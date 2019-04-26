Download the May 2019 edition of Report on Business magazine

In this issue we present the Top 1000 - our 35th annual ranking of Canada’s largest companies. We highlight 20 Megastar stock picks and look at why investors should keep calm and carry on in turbulent markets. Plus: Why RBC is the New England Patriots of Bay Street, how Shopify is making Kylie Jenner rich(er), boomers are stealing from babies and more. Follow us on Twitter at @rogmagca
Billionaire Lino Saputo Jr. isn’t exactly a household name outside Quebec, but the scion oversees a global dairy empire. His challenge now is to keep growing in an era of trade wars and falling milk consumption. Plus: Activist investors were once a noble bunch, fighting for the rights of regular shareholders. These days, it’s hard to tell the altruists from the raiders. And we look at just how high Canada’s cannabis giants can get in the global market.
Canadian-owned mining operations have a long record of conflict with local populations in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Now that victims can pursue their cases in Canadian courts, we examine if the miners will change their ways. Plus: WestJet has been sagging for years, but its newish CEO has a plan — to turn the scrappy discount upstart into, well, Air Canada. And four Canadian leaders pick the next generation of luminaries in AI, cleantech, economics and entrepreneurship.
Want to make more money in 2019? The February edition is the 9th annual Invest Like a Legend issue, where you can find out how the world’s best investors do it. Plus: An inside look at the epic battle between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Hydro One, and the fascinating story of how Jonathan Goodman survived a devastating brain injury, sold his business for more than $3-billion, then promptly launched a new one.