Cover: In this issue, we explore why Canada's future depends on economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities. Also: We talk to Scott Thomson, the new boss of Scotiabank, wildly different than the old boss. Plus: Porter Airlines embarked on an ambitious expansion plan just as the industry hit massive turbulence.

October: In this issue, we take a look at Canada's Top Growing Companies, a new breed of successful startups taking a more sustainable approach to expansion. Also: How Isadore Sharp went from small-time builder to founder of one of the largest luxury hotel chains in the world. Plus: How Mandy Rennehan, a Nova Scotia lesbian nicknamed Bear, succeeded in the contracting business.

June: In this issue, we take a look at the latest crop of companies to join the Best Managed list. Also: We teamed up with Nanos Research to poll an elite group of leaders on their outlook for the economy. Plus: Empire Co's Michael Medline dishes on supply chains, inflation, price fixing and his soon-to-be-former rival-in-chief.

May: In this issue, we explore the economic opportunities waiting to be exploited in the rush toward a clean energy future. Also: We once again celebrate the senior leaders in finance, technology, operations and more who have made our list of Canada's Best Executives. Plus: An honest look at policies aimed at curbing real-estate speculation.

April: In this issue, we shine a spotlight on the struggle for gender diversity in Canada's boardrooms. Also: We sit down with the Hudson's Bay Company's Richard Baker and discuss the future of the iconic retailer. Plus: What's the next big disruptor in Canadian retail.

March: How Yousry Bissada pulled Home Capital back from the brink (then sold it for a bundle). Also: Billionaire Jimmy Pattison is 94 and goes to work every day. What's his secret? Plus: Get inspired by our third annual list of changemakers.

December: In this issue, we shine a light on the CEOs of the Year, five leaders who've made outstanding contributions in the Canadian business realm. Also: we sit down with Michael McCain and his successor to hear them dish on the transfer of power at Maple Leaf Foods. Plus: we take a look at Montreal's GHGSat, which tracks gas emissions from space to help mitigate climate change.

November: Masai Ujiri has turned the Raptors into a winning organization—and grown its valuation by 517% since taking over in 2013. What's his secret? Also: Canada's tech champion Shopify is hurting, and investors are fleeing. What's really going on? Plus: Canada's Top Wealth Advisors share their investing motto, and their own advice for investors today.

October: In this issue, we take a look at Canada's Top Growing Companies and how they are turning good ideas into successful products. Also: The Coastal GasLink pipeline is an $11.2-billion feat of engineering, but will its benefits outweigh the costs? Plus: BCE chief executive Mirko Bibic has a plan to fix Canadian telecom.

