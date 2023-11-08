OUR METHODOLOGY

For 26 years, the Technology Fast 50 program has ranked the three-year revenue growth of 50 Canadian tech companies in a broad range of sectors.

Each of the winners saw growth of more than 300% in the past three years, with Dapper Labs Inc., a software developer which uses blockchain-technology to create sports experiences for fans, such as the creation of NFTs and other collectibles, grabbing the top spot with a 16,910% growth rate.

To be eligible for the program, companies must be headquartered in Canada; invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenue in research and development; own proprietary technology sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues; be able to prove minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2018 and $5 million in 2021; and have been in business for at least four years.

In addition to the Technology Fast 50, the program includes rankings such as Enterprise 15 and Clean Technology. To view all the rankings visit Techchnology Fast 50 winners 2023 - Deloitte Canada.