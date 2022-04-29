Cover: In this edition, we shine a spotlight on the best executives of 2022, the unsung heroes of the business world. Also: we talk to Annick Guérard about her risky plan for Transat’s survival. Plus: we examine a Toronto company’s simple solution to storing renewable energy. Follow us on Twitter: @robmagca

April: This month, in our Women Lead Here package, we measure progress on gender parity among Canada's largest publicly traded companies. Also: we talk to the Blackberry veteran who's making Big Tech sweat. Plus: we examine what investors have to gain from the psychedelics sector.

March: This month, we take a look at turnaround artist Doug Putman and his strategy to make retail fun again. Also: we introduce 50 emerging leaders with the smarts and enthusiasm to tackle some of the most challenging issues of our time. Plus: we speak to the Minister of Everything Chrystia Freeland on her plans to ensure Canada's economy emerges from the pandemic stronger than ever.

December: This month, we reveal our CEO of the Year (spoiler: It's CP's Keith Creel, who pulled off a masterful merger counteroffensive that scuttled his archrival's richer bid). We also celebrate four other CEOs who did great things this year, including a the founder of a $5-billion luxury fashion retailer you may not be cool enough – or young enough – to have heard of. Plus: How Vancouver's Dapper Labs is making a mint off NFTs.

November: In this issue, we take a look at Canada's Top Wealth Advisors. Those with tons of experience and acumen after spending decades building wealth one-on-one with clients. Also: we focus on business schools and their commitment to becoming more inclusive. Plus: Pearson International Airport's CEO takes on the worst crisis the aviation industry has ever faced.

October: This month we're focusing on Canada's Top Growing Companies. Those firms that make it a mission to hire the best talent and let them do their thing. Also: we take a look at how one Edmonton entrepreneur plans to shake up credit ratings agencies. Plus: why doesn't any one talk about the emotional toll closing down has on small business owners?

June: This month we're highlighting the best business-to-business brands. Those companies that are trailblazers, easy to work with and best serve their communities, according to Canadian executives. Also: we take a look at the year that nearly killed Cirque du Soleil and how it plans to return to the stage. Plus: how a bond fund manager and an occupational therapist harnessed the power of Bay Street to fund research into a rare illness.

May: This month we're celebrating executives who are built for this moment. Leaders who are praised by their peers for being champions of diversity and inclusion, and mentors to colleagues. Also: we take a look at the mess behind the downfall of Encana, a former Canadian energy giant. Plus: how Tiktok Canada's head is helping Canadians become famous while building a community of creators.

April: This month we're tracking the extent of female leadership at Canadian corporations with Women Lead Here. Not much has changed since we released last year's results, but there is still some hopeful news. Also: after the financial crisis, Brexit and the early days of the pandemic, Mark Carney is tackling the biggest crisis of all: climate change. Plus: the first woman to lead a major Canadian-owned bank has a message for all her doubters.

March: This month we're looking at Canadian changemakers. Those emerging leaders who are working to create an economy that's more sustainable, inclusive and innovative. Also: In the global hunt for tech-savvy workers, companies are turning to a once-ignored source of talent: those diagnosed with autism. Plus: How the collapse in crude demand during the pandemic could be a blessing for Canadian producers.

March 2021 cover of ROB Magazine

December: This month we've chosen the year's top CEOs in five areas—strategy, innovation, corporate citizenship, global vision and the sharpest newcomer. Also: Voice recognition software is the next tech bonanza, and a Montreal startup figures it's found a shortcut to get there. Plus: A tribute to the heads of the small businesses that have kept us going during the pandemic.

December 2020 Cover of ROB magazine

November: This month we look at Canada's 50 best executives, a list that includes Aritzia president and COO Jennifer Wong. Also: What investors don't understand about Nutrien; plus: tips for beating procrastination, and Bruce Poon Tip on reviving the hammered travel industry.

