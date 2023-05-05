Let’s be honest: in the wealth management industry, achieving gender parity among financial advisors remains years, if not decades, away.
Yet, despite being underrepresented, many women in this business punch well above their weight in raising the standards of the industry and in serving their clients.
The inaugural Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisor ranking, presented by Report on Business magazine and SHOOK Research, is celebrating female wealth advisors who are doing just that.
This year’s list highlights 100 women from across Canada’s wealth management industry who are doing outstanding work.
Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisors were evaluated and selected by SHOOK Research and The Globe and Mail. To supplement editorial coverage, advisors had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content profile.
THE METHODOLOGY
The Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is a new listing of the best female advisors in the country.
The ranking algorithm considers qualitative metrices, such as ratings on best practices learned through in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, credentials and a review of compliance records and firm nominations; and quantitative measures, such as: client retention, industry experience, and growth rates. The ranking algorithm does not include production numbers to comply with the client-focused reforms, which came into effect on Dec. 31, 2021.
Investment performance is also not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerance vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Advisors are nominated by their firms.
Firms do not have an influence or impact on if or where advisors are ranked in the Canada's Top Wealth Advisors program. Neither The Globe and Mail nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.
This year’s nomination and research periods took place between July 2022 and January 2023. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Advisors are judged on individual performance, but total team assets are shown, which can include one or more additional advisors.
