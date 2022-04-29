Skip to main content
The 2022 Report on Business magazine ranking of Best B2B Brands is based on research produced in partnership with Ipsos. We developed an online survey designed to evaluate 79 brands in seven industry categories (accounting, banking, communications, consulting, enterprise software, group benefits and legal). We fielded the survey between Jan. 19 and March 2, 2022, and the results are based on feedback from 520 respondents in executive roles (drawn from both The Globe and Mail’s readership and from Ipsos-sourced panels).

Each respondent rated a randomized assortment of business brands they were familiar with using 42 different attributes related to client engagement, culture, innovation, social responsibility and talent. We feature the 25 that scored highest overall.

Best B2B Brands 2022

For each of the leading companies, we’ve highlighted which of five broad dimensions sets them apart from the market: trail blazing, client engagement, social responsibility, talent attraction or culture

RankCompanySectorStrongest DimensionStrongest AttributePercentage
1MicrosoftSoftwareTrail blazingLeader in its sector57
2Google Workspace (Google Suite)SoftwareTalent attractionKnown for retaining top talent47
3Amazon Web ServicesSoftwareTrail blazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years57
4ShopifySoftwareTrail blazingMore innovative than its peers52
5SalesforceSoftwareTrail blazingA leader in digital transformation44
6TelusCommunicationsSocial responsibilitySets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada45
7SlackCommunicationsTrail blazingLeads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools38
8TDBanking/FinanceTalent attractionHas exceptional leaders31
9OracleSoftwareTrail blazingLeader in its sector44
10Cisco (Webex)CommunicationsTrail blazingLeader in its sector35
11EY Audit and Assurance ServicesAccountingTalent attractionKnown for attracting top talent36
12BellCommunicationsTrail blazingLeads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools30
13RBCBanking/FinanceSocial responsibilitySets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada41
14IBMSoftwareTrail blazingKnown for helping clients accelerate their businesses38
15ZoomCommunicationsClient engagementEasy to work with35
16AdobeSoftwareTrail blazingLeads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools38
17Dell EMCSoftwareTrail blazingA leader in digital transformation40
18KPMG ConsultingConsultingClient engagementEasy to work with35
19PwC ConsultingConsultingTalent attractionKnown for attracting top talent38
20AccentureConsultingTrail blazingRecommended more often than others in its sector35
21Deloitte ConsultingConsultingClient engagementA leader in delivering on promises32
22CIBCBanking/FinanceClient engagementDemonstrated agility during COVID-1934
CultureFosters a more diverse workforce24
23Deloitte Audit and Assurance ServicesAccountingClient engagementStrong, solid corporate and ethical reputation42
24RogersCommunicationsTrail blazingLeader in its sector33
25KPMG Audit and AssuranceAccountingTalent attractionKnown for retaining top talent33

Source: IPSOS, The Globe and Mail

