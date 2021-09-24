 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business Magazine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Editor’s Letter: In this edition, we celebrate companies that hire great employees and let them thrive

James Cowan
James Cowan
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

David Ogilvy used to send a set of Russian nesting dolls to new executives at his advertising agency. To divine the gift’s meaning, the recipient would need the “curiosity to open it,” as the legendary ad man wrote in his book Ogilvy on Advertising. And then keep opening it. The persistent would find a message inside the smallest doll. “If each of us hires people who are smaller than we are, we shall become a company of dwarfs,” it read. “But if each of us hires people who are bigger than we are, we shall become a company of giants.”

Elsewhere in the book, Ogilvy summarizes the moral of the story thusly: “Hire people who are better than you are.” Like most good advice, its wisdom is immediately apparent, but most people will likely have trouble following. It’s a sentiment I saw repeatedly while reviewing the applications for our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. To build the list, we require firms to share financial information with us. But we also ask their executives to offer other insights as well, like what lessons about leadership have been gleaned from their entrepreneurial careers. And amid some very practical ideas about cash flow and inventory management, I discovered a theme about hiring great employees and then getting out of their way. “You can’t control everything, and sometimes it’s best to relinquish control early and often,” wrote David Whyte, the CEO of Irwin, a software company. “I focus on hiring people that are better or smarter than me.” That notion was echoed by Somen Mondal of Ideal, an HR consultancy: “Learn to delegate and empower other people at the company. A successful business needs to scale and can’t have the founders micromanaging everything.”

That’s true, despite contradicting the stereotype of the details-obsessed entrepreneur (see: Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs). It’s clear many leaders are inclined to indulge their inner micromanager; a survey conducted by the Institute for Corporate Productivity found 46% of companies were concerned that employees weren’t delegating effectively.

Story continues below advertisement

But one lesson of the 2021 crop of Top Growing Companies is that businesses thrive when their founders can let go. That doesn’t mean walking away. Once you’ve hired top performers, the job becomes ensuring they continue to perform. “Set high standards for the team, and don’t let mediocracy creep into the organization,” advises Utkarsh Bhatnagar of Cloud SynApps. That’s what it takes to lead a company of giants—but you also get to enjoy the view as you stand on their shoulders.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies