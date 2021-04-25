Copper bull: Why David Picton sees demand for the metal growing

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Copper bull: Why David Picton sees demand for the metal growing

Shirley Won
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Angela Lewis/The Globe and Mail

David Picton

President, chief executive officer and portfolio manager Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Toronto

David Picton launched his investment firm in 2004 to focus on authentic hedge fund strategies to help protect investors’ money, rather than swing for the fences. The firm, co-founded with Michael Mahoney, has grown to nearly $9 billion in hedge fund and other alternative investments, as well as pension vehicles and long-only mutual funds. Among Picton’s own portfolios, his $181-million Picton Mahoney Long Short Equity hedge fund has outpaced the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index over the long haul. We asked the 55-year-old growth manager why he’s bullish on copper stocks and owns bitcoin, too.

Story continues below advertisement

When picking stocks, why do you favour a momentum strategy?

Positive fundamental change is the most powerful driver of stocks and tends to generate stronger returns. It can mean a company is improving because of rising revenue or profits, or changing for the better in other ways. If our quantitative or computer-driven signals overlap with our fundamental research, which includes company meetings, we get higher conviction on a name.

What is your outlook for Canadian stocks given that COVID-19 vaccines are now rolling out?

I think the Canadian market can do better than the U.S. this year. We’ll probably have the strongest GDP growth rate in decades, on top of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. That tends to benefit cyclical stocks and bodes well for the domestic market given its financial and materials exposure. We’ve transitioned our portfolio, in which we had more technology-oriented stocks last year, to more cyclicals such as banks, energy and metals.

Why are the Canadian banks attractive?

Loan loss provisions are falling, credit is growing as the economy gets better, and banks’ net interest margins will improve as the yield curve steepens. We also like specialty financial companies, such as Element Fleet Management and Trisura Group.

Given the renewable energy trend, why do you like oil and gas stocks?

Story continues below advertisement

Traditional energy companies will face incredible demand in an economic recovery. Because access to capital to grow their businesses has tightened due to environmental concerns, demand will outpace supply. Oil could hit US$100 per barrel again, but not for long because of the move toward green energy and environmental, social and governance investing. We like Suncor Energy in this sector.

Why are you upbeat on copper among metals stocks?

The last commodity boom peaked around 2011, when China’s demand began to decelerate, but many companies committed huge amounts of capital to new mines. It takes about 10 years to work through the oversupply. Demand is now potentially accelerating, but there will be a point when supply can’t keep up with demand. We see a good opportunity, particularly in copper, that cannot get displaced or disrupted. It might even have more demand growth from electric vehicles, the electrical grid and rebuilding infrastructure.

First Quantum Minerals is a top copper play for you. Why?

First Quantum has gone from building mines to harvesting cash flow from them, which is a positive change. It operates the Cobre Panama mine, has assets in Zambia and now has significant leverage to higher copper prices. China’s Jiangxi Copper acquired about an 18% stake in First Quantum in 2019 and had a standstill agreement prohibiting a takeover that expired last month. We don’t know yet what Jiangxi’s intentions are.

You also own some bitcoin. What’s the attraction?

Story continues below advertisement

I have a small position through a closed-end fund. I started buying bitcoin after [payments processor] PayPal announced in October that it would let its customers buy and sell the cryptocurrency. That was a significant positive change, which added more legitimacy to bitcoin, as well as more potential buyers. We thought this would increase the likelihood of further price gains.

What sectors are you bearish on?

We think office and retail real estate investment trusts could be challenged, with more employees working full or part time from home. Other sectors include high-multiple traditional electric utilities and technology companies, which are sensitive to rising interest rates, while some firms acquired by special purpose acquisition companies have high valuations and can be vulnerable.

Open this photo in gallery

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies