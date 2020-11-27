Editor’s Letter: In praise of small business owners, who faced impossible conditions this year and declared business as usual

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Editor’s Letter: In praise of small business owners, who faced impossible conditions this year and declared business as usual

James Cowan
James Cowan
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

During the Blitz, London shopkeepers would often arrive at their stores in the morning to discover the overnight German bombing raids had left the streets strewn with debris and blown out their windows. The owners would sweep up the glass and scrawl “business as usual” in chalk across their storefronts. It was both an act of defiance and a notice to customers. They were determined to keep daily life moving forward, regardless of the obstacles.

The times and circumstances are vastly different, but there is a commonality of spirit between the shopkeepers of 1940 and the business owners confronting the current pandemic. More than two-thirds of small businesses have adapted their strategies to meet customer demand, according to a global survey conducted by Visa. Remarkably, the same survey found that after months of lockdowns, 71% of Canadian small business owners were still optimistic.

The pandemic-related challenges facing businesses—both big and small—were inescapable as we began our deliberations to select our CEO of the Year. For more than 15 years, Report on Business writers and editors chose one Canadian executive to honour for their accomplishments. In 2019, we broadened the awards to celebrate five finalists who excelled in different areas, such as strategy and innovation. We pulled together a similar short list of impressive chief executives this year, all individuals who enabled their businesses to thrive during the global pandemic. What our finalists have in common is an ability to look beyond the quarterly reports and business disruptions, and take care of their employees, customers and communities. Take Sean Boyd of Agnico Eagle, who made the decision to compensate workers at his Nunavut mine to stay home, rather than risk a coronavirus outbreak in the northern territory. Or Cargojet’s Ajay Virmani, who extended “hero pay” to his workers. Or Dave McKay at RBC, who has served as a vocal advocate for struggling small business owners.

Story continues below advertisement

In this, we find common cause with McKay. When selecting a CEO of the Year, we want not only to celebrate an exceptional leader but also offer a reflection on the year in Canadian business as a whole. And this year, we decided it wasn’t one individual who exemplified 2020, but many. It is the 4.1 million owners of small and medium-size businesses who disproportionately bore the brunt of this year’s economic hardship. But thanks to their innovation, strategy and grit, many small businesses not only survived but are positioned to lead the economic recovery ahead. Our 2020 CEOs of the Year are the people behind small businesses who confronted impossible conditions and, once again, declared business as usual.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies