The 2022 Report on Business magazine ranking of Best B2B Brands is based on research produced in partnership with Ipsos. We developed an online survey designed to evaluate 79 brands in seven industry categories (accounting, banking, communications, consulting, enterprise software, group benefits and legal). We fielded the survey between Jan. 19 and March 2, 2022, and the results are based on feedback from 520 respondents in executive roles (drawn from both The Globe and Mail’s readership and from Ipsos-sourced panels).
Each respondent rated a randomized assortment of business brands they were familiar with using 42 different attributes related to client engagement, culture, innovation, social responsibility and talent. We feature the 25 that scored highest overall.
Best B2B Brands 2022
For each of the leading companies, we’ve highlighted which of five broad dimensions sets them apart from the market: trail blazing, client engagement, social responsibility, talent attraction or culture
Rank
Company
Sector
Strongest Dimension
Strongest Attribute
Percentage
1
Microsoft
Software
Trail blazing
Leader in its sector
57
2
Google Workspace (Google Suite)
Software
Talent attraction
Known for retaining top talent
47
3
Amazon Web Services
Software
Trail blazing
Demonstrated considerable growth in recent years
57
4
Shopify
Software
Trail blazing
More innovative than its peers
52
5
Salesforce
Software
Trail blazing
A leader in digital transformation
44
6
Telus
Communications
Social responsibility
Sets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada
45
7
Slack
Communications
Trail blazing
Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools
38
8
TD
Banking/Finance
Talent attraction
Has exceptional leaders
31
9
Oracle
Software
Trail blazing
Leader in its sector
44
10
Cisco (Webex)
Communications
Trail blazing
Leader in its sector
35
11
EY Audit and Assurance Services
Accounting
Talent attraction
Known for attracting top talent
36
12
Bell
Communications
Trail blazing
Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools
30
13
RBC
Banking/Finance
Social responsibility
Sets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada
41
14
IBM
Software
Trail blazing
Known for helping clients accelerate their businesses
38
15
Zoom
Communications
Client engagement
Easy to work with
35
16
Adobe
Software
Trail blazing
Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools
38
17
Dell EMC
Software
Trail blazing
A leader in digital transformation
40
18
KPMG Consulting
Consulting
Client engagement
Easy to work with
35
19
PwC Consulting
Consulting
Talent attraction
Known for attracting top talent
38
20
Accenture
Consulting
Trail blazing
Recommended more often than others in its sector
35
21
Deloitte Consulting
Consulting
Client engagement
A leader in delivering on promises
32
22
CIBC
Banking/Finance
Client engagement
Demonstrated agility during COVID-19
34
Culture
Fosters a more diverse workforce
24
23
Deloitte Audit and Assurance Services
Accounting
Client engagement
Strong, solid corporate and ethical reputation
42
24
Rogers
Communications
Trail blazing
Leader in its sector
33
25
KPMG Audit and Assurance
Accounting
Talent attraction
Known for retaining top talent
33
Source: IPSOS, The Globe and Mail
