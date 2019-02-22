Download the March 2019 edition of Report on Business magazine

PREVIOUS ISSUES • February • December • November • October • September

Canadian-owned mining operations have a long record of conflict with local populations in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Now that victims can pursue their cases in Canadian courts, we examine if the miners will change their ways. Plus: WestJet has been sagging for years, but its newish CEO has a plan — to turn the scrappy discount upstart into, well, Air Canada. And four Canadian leaders pick the next generation of luminaries in AI, cleantech, economics and entrepreneurship.

Download the PDF

Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery March 2019 cover Valerian Mazataud in collaboration with Sarah R. Champagne/The Globe and Mail

Want to make more money in 2019? The February edition is the 9th annual Invest Like a Legend issue, where you can find out how the world’s best investors do it. Plus: An inside look at the epic battle between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Hydro One, and the fascinating story of how Jonathan Goodman survived a devastating brain injury, sold his business for more than $3-billion, then promptly launched a new one.

Download the PDF

The December issue’s cover story looks SNC-Lavalin’s CEO. Under Neil Bruce’s watch, the engineering giant went from scandal-ridden to world class - until it all fell apart. Then meet the savior of Sobeys, our 2018 CEO of the Year. Two years after ousted Canadian Tire CEO Michael was brought in to clean up the Safeway acquisition mess, both have come roaring back. And go livin’ large with Canada’s cryptocurrency king.

Download the PDF

The November issue features Notorious PKP. After billionaire badboy Pierre Karl Péladeau’s bid for a political career went bust, he returned to run Quebecor. So what’s his next big move? Find out why it’s getting harder to trust the auditors. In the wake of scandals such as Sino-Forest in Canada and Carillion in Britain, shareholders are starting to wonder whether it’s time to shake up how the Big Four operate. And the investors' outlook for 2019 tells you what to watch out for in the year of fear.

Download the PDF

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The October issue’s cover story looks at how Canada’s domestic carriers are under attack as two experienced international airlines quietly launch their ultra-low-cost service in Canada. Then go inside the scramble to overhaul Investors Group. CEO Jeff Carney has slashed fees, fired more than 1,000 people and changed its name - will his bold strategy pay off? And it’s just a matter of time before your company suffers a data breach (if it hasn’t already). Find out how to lock down your network and hack-proof your employees.

Download the PDF

The September issue features the life and tragic death of George Gosbee. The wealthy oil patch financier seemed to have it all, but beneath the surface, friends and family say he fought alcoholism and mental illness to the end. Ten years after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy and triggered a global crisis, hear from three players who helped Canada avoid the worst of the fallout, and one who watched Lehman collapse from the inside. And sleep disruption: Sleep Country shook up the snoozy mattress business in the 1990s, but it’s now facing competition from more than 100 online bed-in-a-box retailers. It won’t take this fight lying down.

Download the PDF