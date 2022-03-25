Skip to main content
Three years ago, we set out to create a benchmark for gender diversity in Canada. After evaluating 500 of the largest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, we identified 74 with significant numbers of women in leadership positions.

On average, women hold 46% of the executive roles within these companies—a figure that has increased by an anemic two points since 2020. And we still have a long way to go: Just over one-fifth of the companies on the list have a woman in the top job—a figure that has remained static since 2020—and all but two of those women are white. The glass ceiling might be higher than it used to be, but it’s still hard to break through.

2022 Honourees

With an average of 46% women comprising their executive ranks, these companies offer a benchmark for others

CompanyIndustryFemale CEOTotal % of women executivesHonoured 2021Honoured 2020Year-over-year % women change
Akumin Inc.Health careYes43N/A
Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp.UtilitiesNo40YesIncreased
Amerigo Resources Ltd.MiningYes67YesDecreased
Aritzia Inc.RetailNo64YesYesDecreased
ATCO Ltd.EnergyYes33Increased
Ballard Power Systems Inc.Industrial productsNo33YesYesFlat
Bank of MontrealFinancial servicesNo42YesIncreased
Bank of Nova ScotiaFinancial servicesNo43YesIncreased
BMTC Group Inc.RetailYes67YesYesIncreased
Canadian Western BankFinancial servicesNo38Increased
Capital Power Corp.UtilitiesNo43YesYesFlat
Cogeco Communications Inc.CommunicationsNo43YesIncreased
Colliers International Group Inc.Real estateNo40YesIncreased
Conifex Timber Inc.Paper and forest productsNo50YesIncreased
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.TechnologyNo45N/A
Corus Entertainment Inc.MediaNo47YesYesIncreased
Dollarama Inc.RetailNo33YesYesFlat
Dream Unlimited Corp.Real estate Yes33YesYesDecreased
Eastern Platinum Ltd.MiningYes50N/A
Enbridge Inc.UtilitiesNo35Increased
Extendicare Inc.Long-term careNo40Increased
Fortis Inc.UtilitiesNo42YesYesIncreased
George Weston Ltd.RetailNo44Increased
goeasy Ltd.Financial servicesNo33Increased
Goodfood Market Corp.RetailNo42Increased
Great Panther Mining Ltd.MiningNo50Increased
Hydro One Ltd.UtilitiesNo32Increased
Indigo Books & Music Inc.RetailYes43YesYesDecreased
Information Services Corp.Business servicesNo44YesYesFlat
Jushi Holdings Inc.CannabisNo33N/A
K-Bro Linen Inc.Business servicesYes67YesYesFlat
Kits Eyecare Ltd.RetailNo56N/A
Knight Therapeutics Inc.Health careYes64N/A
Lassonde Industries Inc.RetailYes30Increased
Lucara Diamond Corp.MiningYes75YesYesFlat
Lundin Mining Corp.MiningNo38YesYesIncreased
Magellan Aerospace Corp.AerospaceNo38YesYesIncreased
Mainstreet EquityReal estateNo67YesYesIncreased
Mav Beauty Brands Inc.Packaged goodsNo50YesFlat
MCAN Mortgage Corp.Financial servicesYes60YesYesFlat
MDF Commerce Inc.TechnologyNo45YesFlat
Miravo HealthcareHealth careNo40YesIncreased
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.MiningNo44YesIncreased
National Bank of CanadaFinancial servicesNo40YesIncreased
Newmont Corp.MiningNo43N/A
Organigram Holdings Inc.CannabisYes56YesIncreased
Ovintiv Inc.EnergyNo50N/A
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.RetailNo55N/A
Points International Ltd.Interactive mediaNo43YesIncreased
Prairie Provident Resources Inc.EnergyNo50YesYesIncreased
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.EnergyNo50YesYesFlat
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.TechnologyNo36N/A
Reitmans [Canada] Ltd.RetailNo56YesYesDecreased
Rogers Communications Inc.CommunicationsNo42Increased
Roots Corp.RetailYes63YesYesDecreased
Royal Bank of CanadaFinancial servicesNo46YesIncreased
Sienna Senior Living Inc.Long-term careNo55YesIncreased
Sportscene Group Inc.RestaurantsNo38YesYesIncreased
Stantec Inc.Industrial productsNo31Increased
StorageVault Canada Inc.Storage facilitiesNo48YesIncreased
Sun Life FinancialFinancial servicesNo42YesYesDecreased
Telus Corp.CommunicationsNo40YesIncreased
Thomson Reuters Corp.MediaNo42Increased
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.MediaYes60N/A
Timbercreek Financial Corp.Financial servicesNo50YesDecreased
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.TransportationNo50Increased
Torex Gold Resources Inc.MiningYes50YesYesIncreased
Total Energy Services Inc.EnergyNo33YesFlat
TransAlta Corp.UtilitiesNo36YesYesDecreased
Trisura Group Ltd.Finanical servicesNo38Increased
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.MiningNo38Flat
Western Forest Products Inc.Paper and forest productsNo43Increased
Yellow Pages Ltd.Communications servicesNo40YesYesIncreased
ZoomerMedia Ltd.MediaNo64YesFlat

Source: Globe and Mail

