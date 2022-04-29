The 2022 Report on Business magazine ranking of Best B2B Brands is based on research produced in partnership with Ipsos. We developed an online survey designed to evaluate 79 brands in seven industry categories (accounting, banking, communications, consulting, enterprise software, group benefits and legal). We fielded the survey between Jan. 19 and March 2, 2022, and the results are based on feedback from 520 respondents in executive roles (drawn from both The Globe and Mail’s readership and from Ipsos-sourced panels).

Each respondent rated a randomized assortment of business brands they were familiar with using 42 different attributes related to client engagement, culture, innovation, social responsibility and talent. We feature the 25 that scored highest overall.

Best B2B Brands 2022 For each of the leading companies, we’ve highlighted which of five broad dimensions sets them apart from the market: trail blazing, client engagement, social responsibility, talent attraction or culture Rank Company Sector Strongest Dimension Strongest Attribute Percentage 1 Microsoft Software Trail blazing Leader in its sector 57 2 Google Workspace (Google Suite) Software Talent attraction Known for retaining top talent 47 3 Amazon Web Services Software Trail blazing Demonstrated considerable growth in recent years 57 4 Shopify Software Trail blazing More innovative than its peers 52 5 Salesforce Software Trail blazing A leader in digital transformation 44 6 Telus Communications Social responsibility Sets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada 45 7 Slack Communications Trail blazing Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools 38 8 TD Banking/Finance Talent attraction Has exceptional leaders 31 9 Oracle Software Trail blazing Leader in its sector 44 10 Cisco (Webex) Communications Trail blazing Leader in its sector 35 11 EY Audit and Assurance Services Accounting Talent attraction Known for attracting top talent 36 12 Bell Communications Trail blazing Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools 30 13 RBC Banking/Finance Social responsibility Sets an example by supporting charitable causes and community projects in Canada 41 14 IBM Software Trail blazing Known for helping clients accelerate their businesses 38 15 Zoom Communications Client engagement Easy to work with 35 16 Adobe Software Trail blazing Leads the way in the adoption of new tech/tools 38 17 Dell EMC Software Trail blazing A leader in digital transformation 40 18 KPMG Consulting Consulting Client engagement Easy to work with 35 19 PwC Consulting Consulting Talent attraction Known for attracting top talent 38 20 Accenture Consulting Trail blazing Recommended more often than others in its sector 35 21 Deloitte Consulting Consulting Client engagement A leader in delivering on promises 32 22 CIBC Banking/Finance Client engagement Demonstrated agility during COVID-19 34 Culture Fosters a more diverse workforce 24 23 Deloitte Audit and Assurance Services Accounting Client engagement Strong, solid corporate and ethical reputation 42 24 Rogers Communications Trail blazing Leader in its sector 33 25 KPMG Audit and Assurance Accounting Talent attraction Known for retaining top talent 33 Source: IPSOS, The Globe and Mail

