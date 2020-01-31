Download the February 2020 edition of Report on Business magazine

Cover: Why Sarah Davis is the leader Loblaw needs right now. A leading force behind the scenes in all the recent major corporate moves, the data-loving president plans to transform the company long ruled by gut instinct. Also: Ten hidden gem companies that are using clever tactics to dominate their fields – while creating opportunities for investors. What eight business leaders – Issy Sharp, Jim Treliving and more – learned from their biggest failures. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca
December: The December issue celebrates excellence in Canada’s business leadership, featuring CEO of the Year, Air Canada’s Calin Rovinescu. We also profile 2019′s global visionary, corporate citizen, innovator and new chief executive. Also: Cineplex’s bold plan to battle streaming giants like Netflix: futuristic entertainment arcades that go beyond just movies. And why Canadian software success story Prophix has no intention of selling out to big private equity firms.
November: The Wealth Issue features the Report on Business magazine’s exclusive ranking of the compensation packages of Canada’s top CEOs. It shows that companies are increasingly relying on stock awards - is that worth it for the shareholders? Plus: Wealthsimple founder Michael Katchen’s audacious plan to take on the big banks, the major-league Canadian cannabis company you probably never heard of and why the man who manages your pension wakes up happy every day.
October: Introducing Canada’s top 400 growing companies - the Report on Business magazine’s exclusive ranking of this country’s boldest enterprises. Learn about the strategies that have help them thrive, and the winning products propelling their success. Also: How Stelco emerged from near death to make a stunning comeback. And can B.C.'s Carbon Engineering be part of the climate change solution? Bill Gates and others are betting yes.
September: Green For Life’s Patrick Dovigi burst onto the scene in 2011 with a lowball bid for Toronto’s garbage routes. Now GFL is poised for one of the biggest IPOs in Canadian history. Plus: Zander Sherman’s first-hand account on how his family built Dofasco a steel-making powerhouse, and then lost everything. And JP Gladu, the CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, has a game plan to plug Indigenous peoples directly into the 21st-century economy.
July/August: Toronto’s Wattpad wants to become the next Disney - and is using its data to bust up the old Hollywood model. Plus: Fall of the romaine empire: Who’s to blame for Freshii’s wilting fortunes? And Shopify founder Tobias Lütke dishes on his company’s lack of profits, Canada’s ‘go-for-bronze’ mentality and how life has changed now that he’s a multibillionaire.
June: Netflix’s Canadian chief marketing officer Kelly Bennett had one of the top jobs in the industry - so why is he walking away? Plus: Magna is shutting down an Ontario plant, throwing hundreds out of work. Find out what happens when a town loses its largest employer. And It’s 2019. Where are all the women in corporate Canada?
May: In this issue we present the Top 1000 - our 35th annual ranking of Canada’s largest companies. We highlight 20 Megastar stock picks and look at why investors should keep calm and carry on in turbulent markets. Plus: Why RBC is the New England Patriots of Bay Street, how Shopify is making Kylie Jenner rich(er), boomers are stealing from babies and more.
April: Billionaire Lino Saputo Jr. isn’t exactly a household name outside Quebec, but the scion oversees a global dairy empire. His challenge now is to keep growing in an era of trade wars and falling milk consumption. Plus: Activist investors were once a noble bunch, fighting for the rights of regular shareholders. These days, it’s hard to tell the altruists from the raiders. And we look at just how high Canada’s cannabis giants can get in the global market.
March: Canadian-owned mining operations have a long record of conflict with local populations in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Now that victims can pursue their cases in Canadian courts, we examine if the miners will change their ways. Plus: WestJet has been sagging for years, but its newish CEO has a plan — to turn the scrappy discount upstart into, well, Air Canada. And four Canadian leaders pick the next generation of luminaries in AI, cleantech, economics and entrepreneurship.