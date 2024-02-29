Companies around the world shifted gears during the pandemic, but for a firm like the Tri-Mach Group (TMG)—a 38-year-old multitrade organization that builds, programs and installs equipment for the agriculture, food and pharmaceutical sectors—adjusting to the new normal meant striking a delicate balance between innovation and compliance. From navigating the stringent regulatory requirements in pharma to the dynamic demands of the agriculture and food industries in a period of major upheaval, upending existing processes was a feat of management and coordination across multiple fronts.

As a response to the labour shortage and disruptions to the global supply chain, TMG refocused on automation, doubled down on its skilled trades excellence, refocused on insourcing production and manufacturing, and embraced vertical materials handling in its manufacturing facilities.

Meanwhile, TMG established a training and development centre, aiming to upskill employees in welding, electrical and programming to meet the evolving demands of the industry—and crucially, to expedite their entrance into the workforce. “We’re also able to take complex problems we come across and have individuals at the centre work through the problems as part of their training,” says CEO Krystal Darling. And while many automated solutions introduce additional overhead because of the need for specialized technicians, TMG’S systems are specifically built to be managed by a company’s existing maintenance and repair staff.

Recognizing the vulnerabilities inherent in global supply chains, TMG strategically doubled down on a major component of its DNA—insourcing. This move was not just a reactive response to immediate challenges but a calculated effort to fortify its control over manufacturing processes. By reducing dependence on external suppliers, the company sought to enhance agility, minimize lead times and protect its customers against external shocks. The strategy lined up with broader discussions around national self-sufficiency and resilience amid global uncertainties.

Technological expertise was part of the equation, but none of it would have been possible without TMG’S focus on establishing a unifying vision for the company’s workforce. “It comes down to a really strong vision and really good people,” says Darling. “We were very intentional about what we were embarking to do, and it was really all hands on deck. Everybody saw the same picture.”

Quarterly town hall meetings served as a platform for disseminating the company’s mission, vision, and core values. And in the course of the last four years, TMG expanded its senior leadership team to strengthen and disseminate the significant material changes in the company’s strategy. “I think where many businesses fail is that they do new things, but fail to articulate exactly why,” says Darling. “You can’t get adoption on change if people don’t understand why you’re changing. When it comes to management, that’s my No. 1 rule.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.