A guide to which EMBA/MBA program is best for you

EMBA programs

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business

Vancouver

Tuition: $58,400

Students accepted: 45

Male-Female ratio: 46/54

Average work experience: 18 years

Length of program: 20 months

GO HERE if you want to be a more holistic decision maker. Students with experience in marketing, operations, finance and other disciplines are placed in small groups with the goal of simulating a senior leadership team.

MAKING CONNECTIONS Beedie is home to the largest business mentorship program in Western Canada, with more than 600 mentors and mentees paired annually.

Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business, Indigenous Business Leadership EMBA

Vancouver

Tuition: $58,400

Students accepted: 30+

Male-Female ratio: 85/15

Average work experience: 19+ years

Length of program: 20 months

GO HERE to enhance your skills and expand your knowledge of Indigenous business management, economic development and self-determination. This is the only accredited MBA program in North America that incorporates Indigenous traditional knowledge, cultural protocols and history.

EXPERIENCE COUNTS Students in the Indigenous business leadership EMBA have an average of 19 years of work experience—the most of any Canadian program.

ALBERTA

University of Alberta

Alberta School of Business, UAlberta Executive MBA

Edmonton

Tuition: $73,700

Students accepted: 28

Male-Female ratio: 70/30

Average work experience: 17 years

Length of program: 20 months

GO HERE to build deep connections. Small class sizes connect students with peers and professors.

DIVERSE NETWORK Students come from across the public and private sector—from Canada’s military to financial services to city government—bringing unique perspectives.

PEOPLE SKILLS An executive coaching team helps students improve skills related to communication, relationships in the workplace and time management.

University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business

Calgary

Tuition: $75,000

Students accepted: 35

Male-Female ratio: 70/30

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 22 months

GO HERE if you want to strengthen your presence and capacity as a leader.

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT More than 20% of the 2018-19 cohort were company owners or directors; Entrepreneurial Thinking is a core course.

FINANCE SPECIALIZATION Haskayne now offers a finance specialization, allowing students to explore areas like mergers and acquisitions, as well as derivatives and financial risk management.

ONTARIO

Carleton University, Sprott School of Business, Sprott Professional MBA

Ottawa

Tuition: $19,000

Students accepted: 24

Male-Female ratio: 75/25

Average work experience: 7 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you prioritize interdisciplinary perspectives and an integrated approach to solving problems.

VALUE FOR MONEY Launched in 2019, Sprott’s Professional MBA is the least expensive EMBA outside of Quebec.

McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business, EMBA in Digital Transformation

Burlington and Silicon Valley

Tuition: $89,000

Students accepted: 25

Male-Female ratio: 64/36

Average work experience: 17 years

Length of program: 14 months

GO HERE if you want to understand the processes and decision making that define digital transformation and change.

PARTNERSHIP ALERT DeGroote’s partner network—led by IBM, Rogers and theScore—provides access to case studies, guest speakers and site visits.

Queen’s University, Smith School of Business, National EMBA

Kingston, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto

Tuition: $106,000

Students accepted: 95

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 14 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in an accessible, team-based learning approach with a pan-Canadian perspective.

A NATIONAL PROGRAM Delivered in Boardroom Learning Centres in seven country-wide locations and in your home or office, the program claims to offer a national perspective not available elsewhere.

COVID RESPONSE Smith has added webinars and three workshops in response to the pandemic, including Strategy in a Time of COVID and Leadership During Crisis.

Queen’s University and Cornell University, Smith School of Business and Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell-Queen’s EMBA Americas

Kingston

Tuition: $146,695

Students accepted: 171

Male-Female ratio: 68/32

Average work experience: 11 years

Length of program: 17 months

GO HERE if you want two degrees, including one from an Ivy League institution.

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE While delivered fully through remote learning for the class of 2021, the program draws participants from across Canada, the United States and Latin America.

University of Ottawa, Telfer School of Management, Telfer Executive MBA

Ottawa

Tuition: $75,000

Students accepted: 20

Male-Female ratio: 58/42

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 21 months

GO HERE if you value hands-on learning. Students solve real challenges for clients in different industries.

GET ENTREPRENEURIAL The School Your Startup program links students with emerging companies for six-week collaborations. They create business plans and investor packages, and then pitch to panels of investors.

University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Rotman One-Year EMBA

Toronto

Tuition: $115,442

Students accepted: 57

Male-Female ratio: 79/21

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 13 months

GO HERE if you have an entrepreneurial bent. Students gain skills and experience with Toronto’s science-based early-stage venture community and through courses like the Creative Destruction Lab.

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT A personalized leadership program combines group work with assessment, one-on-one coaching and workshop-style sessions, including topics like the psychology of self-management.

University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Rotman-SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA

Toronto and Milan

Tuition: US$100,000

Students accepted: 41

Male-Female ratio: 61/39

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 18 months

GO HERE if you are interested in business and leadership with a global perspective. Students learn in “home” hubs in Toronto and Milan, and travel to five other global destinations, such as São Paulo, Shanghai and San Francisco.

TWICE AS NICE Graduates receive degrees—and alumni privileges—from both Rotman and SDA Bocconi.

University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, Global Executive MBA for Healthcare and the Life Sciences

Toronto, San Francisco, Singapore and London

Tuition: $114,284

Students accepted: 26

Male-Female ratio: 50/50

Average work experience: 16 years

Length of program: 18 months

GO HERE if you’re a health care and life sciences sector provider, administrator, scientist or regulatory professional looking for a tailored program offering an immersive experience in four key global clusters.

GENDER PARITY With an even split between men and women, this program has the highest percentage of female students among all EMBAs.

Western University, Ivey Business School

Toronto

Tuition: $115,000

Students accepted: 104

Male-Female ratio: 75/25

Average work experience: 14.5 months

Length of program: 15 months

GO HERE if you are attracted to hands-on learning. Ivey’s case-based learning approach—the same as Harvard Business School—tests new ideas and strategies within learning teams.

PACK YOUR BAGS Spend one week in an international location working on a business project with your team along with professionals from other top global programs.

York University, Schulich School of Business, Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA Program

Toronto

Tuition: $112,000

Students accepted: 45

Male-Female ratio: 70/30

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 18 months

GO HERE if you are looking to expand your global network. The program offers the opportunity to meet and study with nearly 500 business leaders from around the world.

PASSPORT REQUIRED Global electives at partner schools include opportunities to travel to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to study deal making in China and Asia, or Tel Aviv University to explore venture capital.

QUEBEC

Concordia University, John Molson School of Business, John Molson Executive MBA Program

Montreal

Tuition: $75,00

Students accepted: 21

Male-Female ratio: 57/43

Average work experience: 14 years

Length of program: 15 months

GO HERE if you value work-life balance. Molson offers a family-friendly, one-day-a-week schedule and a healthy executive module that encourages high performance through good habits.

CONNECTING Boasting one of the smallest class sizes, students enjoy more one-on-one engagement with professors.

McGill University/HEC Montréal, Desautels Faculty of Management and HEC Montréal, McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA

Montreal

Tuition: $91,000

Students accepted: 42

Male-Female ratio: 67/33

Average work experience: 18 years

Length of program: 15 months

GO HERE if you want a bilingual program where presentations and discussions take place in French and English.

DIVERSE CLASSES On average, cohorts feature students from 20 to 25 different industries and sectors.

Université de Quebec a Montréal, McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA, MBA en conseil en management

Montreal and Laval

Tuition: $8,400

Students accepted: 65

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 9 years

Length of program: 24 months

GO HERE if you want to attend a major French-language management school where students work on real business cases and have an opportunity to partner with international schools.

TRILINGUAL The case-based program, which also offers the opportunity to investigate work-based projects, is taught in French, English and Spanish.

Université de Sherbrooke

Longueuil

Tuition: $49,920

Students accepted: 17

Male-Female ratio: 65/35

Average work experience: 10 to 15 years

Length of program: 18 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for a customized curriculum focused on developing specific skills instead of standardized courses.

CAREER PLANNING Students receive individual career assessments and development plans.

Université Laval, FSA ULaval, Gestion pour cadres en exercise (MBA)

Quebec City

Tuition: $20,200

Students accepted: 31

Male-Female ratio: 65/35

Average work experience: 18 years

Length of program: 18 months

GO HERE if you value flexibility; Laval’s hybrid format features two days of class time and two online courses per month.

CASE-BASED Laval supplements business case studies with simulations that relate to each individual’s work.

ATLANTIC CANADA

Saint Mary’s University, Sobey School of Business

Halifax

Tuition: $31,000

Students accepted: 19

Male-Female ratio: 63/37

Average work experience: 5 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in applied learning. Launched in January 2020, Sobey’s newly designed program prioritizes decision making using evidence from multiple sources to define and explore issues.

HYBRID FORMAT Every three weeks students attend two days of classes; in between, they complete learning modules, online instruction and webinars.

University of Prince Edward Island, UPEI Executive MBA

Charlottetown

Tuition: $36,765

Students accepted: 8

Male-Female ratio: 75/25

Average work experience: 9 years

Length of program: 20 months

GO HERE if you want to learn about evidence-based management. UPEI is a pioneer in teaching students how to leverage research findings to make more informed business decisions.

SPECIALIZATIONS Students must take courses in one of two specialized streams of study: Biotechnology Management or Entrepreneurship and Innovative Management.

ONLINE

Athabasca University

Online

Tuition: $29,186 to $52,282

Students accepted: 173

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 9 years

Length of program: 18 to 30 months

GO HERE if you want the ultimate flexibility. There are no set start or end dates, and Athabasca’s 24-hour online program allows students to establish their own study hours. One mandatory in-residence course can be completed at major centres across Canada.

EXPERIENCE WANTED Program accepts professional experience in lieu of an undergraduate degree or professional certification. And no GMAT scores are required.

University of Fredericton, Sandermoen School of Business

Online

Tuition: $30,385 (flexible pay-per-course option)

Students accepted: 71

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 16.5 years

Length of program: 18 to 30 months

GO HERE if you want flexibility and choice. Students can choose from six annual start dates. All mandatory classes can be attended in the evening from anywhere with internet access.

SPECIALIZATIONS Sandermoen features nine specialty streams, including Business Analytics Leadership and Social Enterprise Leadership.

MBA programs

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Royal Roads University, MBA in Executive Management

Victoria and online

Tuition: $44,401

Students accepted: 114

Male-Female ratio: 63/37

Average work experience:

Length of program: 18 to 31 months

GO HERE if you’re a full-time manager looking to earn an MBA. For those lacking an undergraduate degree, Royal Roads will evaluate candidates based on education, informal learning and real-world life experiences.

Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business

Vancouver

Tuition: $42,135

Students accepted: FT: 50; Management of Technology: 45

Male-Female ratio: FT: 48/52; MOT: 75/25

Average work experience: FT: 5 years; MOT: 11 years

Length of program: FT: 16 months; MOT: 24 months

GO HERE if you want to build a strong and diverse network. Small classes move through the entire program together in a cohort model, taking the same courses, working in teams and developing close connections.

Thompson Rivers University

Kamloops and online

Tuition: 22,748+

Students accepted: 138

Male-Female ratio: 58/38 (4% not disclosed)

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 12+ months

GO HERE if you’re looking for a flexible and customizable program. New one-credit micro courses include digital and social media marketing, and investments.

Trinity Western University

Langley and Richmond; and Tianjin, Shanghai and Beijing, China

Tuition: $34,200+

Students accepted: 88; Great Wall program: 88

Male-Female ratio: 50/50

Average work experience: N/A

Length of program: 18 to 22 months

GO HERE if you’re seeking Canada’s only Christian MBA program or are interested in specializations such as non-profit and charitable organization management or international business.

University of British Columbia, UBC Sauder School of Business

Vancouver

Tuition: $50,408

Students accepted: 98

Male-Female ratio: 63/37

Average work experience: 5 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you want an international perspective. As the only Canadian member of Yale’s Global Network for Advanced Management, students access course offerings from 30 leading schools around the world.

University of Northern British Columbia

Prince George and Vancouver

Tuition: $35,000+

Students accepted: 51

Male-Female ratio: 58/42

Average work experience: 10+ years

Length of program: 21 months

GO HERE if you are looking for an MBA designed for working professionals—classes are on Fridays and weekends.

University of Victoria, Peter B. Gustavson School of BusinessMBA in Sustainable Innovation

Victoria

Tuition: $35,363

Students accepted: 15; weekend: 23

Male-Female ratio: 80/20; weekend: 52/48

Average work experience: 9.6 years; weekend: 10.6 years

Length of program: 16 months; weekend: 24 months

GO HERE if you want to focus on responsible leadership. A redesigned curriculum lets students explore new career paths, such as socially minded corporate leadership, community building, and entrepreneurship.

Victoria Island University

Nanaimo

Tuition: $27,463

Students accepted: NA

Male-Female ratio: NA

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 16 Months; weekend: 20 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in how technology is influencing business. The program features four dedicated, tech-focused classes.

ALBERTA

University of Alberta, Alberta School of Business

Edmonton

Tuition: $31,000

Students accepted: 67

Male-Female ratio: 48/52

Average work experience: 5.4 years

Length of program: 20 to 44 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for an MBA rooted in real-world experience. Students work for an outside organization to find solutions to a strategic issue.

University of Alberta, Alberta School of Business, UAlberta MBA

Fort McMurray

Tuition: $45,000

Students accepted: 25

Male-Female ratio: 68/32

Average work experience: 4.5 years

Length of program: 36 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for an experience focused on the energy industry. This three-year program follows the existing MBA program with a specialization in natural resources, energy and environment.

University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business

Calgary

Tuition: $35,709; accelerated: $19,640

Students accepted: 105; accelerated: 60

Male-Female ratio: 58/42; accelerated: 55/45

Average work experience: 7.5 years; accelerated: 5.8 years

Length of program: 20+ months; accelerated: 12 months

GO HERE if you want diverse and innovative opportunities. Eight specializations include entrepreneurship and innovation, sustainable development and data analytics.

SASKATCHEWAN

University of Saskatchewan, Edwards School of Business

Saskatoon

Tuition: $30,306

Students accepted: 31

Male-Female ratio: 61/39

Average work experience: 8 years

Length of program: 12 to 36 months

GO HERE if your focus is on team building and business strategy. Students participate in a one-week management-skills retreat in northern Saskatchewan.

MANITOBA

University of Manitoba, Asper School of Business

Winnipeg

Tuition: $35,239.68

Students accepted: 54

Male-Female ratio: 67/33

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 12 months to two years

$35,239.68 | 54 67/33 | 12 months to two years

GO HERE if you want to tailor your MBA to your specific interests. Specializations include international and emerging markets, and entrepreneurship and innovation.

ONTARIO

Brock University, Goodman School of Business

St. Catharines

Tuition: $27,875

Students accepted: 183

Male-Female ratio: 47/53

Average work experience: 4 years

Length of program: 8 to 20 months

GO HERE if you want a collaborative environment with students of different ages, academic backgrounds and professions. Students can work a toward their MBA with a master’s in management, science, or public health.

Carleton University, Sprott School of Business

Ottawa

Tuition: $19,000; international: $50,000+

Students accepted: 30

Male-Female ratio: 47/53

Average work experience: 4 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in a collaborative learning environment centred on case studies, interactive simulation and client-focused projects. Candidates with less than two years of professional employment participate in an internship program.

Lakehead University, MBA and MBA with Advanced Studies in Management

Thunder Bay

Tuition: $18,557, to $21,004

Students accepted: 62

Male-Female ratio: 55/45

Average work experience: 4.25 years

Length of program: 12 to 16 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for a degree designed to prepare you for a wide range of careers. The program helps students develop analytical and communication skills, while weighing ethical factors.

Laurentian University

Sudbury and online

Tuition: $13,000

Students accepted: 20

Male-Female ratio: 45/55

Average work experience: 13 years

Length of program: 11 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for flexibility. Students can complete their MBA online, on campus or with a combination of the two.

McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business

Burlington

Tuition: $38,500; accelerated: $19,500; co-op: $44,000

Students accepted: 339

Male-Female ratio: 55/45

Average work experience: 3.3 years; accelerated 8.6 years

Length of program: 8 to 36 months

GO HERE if you value networking and employer partnerships; DeGroote works with over 200 companies.

Queen’s University, Smith School of Business

Kingston

Tuition: $83,000

Students accepted: 91

Male-Female ratio: 56/44

Average work experience: 4.4 years

Length of program: 12 months

GO HERE if you value an international, team-focused approach. Management Under Fire: Surviving and Thriving in Turbulent Times, is a new multi-faculty elective.

