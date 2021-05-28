 Skip to main content
Report on Business Magazine

ROB Magazine

Download the June 2021 edition of Report on Business magazine

PREVIOUS ISSUES

May

April

March

2020: December

November

October

April

March

February

2019: December

November

October

September

Cover: This month we’re highlighting the best business-to-business brands. Those companies that are trailblazers, easy to work with and best serve their communities, according to Canadian executives. Also: we take a look at the year that nearly killed Cirque du Soleil and how it plans to return to the stage. Plus: how a bond fund manager and an occupational therapist harnessed the power of Bay Street to fund research into a rare illness. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

May: This month we’re celebrating executives who are built for this moment. Leaders who are praised by their peers for being champions of diversity and inclusion, and mentors to colleagues. Also: we take a look at the mess behind the downfall of Encana, a former Canadian energy giant. Plus: how Tiktok Canada’s head is helping Canadians become famous while building a community of creators. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

April: This month we’re tracking the extent of female leadership at Canadian corporations with Women Lead Here. Not much has changed since we released last year’s results, but there is still some hopeful news. Also: after the financial crisis, Brexit and the early days of the pandemic, Mark Carney is tackling the biggest crisis of all: climate change. Plus: the first woman to lead a major Canadian-owned bank has a message for all her doubters. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

March: This month we’re looking at Canadian changemakers. Those emerging leaders who are working to create an economy that’s more sustainable, inclusive and innovative. Also: In the global hunt for tech-savvy workers, companies are turning to a once-ignored source of talent: those diagnosed with autism. Plus: How the collapse in crude demand during the pandemic could be a blessing for Canadian producers. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

March 2021 cover of ROB Magazine

December: This month we’ve chosen the year’s top CEOs in five areas—strategy, innovation, corporate citizenship, global vision and the sharpest newcomer. Also: Voice recognition software is the next tech bonanza, and a Montreal startup figures it’s found a shortcut to get there. Plus: A tribute to the heads of the small businesses that have kept us going during the pandemic. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

December 2020 Cover of ROB magazine

November: This month we look at Canada’s 50 best executives, a list that includes Aritzia president and COO Jennifer Wong. Also: What investors don’t understand about Nutrien; plus: tips for beating procrastination, and Bruce Poon Tip on reviving the hammered travel industry. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

Jennifer Wong, Aritzia CEO

October: Canada’s Top 400 Growing Companies issue offers an exclusive ranking of the country’s boldest businesses, from a pharmacy chain looking to save independent drugstores to a new kind of family law firm. Also: How can we address systemic racism in corporate Canada? Plus: Leaders of Canada’s top growing companies share how they’ve managed the pandemic. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

