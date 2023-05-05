Let’s be honest: in the wealth management industry, achieving gender parity among financial advisors remains years, if not decades, away.

Yet, despite being underrepresented, many women in this business punch well above their weight in raising the standards of the industry and in serving their clients.

The inaugural Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisor ranking, presented by Report on Business magazine and SHOOK Research, is celebrating female wealth advisors who are doing just that.

This year’s list highlights 100 women from across Canada’s wealth management industry who are doing outstanding work.

Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisors were evaluated and selected by SHOOK Research and The Globe and Mail. To supplement editorial coverage, advisors had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content profile.

How top women advisors are investing through the market noise