Cover: How Yousry Bissada pulled Home Capital back from the brink (then sold it for a bundle). Also: Billionaire Jimmy Pattison is 94 and goes to work every day. What’s his secret? Plus: Get inspired by our third annual list of changemakers. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

December: In this issue, we shine a light on the CEOs of the Year, five leaders who’ve made outstanding contributions in the Canadian business realm. Also: we sit down with Michael McCain and his successor to hear them dish on the transfer of power at Maple Leaf Foods. Plus: we take a look at Montreal’s GHGSat, which tracks gas emissions from space to help mitigate climate change. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

November: Masai Ujiri has turned the Raptors into a winning organization—and grown its valuation by 517% since taking over in 2013. What’s his secret? Also: Canada’s tech champion Shopify is hurting, and investors are fleeing. What’s really going on? Plus: Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors share their investing motto, and their own advice for investors today. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

October: In this issue, we take a look at Canada’s Top Growing Companies and how they are turning good ideas into successful products. Also: The Coastal GasLink pipeline is an $11.2-billion feat of engineering, but will its benefits outweigh the costs? Plus: BCE chief executive Mirko Bibic has a plan to fix Canadian telecom. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

June: In this issue, we take lessons from the latest crop of Best Managed Companies and a look at the cool stuff they make. Also: Ottawa-based Telesat is betting big on high-speed satellite internet and taking on two of the richest men in the world. Plus: Sheertex founder Katherine Homuth has plunged ahead to make unrippable tights, and loyal customers love her for it. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

May: In this edition, we shine a spotlight on the best executives of 2022, the unsung heroes of the business world. Also: we talk to Annick Guérard about her risky plan for Transat’s survival. Plus: we examine a Toronto company’s simple solution to storing renewable energy. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

April: This month, in our Women Lead Here package, we measure progress on gender parity among Canada’s largest publicly traded companies. Also: we talk to the Blackberry veteran who’s making Big Tech sweat. Plus: we examine what investors have to gain from the psychedelics sector. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

March: This month, we take a look at turnaround artist Doug Putman and his strategy to make retail fun again. Also: we introduce 50 emerging leaders with the smarts and enthusiasm to tackle some of the most challenging issues of our time. Plus: we speak to the Minister of Everything Chrystia Freeland on her plans to ensure Canada’s economy emerges from the pandemic stronger than ever. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

