For your consideration: a solid and not-so-stressful tech play

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

For your consideration: a solid and not-so-stressful tech play

John Daly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Revenue (2019) - $133 million

Profit (2019) - $19.4 million

Three-year share price gain - 22%

Story continues below advertisement

P/E ratio (trailing) - 18.2

Fast-rising young tech stocks scare the bejesus out of value investors, and 2020 was filled with them. Shopify roared past Royal Bank of Canada to become the country’s most valuable publicly traded company, and recent IPOs such as Lightspeed, Docebo and Dye & Durham soared to multibillion-dollar market capitalizations despite little or no earnings.

For a tech play that’s a lot less stressful, look to placid Regina and Information Services Corp. (ISC), a long-established company that has an intriguing mix of strong fundamentals. Those include government and private-sector clients, digital technology applied to solid traditional businesses, and a track record of steady earnings and stable growth.

ISC is a former provincial Crown corporation that operates the electronic databases for Saskatchewan’s land titles, business registrations and records of personal property (such as autos). The province took the company public in 2013 but retained a 31% stake. Jeff Stusek, a University of Regina MBA graduate who arrived as chief operating officer in 2006 and was promoted to CEO in 2008, said the idea behind the share issue was to “unleash this company to the world.”

Revenue was $79 million to start, all from the province, courtesy of a 20-year exclusive contract to run its databases until 2033. But leaders wanted to diversify outside Saskatchewan and add revenue from private-sector sources, which now accounts for about half.

The company has done that by becoming a mini tech roll-up. In 2015, it bought Toronto-based ESC Corporate Services, which provides registry information to law firms and banks. Two years later, ISC added Enterprise Registry Solutions of Dublin and B.C.-based AVS Systems Inc., which offers technology automation services to lending and leasing businesses. Last July, ISC acquired Paragon Inc. of Toronto, which sells systems and services that help banks and other lenders recover cars, boats and other assets (the repo business in the new millennium).

“That turned some new eyes to our story,” says Stusek, who’s 51. “What was boring becomes exciting.” Until that purchase, ISC’s stock has for years hovered just above its issue price of $14 for years and then sank below that mark last May in the COVID-19 market plunge. But since the summer, ISC has climbed past $20.

Story continues below advertisement

Even so, the excitement still seems limited. Growth will likely remain prudent. ISC operates mostly in niche markets. Its closest competitor is Toronto’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System–owned Teranet, another mid-sized provider that grew out of a registry operation. But that focus keeps the business below the radar of tech giants.

And with ISC still priced at less than 20 times its trailing earnings per share, it provides a stress-free option for both growth and value investors. “I think we’re in the sweet spot of both,” Stusek says.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies