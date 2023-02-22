Willy Sanjuan/The Associated Press

Get your foot in the door

O’Hara got her start at the Toronto branch of Second City—as a waitress. She parlayed that gig into an audition for the cast, and while one member initially told her to stick to serving, she was eventually hired. The cast went on to create SCTV, which ran from 1976 to 1984.

Remember where you came from

In the early ‘80s, when it looked like SCTV might be cancelled, O’Hara signed on with Saturday Night Live. But when SCTV found an American partner, she quit before ever appearing on the hallowed New York stage, telling SNL’s producer, “I’m sorry—my family needs me.” That “family” included the likes of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Rick Moranis, John Candy and Eugene Levy.

Stick with your squad

O’Hara went on to co-star in plenty of projects with her SCTV castmates, but none more so than Levy, who, along with Christopher Guest, cast her in mockumentaries like Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show through the 1990s. Comedy—much like business—is a collaborative art, so when you find the right team, hold on tight.

Take the win

As O’Hara once told the New Yorker, she was two hours late to her audition for Beetlejuice. When she finally arrived, she found a note from director Tim Burton saying, “I’m sorry. I waited as long as I could.” Despite never having auditioned for the part of flaky artist Delia Deetz, the studio offered her the part anyway. She was one of the first people Burton locked down for the movie’s upcoming sequel, which will debut 35 years after the original.

Dare to do different

For decades after leaving SCTV, O’Hara shied away from appearing as a regular on live-action TV. So when Levy and his son, Dan, approached her to play Moira on Schitt’s Creek in 2015, she was reluctant to lock into a series. But she eventually said yes, and her six-season run took her career to new heights, winning her an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

As told to Jaime Weinman

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.