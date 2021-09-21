 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business Magazine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Ask an expert: Can we ask staff who moved during the pandemic to take pay cuts if they’re now living in smaller, lower-cost communities?

Rosemary Counter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Joe McKendry/The Globe and Mail

Can we ask staff who moved during the pandemic to take pay cuts if they’re now living in smaller, lower-cost communities?

In the summer, Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook employees—50% of whom will be working remotely in the next decade—may have their salaries cut if and when they relocate from big cities to boonies. Twitter is contemplating a similar move, while Google released a pay calculator to employees that suggested they could see their compensation reduced by as much as 25% if they choose to work from home rather than commuting to the office. Whether these policies are legal, however, makes it a busy and exciting time to be an employment lawyer, says Jennifer M. Fantini, partner at Borden Ladner Gervais in Vancouver. “I’ve seen many times when an employee wants to relocate and the employer offers essentially a new, lower-salaried contract,” says Fantini, “but I haven’t yet heard of employers trying to impose a pay cut for someone who’s already moved.” (Even Zuckerberg hasn’t tried that move, for now.) But it’s a complicated question, in an unprecedented time, and a potential legal minefield. Yes, employers can ask/offer staff whatever they want to, but no, staff don’t have to agree or accept it. Forcing a pay cut could easily be considered a constructive dismissal, explains Fantini, which she admittedly hasn’t seen much of lately. “In a pandemic, people want to keep their jobs.” In the coming months, however, we’re moving into a worker’s market, so employers should think hard about whether shaving someone’s salary is worth the legal risk or hit to company morale. Instead, try this best practice: “Make a policy going forward, be upfront and honest, and negotiate fair compensation well in advance,” says Fantini.

I’ve gained weight over the past 18 months and my office wear is now snug. Should I buy new clothes or hit the gym?

Story continues below advertisement

More than 40% of Canadians are coming out of the pandemic cushier than they went into it, but if you’re not loving your new bod, squeezing it into your 2019 wardrobe won’t help one bit. “Your clothes should fit your body—not the other way around,” explains wardrobe stylist Rebecca Jacobs. This doesn’t mean you need all new everything, nor that new garbs and a gym membership are mutually exclusive, only that your clothes should fit now to make you feel your best. “Always dress for today, not some hypothetical future scenario,” she says. More practically, start with a closet analysis. “Figure out what fits, what doesn’t, keep your favourites but get rid of the filler clothes that just take up space.” Now go shopping just a bit: “Invest in a few staples and go-to pieces that you’ll wear all the time—a suit jacket, skirt and dress pants,” she says. Notice that each item can be trimmed and tailored if and when those workouts start paying off (but no pressure).

I want to go back to the office a better me. How can I form a few good new habits?

In related news, you can start reaping health benefits right now, at home, for free. “Join the 5am Club,” suggests leadership expert Robin Sharma, author of The Everyday Hero Manifesto. Night owls can start at 8 or 11, thankfully, as it’s not actually about the clock. “It’s about getting a good start to the day with the 20/20/20 formula,” says Sharma. That’s 20 minutes of exercise (however gentle), 20 minutes of reflecting (a to-do list, grateful journal or meditation) and 20 minutes of learning (read a book or the paper, or listen to a podcast). “I call this the Victory Hour,” says Sharma. “Start your days this way and I promise you, after the 66 days it takes to form a new habit, it will be easier to do it than not do it.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies