and SDA Bocconi.
University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Global Executive MBA for Healthcare and the Life Sciences
Toronto, San Francisco, Singapore and London
Tuition: $114,284
Students accepted: 26
Male-Female ratio: 50/50
Average work experience: 16 years
Length of program: 18 months
GO HERE if you’re a health care and life sciences sector provider, administrator, scientist or regulatory professional looking for a tailored program offering an immersive experience in four key global clusters.
GENDER PARITY With an even split between men and women, this program has the highest percentage of female students among all EMBAs.
Western University, Ivey Business School
Toronto
Tuition: $115,000
Students accepted: 104
Male-Female ratio: 75/25
Average work experience: 14.5 months
Length of program: 15 months
GO HERE if you are attracted to hands-on learning. Ivey’s case-based learning approach—the same as Harvard Business School—tests new ideas and strategies within learning teams.
PACK YOUR BAGS Spend one week in an international location working on a business project with your team along with professionals from other top global programs.
York University, Schulich School of Business, Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA Program
Toronto
Tuition: $112,000
Students accepted: 45
Male-Female ratio: 70/30
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 18 months
GO HERE if you are looking to expand your global network. The program offers the opportunity to meet and study with nearly 500 business leaders from around the world.
PASSPORT REQUIRED Global electives at partner schools include opportunities to travel to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to study deal making in China and Asia, or Tel Aviv University to explore venture capital.
QUEBEC
Concordia University, John Molson School of Business, John Molson Executive MBA Program
Montreal
Tuition: $75,00
Students accepted: 21
Male-Female ratio: 57/43
Average work experience: 14 years
Length of program: 15 months
GO HERE if you value work-life balance. Molson offers a family-friendly, one-day-a-week schedule and a healthy executive module that encourages high performance through good habits.
CONNECTING Boasting one of the smallest class sizes, students enjoy more one-on-one engagement with professors.
McGill University/HEC Montréal, Desautels Faculty of Management and HEC Montréal, McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA
Montreal
Tuition: $91,000
Students accepted: 42
Male-Female ratio: 67/33
Average work experience: 18 years
Length of program: 15 months
GO HERE if you want a bilingual program where presentations and discussions take place in French and English.
DIVERSE CLASSES On average, cohorts feature students from 20 to 25 different industries and sectors.
Université de Quebec a Montréal, McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA, MBA en conseil en management
Montreal and Laval
Tuition: $8,400
Students accepted: 65
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 9 years
Length of program: 24 months
GO HERE if you want to attend a major French-language management school where students work on real business cases and have an opportunity to partner with international schools.
TRILINGUAL The case-based program, which also offers the opportunity to investigate work-based projects, is taught in French, English and Spanish.
Université de Sherbrooke
Longueuil
Tuition: $49,920
Students accepted: 17
Male-Female ratio: 65/35
Average work experience: 10 to 15 years
Length of program: 18 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for a customized curriculum focused on developing specific skills instead of standardized courses.
CAREER PLANNING Students receive individual career assessments and development plans.
Université Laval, FSA ULaval, Gestion pour cadres en exercise (MBA)
Quebec City
Tuition: $20,200
Students accepted: 31
Male-Female ratio: 65/35
Average work experience: 18 years
Length of program: 18 months
GO HERE if you value flexibility; Laval’s hybrid format features two days of class time and two online courses per month.
CASE-BASED Laval supplements business case studies with simulations that relate to each individual’s work.
ATLANTIC CANADA
Saint Mary’s University, Sobey School of Business
Halifax
Tuition: $31,000
Students accepted: 19
Male-Female ratio: 63/37
Average work experience: 5 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in applied learning. Launched in January 2020, Sobey’s newly designed program prioritizes decision making using evidence from multiple sources to define and explore issues.
HYBRID FORMAT Every three weeks students attend two days of classes; in between, they complete learning modules, online instruction and webinars.
University of Prince Edward Island, UPEI Executive MBA
Charlottetown
Tuition: $36,765
Students accepted: 8
Male-Female ratio: 75/25
Average work experience: 9 years
Length of program: 20 months
GO HERE if you want to learn about evidence-based management. UPEI is a pioneer in teaching students how to leverage research findings to make more informed business decisions.
SPECIALIZATIONS Students must take courses in one of two specialized streams of study: Biotechnology Management or Entrepreneurship and Innovative Management.
ONLINE
Athabasca University
Online
Tuition: $29,186 to $52,282
Students accepted: 173
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 9 years
Length of program: 18 to 30 months
GO HERE if you want the ultimate flexibility. There are no set start or end dates, and Athabasca’s 24-hour online program allows students to establish their own study hours. One mandatory in-residence course can be completed at major centres across Canada.
EXPERIENCE WANTED Program accepts professional experience in lieu of an undergraduate degree or professional certification. And no GMAT scores are required.
University of Fredericton, Sandermoen School of Business
Online
Tuition: $30,385 (flexible pay-per-course option)
Students accepted: 71
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 16.5 years
Length of program: 18 to 30 months
GO HERE if you want flexibility and choice. Students can choose from six annual start dates. All mandatory classes can be attended in the evening from anywhere with internet access.
SPECIALIZATIONS Sandermoen features nine specialty streams, including Business Analytics Leadership and Social Enterprise Leadership.
MBA programs
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Royal Roads University, MBA in Executive Management
Victoria and online
Tuition: $44,401
Students accepted: 114
Male-Female ratio: 63/37
Average work experience:
Length of program: 18 to 31 months
GO HERE if you’re a full-time manager looking to earn an MBA. For those lacking an undergraduate degree, Royal Roads will evaluate candidates based on education, informal learning and real-world life experiences.
Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business
Vancouver
Tuition: $42,135
Students accepted: FT: 50; Management of Technology: 45
Male-Female ratio: FT: 48/52; MOT: 75/25
Average work experience: FT: 5 years; MOT: 11 years
Length of program: FT: 16 months; MOT: 24 months
GO HERE if you want to build a strong and diverse network. Small classes move through the entire program together in a cohort model, taking the same courses, working in teams and developing close connections.
Thompson Rivers University
Kamloops and online
Tuition: 22,748+
Students accepted: 138
Male-Female ratio: 58/38 (4% not disclosed)
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 12+ months
GO HERE if you’re looking for a flexible and customizable program. New one-credit micro courses include digital and social media marketing, and investments.
Trinity Western University
Langley and Richmond; and Tianjin, Shanghai and Beijing, China
Tuition: $34,200+
Students accepted: 88; Great Wall program: 88
Male-Female ratio: 50/50
Average work experience: N/A
Length of program: 18 to 22 months
GO HERE if you’re seeking Canada’s only Christian MBA program or are interested in specializations such as non-profit and charitable organization management or international business.
University of British Columbia, UBC Sauder School of Business
Vancouver
Tuition: $50,408
Students accepted: 98
Male-Female ratio: 63/37
Average work experience: 5 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you want an international perspective. As the only Canadian member of Yale’s Global Network for Advanced Management, students access course offerings from 30 leading schools around the world.
University of Northern British Columbia
Prince George and Vancouver
Tuition: $35,000+
Students accepted: 51
Male-Female ratio: 58/42
Average work experience: 10+ years
Length of program: 21 months
GO HERE if you are looking for an MBA designed for working professionals—classes are on Fridays and weekends.
University of Victoria, Peter B. Gustavson School of BusinessMBA in Sustainable Innovation
Victoria
Tuition: $35,363
Students accepted: 15; weekend: 23
Male-Female ratio: 80/20; weekend: 52/48
Average work experience: 9.6 years; weekend: 10.6 years
Length of program: 16 months; weekend: 24 months
GO HERE if you want to focus on responsible leadership. A redesigned curriculum lets students explore new career paths, such as socially minded corporate leadership, community building, and entrepreneurship.
Victoria Island University
Nanaimo
Tuition: $27,463
Students accepted: NA
Male-Female ratio: NA
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 16 Months; weekend: 20 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in how technology is influencing business. The program features four dedicated, tech-focused classes.
ALBERTA
University of Alberta, Alberta School of Business
Edmonton
Tuition: $31,000
Students accepted: 67
Male-Female ratio: 48/52
Average work experience: 5.4 years
Length of program: 20 to 44 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for an MBA rooted in real-world experience. Students work for an outside organization to find solutions to a strategic issue.
University of Alberta, Alberta School of Business, UAlberta MBA
Fort McMurray
Tuition: $45,000
Students accepted: 25
Male-Female ratio: 68/32
Average work experience: 4.5 years
Length of program: 36 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for an experience focused on the energy industry. This three-year program follows the existing MBA program with a specialization in natural resources, energy and environment.
University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business
Calgary
Tuition: $35,709; accelerated: $19,640
Students accepted: 105; accelerated: 60
Male-Female ratio: 58/42; accelerated: 55/45
Average work experience: 7.5 years; accelerated: 5.8 years
Length of program: 20+ months; accelerated: 12 months
GO HERE if you want diverse and innovative opportunities. Eight specializations include entrepreneurship and innovation, sustainable development and data analytics.
SASKATCHEWAN
University of Saskatchewan, Edwards School of Business
Saskatoon
Tuition: $30,306
Students accepted: 31
Male-Female ratio: 61/39
Average work experience: 8 years
Length of program: 12 to 36 months
GO HERE if your focus is on team building and business strategy. Students participate in a one-week management-skills retreat in northern Saskatchewan.
MANITOBA
University of Manitoba, Asper School of Business
Winnipeg
Tuition: $35,239.68
Students accepted: 54
Male-Female ratio: 67/33
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 12 months to two years
GO HERE if you want to tailor your MBA to your specific interests. Specializations include international and emerging markets, and entrepreneurship and innovation.
ONTARIO
Brock University, Goodman School of Business
St. Catharines
Tuition: $27,875
Students accepted: 183
Male-Female ratio: 47/53
Average work experience: 4 years
Length of program: 8 to 20 months
GO HERE if you want a collaborative environment with students of different ages, academic backgrounds and professions. Students can work a toward their MBA with a master’s in management, science, or public health.
Carleton University, Sprott School of Business
Ottawa
Tuition: $19,000; international: $50,000+
Students accepted: 30
Male-Female ratio: 47/53
Average work experience: 4 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in a collaborative learning environment centred on case studies, interactive simulation and client-focused projects. Candidates with less than two years of professional employment participate in an internship program.
Lakehead University, MBA and MBA with Advanced Studies in Management
Thunder Bay
Tuition: $18,557, to $21,004
Students accepted: 62
Male-Female ratio: 55/45
Average work experience: 4.25 years
Length of program: 12 to 16 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for a degree designed to prepare you for a wide range of careers. The program helps students develop analytical and communication skills, while weighing ethical factors.
Laurentian University
Sudbury and online
Tuition: $13,000
Students accepted: 20
Male-Female ratio: 45/55
Average work experience: 13 years
Length of program: 11 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for flexibility. Students can complete their MBA online, on campus or with a combination of the two.
McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business
Burlington
Tuition: $38,500; accelerated: $19,500; co-op: $44,000
Students accepted: 339
Male-Female ratio: 55/45
Average work experience: 3.3 years; accelerated 8.6 years
Length of program: 8 to 36 months
GO HERE if you value networking and employer partnerships; DeGroote works with over 200 companies.
Queen’s University, Smith School of Business
Kingston
Tuition: $83,000
Students accepted: 91
Male-Female ratio: 56/44
Average work experience: 4.4 years
Length of program: 12 months
GO HERE if you value an international, team-focused approach. Management Under Fire: Surviving and Thriving in Turbulent Times, is a new multi-faculty elective.
Royal Military College of Canada
Online
Tuition: $16,260; PT: $1,316 per course
Students accepted: 125
Male-Female ratio: 76/24
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 12 to 24 months
GO HERE if you’re a working professional who wants maximum flexibility; 95% of students study part time.
Ryerson University, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ted Rogers MBA
Toronto
Tuition: $22,329
Students accepted: 58
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 6.4 years
Length of program: 12 months
GO HERE if you want a customized experience that helps direct your career with evaluation, coaching sessions and job search assistance.
University of Guelph, Gordon S. Lang School of Business & Economics
Guelph
Tuition: $45,603
Students accepted: 45
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 3 to 5 years
Length of program: 24 months
GO HERE if you’re a working professional seeking a flexible schedule. Specializations include sustainable commerce, as well as hospitality and tourism management.
University of Ottawa, Telfer School of Management
Ottawa
Tuition: $28,092
Students accepted: 8
Male-Female ratio: 50/50
Average work experience: 5.4 years
Length of program: 12 to 24 months
GO HERE if you aspire to lead. The program offers options to study consulting, business analytics and public management, among other areas. A 24-month professional MBA is available in English and French.
University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management
Toronto
Tuition: $92,540
Students accepted: 275; PT: 120
Male-Female ratio: 56/44; PT: 62/38
Average work experience: 4 years; PT: 6 years
Length of program: 20 months; PT: 32 months
GO HERE if you have an entrepreneurial bent. Students have access to one of the world’s strongest early-stage venture communities.
University of Windsor, Odette School of Business
Windsor
Tuition: $28,490
Students accepted: 40
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 1 to 2 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you want real-world corporate projects and personalized learning. The Advanced Program for Experiential Consulting (APEX) allows students to work with companies such as Fiat Chrysler.
Western University, Ivey School of Business
London
Tuition: $83,250
Students accepted: 156
Male-Female ratio: 66/33
Average work experience: 3 years
Length of program: 13 months
GO HERE if you want a fast-tracked 13-month program offering a case-study-based method. Students benefit from a top-ranked career management team.
Wilfrid Laurier University, Lazaridis School of Business
Waterloo and Toronto
Tuition: $29,807; co-op: $32,098
Students accepted: 39; co-op: 38
Male-Female ratio: 49/51; co-op 47/53
Average work experience: 6 years; co-op 8 months
Length of program: 12 months; co-op: 20 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in specialization: 10 options include international business management and entrepreneurship.
York University, Schulich School of Business
Toronto
Tuition: $71,890
Students accepted: NA
Male-Female ratio: 58/42
Average work experience: 6 years
Length of program: 8 to 16 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for a specialized MBA. In June, Schulich announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Health Management and Leadership.
QUEBEC
Concordia University, John Molson School of Business
Montreal
Tuition: $6,400+
Students accepted: 65
Male-Female ratio: 69/31
Average work experience:6 years
Length of program: 20 months
GO HERE if you want flexibility, small classes and the opportunity to learn outside the classroom. Full- and part-time students can choose morning, afternoon or evening classes, and over 97% of students are employed within three months of graduation.
HEC Montréal
Montreal
Tuition: $8,700+
Students accepted: 83
Male-Female ratio: 58/42
Average work experience: 6.1 years
Length of program: 12 months
GO HERE if you want a one-year program offered in a bilingual setting. Students participate in business consulting projects.
McGill University, Desautels Faculty of Management
Montreal
Tuition: $82,500
Students accepted: 39
Male-Female ratio: 69/31
Average work experience: 5.6 years
Length of program: 12 to 20 months
GO HERE if you prioritize flexibility in program length and specialization. A newly designed curriculum offers 12-, 16- and 20-month MBA options with specializations.
Université de Sherbrooke, École de gestion
Sherbrooke (full time) Sherbrooke and Longueuil (part time)
Tuition: $5,400
Students accepted: 20
Male-Female ratio: 65/35
Average work experience: 6 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you want a practical, hands-on education. Co-op options include a four-month paid internship to build business skills.
Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM
Montreal
Tuition: $8,400+
Students accepted: 25+
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 3+ years
Length of program: 24 to 26 months
GO HERE if you’ve recently completed a bachelor’s degree in an area of study other than business and have less than four years of experience.
Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM, MBA en conseil en management
Montreal
Tuition: $8,400+
Students accepted: 25
Male-Female ratio: 45/55
Average work experience: 4 years
Length of program: 24 to 48 months
GO HERE if you’re a professional focused on management consulting. Eligible graduates of this part-time or full-time program can receive a Certified Management Consultant credential on an accelerated timeline.
Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM, MBA en sciences comptables
Montreal
Tuition: $8,400+
Students accepted: 25 to 30
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 24 to 48 months
GO HERE if you’ve earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting or an equivalent and want to deepen your theoretical and applied knowledge in management. Either the DESS in Accounting Practice (CPA) or the CPA professional education program credits count toward the MBA.
University Laval, FSA ULaval
Quebec City and online
Tuition: $5,200+
Students accepted: 763
Male-Female ratio: 50/50
Average work experience: 3 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you want flexibility and choice. FSA ULaval offers a mix of in-class, online and hybrid courses. There are 21 specializations, six of which are offered entirely online.
ATLANTIC CANADA
Cape Breton University, Shannon School of Business, MBA in Community Economic Development
Sydney, NS (CBU Campus); Toronto, Brandon, Man., Saskatoon, and Edmonton (weekend format)
Tuition: $26,528; weekend: $36,571
Students accepted: 423; weekend: 83
Male-Female ratio: 44/56
Average work experience: 5 years
Length of program: 12 to 24 months
GO HERE if you want a program covering all subjects found in a traditional MBA, with an emphasis on economic development, governance and change management.
Dalhousie University, Rowe School of Business, Corporate Residency MBA
Halifax
Tuition: $53,801
Students accepted: 46
Male-Female ratio: 52/48
Average work experience: 2 years
Length of program: 22 months
GO HERE if you’re young and come from a non-business background. Students gain work experience through an eight-month paid residency.
Dalhousie University, Rowe School of Business, MBA Leadership and MBA Financial Services
Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver
Tuition: $33,810
Students accepted: 295
Male-Female ratio: 49/51
Average work experience: 15 years
Length of program: 48 months
GO HERE if you are a mid-career professional looking to upgrade your skills with a a blend of distance and face-to-face learning. At the end of each term, course participants meet for intensive sessions of three-to-five-days.
Memorial University of Newfoundland, MBA and MBA in social enterprise and entrepreneurship (MBA-SEE)
St. John’s, NL
Tuition: $10,200; MBA-SEE: $26,700
Students accepted: 25; MBA SEE: 17
Male-Female ratio: 72/28; MBA SEE: 47/53
Average work experience: 2+ years
Length of program: 24 months; MBA SEE: 12 months
GO HERE if you want to combine fundamental business knowledge and leadership skills in a diverse, international environment. Current MBA students represent 18 countries and hold more than 20 types of degrees.
Saint Mary’s University, Sobey School of Business
Halifax
Tuition: $31,000
Students accepted: 19
Male-Female ratio: 63/37
Average work experience: 5 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you’re interested in a global perspective; half of students come from outside Canada. Sobey is a signatory to the UN’s Principles of Responsible Management Education.
University of Fredericton, Sandermoen School of Business
Online
Tuition: $25,235
Students accepted: 220
Male-Female ratio: 50/50
Average work experience: 10 years
Length of program: 24 to 42 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for specialist options. Sandermoen’s nine areas of specialization include real estate leadership and health and safety leadership.
University of New Brunswick
Fredericton
Tuition: $25,195
Students accepted: 30
Male-Female ratio: 60/40
Average work experience: 6.5 years
Length of program: 16 months
GO HERE if you want real-world challenges. Students can manage a fund worth $8 million.
University of New Brunswick, One Year Intensive MBA Program
Saint John, NB
Tuition: $22,500
Students accepted: 93
Male-Female ratio: 54/46
Average work experience: 5 years
Length of program: 12 months
GO HERE if you want to sell. UNB’s Saint John campus offers the only MBA in business development and sales in Canada.
University of Prince Edward Island, MBA in Global Leadership
Charlottetown
Tuition: $20,000
Students accepted: 10
Male-Female ratio: 70/30
Average work experience: NA
Length of program: 12 months
GO HERE if you want a program that focuses on working in a global business environment. Students work on real international projects with firms.
Research by Steve Brearton
