Three years ago, we set out to create a benchmark for gender diversity in Canada. After evaluating 500 of the largest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, we identified 74 with significant numbers of women in leadership positions.
On average, women hold 46% of the executive roles within these companies—a figure that has increased by an anemic two points since 2020. And we still have a long way to go: Just over one-fifth of the companies on the list have a woman in the top job—a figure that has remained static since 2020—and all but two of those women are white. The glass ceiling might be higher than it used to be, but it’s still hard to break through.
2022 Honourees
With an average of 46% women comprising their executive ranks, these companies offer a benchmark for others
Company Industry Female CEO Total % of women executives Honoured 2021 Honoured 2020 Year-over-year % women change
Akumin Inc. Health care Yes 43 N/A
Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. Utilities No 40 Yes Increased
Amerigo Resources Ltd. Mining Yes 67 Yes Decreased
Aritzia Inc. Retail No 64 Yes Yes Decreased
ATCO Ltd. Energy Yes 33 Increased
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Industrial products No 33 Yes Yes Flat
Bank of Montreal Financial services No 42 Yes Increased
Bank of Nova Scotia Financial services No 43 Yes Increased
BMTC Group Inc. Retail Yes 67 Yes Yes Increased
Canadian Western Bank Financial services No 38 Increased
Capital Power Corp. Utilities No 43 Yes Yes Flat
Cogeco Communications Inc. Communications No 43 Yes Increased
Colliers International Group Inc. Real estate No 40 Yes Increased
Conifex Timber Inc. Paper and forest products No 50 Yes Increased
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Technology No 45 N/A
Corus Entertainment Inc. Media No 47 Yes Yes Increased
Dollarama Inc. Retail No 33 Yes Yes Flat
Dream Unlimited Corp. Real estate Yes 33 Yes Yes Decreased
Eastern Platinum Ltd. Mining Yes 50 N/A
Enbridge Inc. Utilities No 35 Increased
Extendicare Inc. Long-term care No 40 Increased
Fortis Inc. Utilities No 42 Yes Yes Increased
George Weston Ltd. Retail No 44 Increased
goeasy Ltd. Financial services No 33 Increased
Goodfood Market Corp. Retail No 42 Increased
Great Panther Mining Ltd. Mining No 50 Increased
Hydro One Ltd. Utilities No 32 Increased
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Retail Yes 43 Yes Yes Decreased
Information Services Corp. Business services No 44 Yes Yes Flat
Jushi Holdings Inc. Cannabis No 33 N/A
K-Bro Linen Inc. Business services Yes 67 Yes Yes Flat
Kits Eyecare Ltd. Retail No 56 N/A
Knight Therapeutics Inc. Health care Yes 64 N/A
Lassonde Industries Inc. Retail Yes 30 Increased
Lucara Diamond Corp. Mining Yes 75 Yes Yes Flat
Lundin Mining Corp. Mining No 38 Yes Yes Increased
Magellan Aerospace Corp. Aerospace No 38 Yes Yes Increased
Mainstreet Equity Real estate No 67 Yes Yes Increased
Mav Beauty Brands Inc. Packaged goods No 50 Yes Flat
MCAN Mortgage Corp. Financial services Yes 60 Yes Yes Flat
MDF Commerce Inc. Technology No 45 Yes Flat
Miravo Healthcare Health care No 40 Yes Increased
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Mining No 44 Yes Increased
National Bank of Canada Financial services No 40 Yes Increased
Newmont Corp. Mining No 43 N/A
Organigram Holdings Inc. Cannabis Yes 56 Yes Increased
Ovintiv Inc. Energy No 50 N/A
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Retail No 55 N/A
Points International Ltd. Interactive media No 43 Yes Increased
Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Energy No 50 Yes Yes Increased
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Energy No 50 Yes Yes Flat
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. Technology No 36 N/A
Reitmans [Canada] Ltd. Retail No 56 Yes Yes Decreased
Rogers Communications Inc. Communications No 42 Increased
Roots Corp. Retail Yes 63 Yes Yes Decreased
Royal Bank of Canada Financial services No 46 Yes Increased
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Long-term care No 55 Yes Increased
Sportscene Group Inc. Restaurants No 38 Yes Yes Increased
Stantec Inc. Industrial products No 31 Increased
StorageVault Canada Inc. Storage facilities No 48 Yes Increased
Sun Life Financial Financial services No 42 Yes Yes Decreased
Telus Corp. Communications No 40 Yes Increased
Thomson Reuters Corp. Media No 42 Increased
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Media Yes 60 N/A
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Financial services No 50 Yes Decreased
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Transportation No 50 Increased
Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mining Yes 50 Yes Yes Increased
Total Energy Services Inc. Energy No 33 Yes Flat
TransAlta Corp. Utilities No 36 Yes Yes Decreased
Trisura Group Ltd. Finanical services No 38 Increased
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mining No 38 Flat
Western Forest Products Inc. Paper and forest products No 43 Increased
Yellow Pages Ltd. Communications services No 40 Yes Yes Increased
ZoomerMedia Ltd. Media No 64 Yes Flat
Source: Globe and Mail
