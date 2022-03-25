Three years ago, we set out to create a benchmark for gender diversity in Canada. After evaluating 500 of the largest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, we identified 74 with significant numbers of women in leadership positions.

On average, women hold 46% of the executive roles within these companies—a figure that has increased by an anemic two points since 2020. And we still have a long way to go: Just over one-fifth of the companies on the list have a woman in the top job—a figure that has remained static since 2020—and all but two of those women are white. The glass ceiling might be higher than it used to be, but it’s still hard to break through.

2022 Honourees With an average of 46% women comprising their executive ranks, these companies offer a benchmark for others Company Industry Female CEO Total % of women executives Honoured 2021 Honoured 2020 Year-over-year % women change Akumin Inc. Health care Yes 43 N/A Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. Utilities No 40 Yes Increased Amerigo Resources Ltd. Mining Yes 67 Yes Decreased Aritzia Inc. Retail No 64 Yes Yes Decreased ATCO Ltd. Energy Yes 33 Increased Ballard Power Systems Inc. Industrial products No 33 Yes Yes Flat Bank of Montreal Financial services No 42 Yes Increased Bank of Nova Scotia Financial services No 43 Yes Increased BMTC Group Inc. Retail Yes 67 Yes Yes Increased Canadian Western Bank Financial services No 38 Increased Capital Power Corp. Utilities No 43 Yes Yes Flat Cogeco Communications Inc. Communications No 43 Yes Increased Colliers International Group Inc. Real estate No 40 Yes Increased Conifex Timber Inc. Paper and forest products No 50 Yes Increased Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Technology No 45 N/A Corus Entertainment Inc. Media No 47 Yes Yes Increased Dollarama Inc. Retail No 33 Yes Yes Flat Dream Unlimited Corp. Real estate Yes 33 Yes Yes Decreased Eastern Platinum Ltd. Mining Yes 50 N/A Enbridge Inc. Utilities No 35 Increased Extendicare Inc. Long-term care No 40 Increased Fortis Inc. Utilities No 42 Yes Yes Increased George Weston Ltd. Retail No 44 Increased goeasy Ltd. Financial services No 33 Increased Goodfood Market Corp. Retail No 42 Increased Great Panther Mining Ltd. Mining No 50 Increased Hydro One Ltd. Utilities No 32 Increased Indigo Books & Music Inc. Retail Yes 43 Yes Yes Decreased Information Services Corp. Business services No 44 Yes Yes Flat Jushi Holdings Inc. Cannabis No 33 N/A K-Bro Linen Inc. Business services Yes 67 Yes Yes Flat Kits Eyecare Ltd. Retail No 56 N/A Knight Therapeutics Inc. Health care Yes 64 N/A Lassonde Industries Inc. Retail Yes 30 Increased Lucara Diamond Corp. Mining Yes 75 Yes Yes Flat Lundin Mining Corp. Mining No 38 Yes Yes Increased Magellan Aerospace Corp. Aerospace No 38 Yes Yes Increased Mainstreet Equity Real estate No 67 Yes Yes Increased Mav Beauty Brands Inc. Packaged goods No 50 Yes Flat MCAN Mortgage Corp. Financial services Yes 60 Yes Yes Flat MDF Commerce Inc. Technology No 45 Yes Flat Miravo Healthcare Health care No 40 Yes Increased Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Mining No 44 Yes Increased National Bank of Canada Financial services No 40 Yes Increased Newmont Corp. Mining No 43 N/A Organigram Holdings Inc. Cannabis Yes 56 Yes Increased Ovintiv Inc. Energy No 50 N/A Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Retail No 55 N/A Points International Ltd. Interactive media No 43 Yes Increased Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Energy No 50 Yes Yes Increased PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Energy No 50 Yes Yes Flat Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. Technology No 36 N/A Reitmans [Canada] Ltd. Retail No 56 Yes Yes Decreased Rogers Communications Inc. Communications No 42 Increased Roots Corp. Retail Yes 63 Yes Yes Decreased Royal Bank of Canada Financial services No 46 Yes Increased Sienna Senior Living Inc. Long-term care No 55 Yes Increased Sportscene Group Inc. Restaurants No 38 Yes Yes Increased Stantec Inc. Industrial products No 31 Increased StorageVault Canada Inc. Storage facilities No 48 Yes Increased Sun Life Financial Financial services No 42 Yes Yes Decreased Telus Corp. Communications No 40 Yes Increased Thomson Reuters Corp. Media No 42 Increased Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Media Yes 60 N/A Timbercreek Financial Corp. Financial services No 50 Yes Decreased Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Transportation No 50 Increased Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mining Yes 50 Yes Yes Increased Total Energy Services Inc. Energy No 33 Yes Flat TransAlta Corp. Utilities No 36 Yes Yes Decreased Trisura Group Ltd. Finanical services No 38 Increased Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mining No 38 Flat Western Forest Products Inc. Paper and forest products No 43 Increased Yellow Pages Ltd. Communications services No 40 Yes Yes Increased ZoomerMedia Ltd. Media No 64 Yes Flat Source: Globe and Mail

READ MORE:

Failure to launch: Why more women aren’t ascending to the top roles at Canada’s largest companies

Thunderbird’s CEO has Disney-sized plans for the company, but is not losing sight of what really matters: her employees

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.