Royal Military College of Canada

Online

Tuition: $16,260; PT: $1,316 per course

Students accepted: 125

Male-Female ratio: 76/24

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 12 to 24 months

GO HERE if you’re a working professional who wants maximum flexibility; 95% of students study part time.

Ryerson University, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ted Rogers MBA

Toronto

Tuition: $22,329

Students accepted: 58

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 6.4 years

Length of program: 12 months

GO HERE if you want a customized experience that helps direct your career with evaluation, coaching sessions and job search assistance.

University of Guelph, Gordon S. Lang School of Business & Economics

Guelph

Tuition: $45,603

Students accepted: 45

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 3 to 5 years

Length of program: 24 months

GO HERE if you’re a working professional seeking a flexible schedule. Specializations include sustainable commerce, as well as hospitality and tourism management.

University of Ottawa, Telfer School of Management

Ottawa

Tuition: $28,092

Students accepted: 8

Male-Female ratio: 50/50

Average work experience: 5.4 years

Length of program: 12 to 24 months

GO HERE if you aspire to lead. The program offers options to study consulting, business analytics and public management, among other areas. A 24-month professional MBA is available in English and French.

University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management

Toronto

Tuition: $92,540

Students accepted: 275; PT: 120

Male-Female ratio: 56/44; PT: 62/38

Average work experience: 4 years; PT: 6 years

Length of program: 20 months; PT: 32 months

GO HERE if you have an entrepreneurial bent. Students have access to one of the world’s strongest early-stage venture communities.

University of Windsor, Odette School of Business

Windsor

Tuition: $28,490

Students accepted: 40

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 1 to 2 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you want real-world corporate projects and personalized learning. The Advanced Program for Experiential Consulting (APEX) allows students to work with companies such as Fiat Chrysler.

Western University, Ivey School of Business

London

Tuition: $83,250

Students accepted: 156

Male-Female ratio: 66/33

Average work experience: 3 years

Length of program: 13 months

GO HERE if you want a fast-tracked 13-month program offering a case-study-based method. Students benefit from a top-ranked career management team.

Wilfrid Laurier University, Lazaridis School of Business

Waterloo and Toronto

Tuition: $29,807; co-op: $32,098

Students accepted: 39; co-op: 38

Male-Female ratio: 49/51; co-op 47/53

Average work experience: 6 years; co-op 8 months

Length of program: 12 months; co-op: 20 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in specialization: 10 options include international business management and entrepreneurship.

York University, Schulich School of Business

Toronto

Tuition: $71,890

Students accepted: NA

Male-Female ratio: 58/42

Average work experience: 6 years

Length of program: 8 to 16 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for a specialized MBA. In June, Schulich announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Health Management and Leadership.

QUEBEC

Concordia University, John Molson School of Business

Montreal

Tuition: $6,400+

Students accepted: 65

Male-Female ratio: 69/31

Average work experience:6 years

Length of program: 20 months

GO HERE if you want flexibility, small classes and the opportunity to learn outside the classroom. Full- and part-time students can choose morning, afternoon or evening classes, and over 97% of students are employed within three months of graduation.

HEC Montréal

Montreal

Tuition: $8,700+

Students accepted: 83

Male-Female ratio: 58/42

Average work experience: 6.1 years

Length of program: 12 months

GO HERE if you want a one-year program offered in a bilingual setting. Students participate in business consulting projects.

McGill University, Desautels Faculty of Management

Montreal

Tuition: $82,500

Students accepted: 39

Male-Female ratio: 69/31

Average work experience: 5.6 years

Length of program: 12 to 20 months

GO HERE if you prioritize flexibility in program length and specialization. A newly designed curriculum offers 12-, 16- and 20-month MBA options with specializations.

Université de Sherbrooke, École de gestion

Sherbrooke (full time) Sherbrooke and Longueuil (part time)

Tuition: $5,400

Students accepted: 20

Male-Female ratio: 65/35

Average work experience: 6 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you want a practical, hands-on education. Co-op options include a four-month paid internship to build business skills.

Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM

Montreal

Tuition: $8,400+

Students accepted: 25+

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 3+ years

Length of program: 24 to 26 months

GO HERE if you’ve recently completed a bachelor’s degree in an area of study other than business and have less than four years of experience.

Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM, MBA en conseil en management

Montreal

Tuition: $8,400+

Students accepted: 25

Male-Female ratio: 45/55

Average work experience: 4 years

Length of program: 24 to 48 months

GO HERE if you’re a professional focused on management consulting. Eligible graduates of this part-time or full-time program can receive a Certified Management Consultant credential on an accelerated timeline.

Université du Québec à Montréal, ESG UQAM, MBA en sciences comptables

Montreal

Tuition: $8,400+

Students accepted: 25 to 30

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 24 to 48 months

GO HERE if you’ve earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting or an equivalent and want to deepen your theoretical and applied knowledge in management. Either the DESS in Accounting Practice (CPA) or the CPA professional education program credits count toward the MBA.

University Laval, FSA ULaval

Quebec City and online

Tuition: $5,200+

Students accepted: 763

Male-Female ratio: 50/50

Average work experience: 3 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you want flexibility and choice. FSA ULaval offers a mix of in-class, online and hybrid courses. There are 21 specializations, six of which are offered entirely online.

ATLANTIC CANADA

Cape Breton University, Shannon School of Business, MBA in Community Economic Development

Sydney, NS (CBU Campus); Toronto, Brandon, Man., Saskatoon, and Edmonton (weekend format)

Tuition: $26,528; weekend: $36,571

Students accepted: 423; weekend: 83

Male-Female ratio: 44/56

Average work experience: 5 years

Length of program: 12 to 24 months

GO HERE if you want a program covering all subjects found in a traditional MBA, with an emphasis on economic development, governance and change management.

Dalhousie University, Rowe School of Business, Corporate Residency MBA

Halifax

Tuition: $53,801

Students accepted: 46

Male-Female ratio: 52/48

Average work experience: 2 years

Length of program: 22 months

GO HERE if you’re young and come from a non-business background. Students gain work experience through an eight-month paid residency.

Dalhousie University, Rowe School of Business, MBA Leadership and MBA Financial Services

Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver

Tuition: $33,810

Students accepted: 295

Male-Female ratio: 49/51

Average work experience: 15 years

Length of program: 48 months

GO HERE if you are a mid-career professional looking to upgrade your skills with a a blend of distance and face-to-face learning. At the end of each term, course participants meet for intensive sessions of three-to-five-days.

Memorial University of Newfoundland, MBA and MBA in social enterprise and entrepreneurship (MBA-SEE)

St. John’s, NL

Tuition: $10,200; MBA-SEE: $26,700

Students accepted: 25; MBA SEE: 17

Male-Female ratio: 72/28; MBA SEE: 47/53

Average work experience: 2+ years

Length of program: 24 months; MBA SEE: 12 months

GO HERE if you want to combine fundamental business knowledge and leadership skills in a diverse, international environment. Current MBA students represent 18 countries and hold more than 20 types of degrees.

Saint Mary’s University, Sobey School of Business

Halifax

Tuition: $31,000

Students accepted: 19

Male-Female ratio: 63/37

Average work experience: 5 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you’re interested in a global perspective; half of students come from outside Canada. Sobey is a signatory to the UN’s Principles of Responsible Management Education.

University of Fredericton, Sandermoen School of Business

Online

Tuition: $25,235

Students accepted: 220

Male-Female ratio: 50/50

Average work experience: 10 years

Length of program: 24 to 42 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for specialist options. Sandermoen’s nine areas of specialization include real estate leadership and health and safety leadership.

University of New Brunswick

Fredericton

Tuition: $25,195

Students accepted: 30

Male-Female ratio: 60/40

Average work experience: 6.5 years

Length of program: 16 months

GO HERE if you want real-world challenges. Students can manage a fund worth $8 million.

University of New Brunswick, One Year Intensive MBA Program

Saint John, NB

Tuition: $22,500

Students accepted: 93

Male-Female ratio: 54/46

Average work experience: 5 years

Length of program: 12 months

GO HERE if you want to sell. UNB’s Saint John campus offers the only MBA in business development and sales in Canada.

University of Prince Edward Island, MBA in Global Leadership

Charlottetown

Tuition: $20,000

Students accepted: 10

Male-Female ratio: 70/30

Average work experience: NA

Length of program: 12 months

GO HERE if you want a program that focuses on working in a global business environment. Students work on real international projects with firms.

Research by Steve Brearton

