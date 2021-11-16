OUR METHODOLOGY

Almost 20,000 lawyers as well as in-house lawyers and legal executives working in legal departments of a company across Canada were actively invited to take part in the survey. The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites and further public available sources. Invitations were sent by email with a personalized link that could only be used once.

In addition, lawyers and clients could participate in the survey via an open link. In these cases, the participants had to validate themself by providing a personal company email address before their answers were included in the evaluation. The link was announced and made available online on The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business magazine's website.

The survey, available in English and French, was conducted online between May 18 and July 9, 2021 and more than 2,500 responded to the invitation. Statista recorded more than 6,500 recommendations for the law firms in the different fields of law. Self-recommendations (or recommendations of one’s own law firm) were prohibited, and these recommendations were not included in the evaluation.

The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions. There was also an opportunity to answer questions specifically focused on developments in the Canadian legal world.

Canada’s best law firms were identified in 28 different legal fields, based on the number of recommendations they received for a respective legal field. In total, 200 firms made it to the top —among more than 30,000 existing law firms in the country.

The lists of the top law firms in the various categories were determined after careful examination, based on the available data. The research team endeavoured to be as complete in its reach as possible, within reasonable means.

About Statista: Statista publishes worldwide established rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com. It is a leading data and business intelligence portal provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys. For information about the methodology please contact bestlawfirms-canada@statista.com, for licensing the award logo please contact evan.tobias@statista.com.