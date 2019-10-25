 Skip to main content

How much are Canada’s top CEOs paid? Here’s the full breakdown

Global Governance Advisors
This is a ranking of compensation in fiscal 2018 for the chief executive officers from the 100 largest public companies (by market capitalization) in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Are increasingly stock-rich CEO compensation packages worth it for shareholders?

Prepared by Global Governance Advisors, the information comes from management information circulars filed for fiscal year 2018.

RankNameOrganization NameTickerBase SalaryBonusSub-Total% ChangeAll Other CompensationShare-Based AwardsOption-Based AwardsPension ValueTotal Reported Compensation% ChangeUnexercised In-the-Money OptionsUnvested Share-Based AwardsValue of CEO's EquityAccrued CEO Pension Obligation
1John ChenBlackBerry LimitedBB-T$1,308,100$2,964,416$4,272,51611%$17,986$139,051,030$0$0$143,341,5333593%$0$114,570,300$75,644,915$0
2Donald WalkerMagna International Inc.MG-T$421,315$10,016,920$10,438,234-3%$156,859$9,255,960$6,170,640$0$26,021,694-2%$8,908,595$20,570,259$123,130,969$0
3Daniel SchwartzRestaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T$1,037,082$2,017,526$3,054,608-7%$112,905$21,181,725$0$0$24,349,238352%$54,350,799$26,923,085$74,680,967$0
4Joseph PapaBausch Health Companies Inc.BHC-T$1,944,530$4,929,382$6,873,91218%$121,738$9,521,618$2,592,337$0$19,109,604201%$1,452,773$9,755,637$20,870,319$0
5James SmithThomson Reuters CorporationTRI-T$2,074,165$5,366,279$7,440,44425%$48,705$5,703,973$5,703,957-$119,264$18,777,8150%$54,610,883$23,319,428$55,720,535$18,259,209
6Ronald MittelstaedtWaste Connections, Inc.WCN-T$1,227,177$1,853,785$3,080,962-25%$59,466$14,609,604$0$0$17,750,032151%$0$21,825,222$28,010,320$0
7Charles MagroNutrien Ltd.NTR-T$1,600,807$4,415,024$6,015,83120%$50,009$4,971,354$4,971,371$701,236$16,709,80240%$11,028,554$12,459,367$9,531,458$6,003,585
8John ThorntonBarrick Gold CorporationABX-T$3,240,883$12,619,996$15,860,87979%$324,080$0$0$486,132$16,671,09267%$0$0$92,381,480$0
9Doug SuttlesEncana CorporationECA-T$1,425,988$2,967,838$4,393,8263%$384,793$8,065,610$2,688,535$0$15,532,764-2%$4,467,005$20,672,463$1,823,740$0
10Bharat MasraniThe Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T$1,334,988$2,079,000$3,413,9889%$89,220$5,571,720$4,644,337$1,596,800$15,316,06523%$20,603,059$15,072,961$75,688,453$16,845,500
11Steven Williams #Suncor Energy Inc.SU-T$1,465,577$3,061,000$4,526,577-2%$162,396$5,065,942$4,933,692$100,800$14,789,4070%$11,792,850$9,542,470$29,280,640$22,315,655
12David McKayRoyal Bank of CanadaRY-T$1,500,000$3,175,300$4,675,3003%$44,877$7,095,040$1,773,760$901,000$14,489,9778%$19,400,683$21,328,514$26,275,167$13,670,000
13Alain BellemareBombardier Inc.BBD-B-T$1,447,767$3,667,253$5,115,020-8%$1,434,933$3,602,435$3,602,435$26,575$13,781,3990%$808,731$9,384,447$1,803,821$0
14Brian PorterThe Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T$1,200,000$2,500,000$3,700,0002%$2,990$6,000,000$1,500,000$2,048,000$13,250,9903%$3,017,953$17,964,380$27,883,647$14,112,000
15Roy GoriManulife Financial CorporationMFC-T$1,423,033$4,097,602$5,520,635*$260,673$4,592,515$1,968,221$644,300$12,986,344*$776,616$9,111,589$20,518,384$0
16R. Jeffrey OrrPower Financial CorporationPWF-T$4,661,000$0$4,661,0002%$480,952$2,761,870$2,546,250$2,150,000$12,600,0722%$454,727$6,299,214$28,395,486$36,669,000
17Darren EntwistleTELUS CorporationT-T$1,375,000$669,798$2,044,7981%$131,883$9,644,535$0$742,000$12,563,2163%$0$19,564,516$27,863,638$18,329,000
18Russell GirlingTC Energy CorporationTRP-T$1,362,508$2,406,264$3,768,77219%$13,625$3,800,000$3,800,000$1,120,000$12,502,39725%$3,421,487$2,967,242$14,845,028$20,129,000
19Keith CreelCanadian Pacific Railway LimitedCP-T$1,453,595$3,148,551$4,602,14619%$543,332$4,369,757$2,519,163$452,209$12,486,607-38%$31,499,964$9,965,649$9,426,268$0
20Al MonacoEnbridge Inc.ENB-T$1,404,278$3,296,965$4,701,2447%$65,028$4,214,276$2,636,323$737,625$12,354,496-24%$6,742,641$9,358,666$37,567,012$19,924,966
21Sean BoydAgnico Eagle Mines LimitedAEM-T$1,751,600$4,183,821$5,935,4214%$25,537$5,818,315$0$549,402$12,328,675-2%$1,351,468$10,581,735$18,075,790$17,691,202
22George CopeBCE Inc.BCE-T$1,400,000$2,814,000$4,214,000-11%$168,602$5,156,250$1,718,750$756,840$12,014,4425%$0$9,600,734$77,254,034$0
23Stephen WetmoreCanadian Tire Corporation, LimitedCTC-A-T$1,500,000$1,063,762$2,563,762-24%$361,181$8,999,545$0$0$11,924,48856%$0$13,891,594$9,661,554$0
24Calin RovinescuAir CanadaAC-T$1,400,000$3,524,850$4,924,8508%$0$2,800,000$2,800,000$1,027,000$11,551,85028%$49,590,363$5,014,044$19,403,282$12,473,100
25Joe NataleRogers Communications Inc.RCI-T$1,270,865$1,963,487$3,234,352*$130,853$3,750,158$3,750,013$684,217$11,549,593*$8,557,381$9,631,816$5,261,873$2,853,669
26Tobias LütkeShopify Inc.SHOP-T$760,181$0$760,181-8%$0$5,185,536$5,186,042$0$11,131,7604%$82,667,426$10,661,595$2,442,464,657$0
27Donald LindsayTeck Resources LimitedTECK-B-T$1,607,500$2,466,300$4,073,8003%$0$2,967,500$2,973,500$695,000$10,709,8000%$34,499,680$5,296,607$37,437,310$9,463,000
28Glenn ChamandyGildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T$1,555,624$2,333,435$3,889,059-6%$144,655$6,222,481$0$73,024$10,329,219-3%$8,991,259$12,986,079$142,585,761$0
29Darryl White (1)Bank of MontrealBMO-T$1,000,000$1,980,000$2,980,000*$3,000$4,506,250$1,158,750$1,476,234$10,124,234*$2,640,018$14,581,313$5,665,000$1,414,728
30Victor DodigCanadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM-T$1,000,000$2,131,524$3,131,524-7%$2,250$5,115,661$1,278,915$520,000$10,048,3506%$2,061,712$10,978,985$19,523,342$6,439,000
31Dean ConnorSun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T$1,100,000$2,200,000$3,300,0000%$11,997$4,500,028$1,500,001$400,833$9,712,8596%$18,667,678$12,718,166$23,138,284$6,258,000
32Mark BarrenecheaOpen Text CorporationOTEX-T$1,231,535$1,570,208$2,801,743-26%$48,174$4,587,745$1,824,689$0$9,262,351-41%$24,661,014$20,734,488$32,627,716$0
33Barry PerryFortis Inc.FTS-T$1,300,000$1,713,000$3,013,000-17%$406,730$3,900,000$1,300,000$460,750$9,080,480-2%$7,652,843$8,278,042$16,842,876$0
34Louis VachonNational Bank of CanadaNA-T$1,125,015$1,890,000$3,015,015-15%$4,768$3,375,000$1,687,503$788,000$8,870,286-5%$50,019,913$12,840,803$18,615,265$17,118,000
35John FlorenMethanex CorporationMX-T$1,148,750$2,770,000$3,918,75080%$319,122$2,177,130$2,159,404$277,997$8,852,40327%$1,206,871$1,069,362$7,776,371$0
36Brian HannaschAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.ATD-B-T$1,748,260$1,704,553$3,452,813-6%$0$3,205,878$1,386,906$723,294$8,768,891-12%$31,410,182$3,109,804$17,779,946$10,883,153
37George SchindlerCGI Inc.GIB-A-T$1,210,938$1,947,121$3,158,05926%$100,950$2,797,802$2,508,117$3,209$8,568,13717%$41,313,097$3,477,970$8,720,907$0
38Rafael AshkenaziThe Stars Group Inc.TSGI-T$1,288,167$3,858,921$5,147,08890%$187,737$3,226,291$0$0$8,561,11573%$712,501$3,541,034$6,318,760$0
39Charles BrindamourIntact Financial CorporationIFC-T$1,229,423$1,584,009$2,813,4320%$0$5,227,500$0$475,910$8,516,8429%$0$12,216,836$27,144,317$10,953,464
40Jean-Jacques Ruest (1)Canadian National Railway CompanyCNR-T$873,383$1,577,598$2,450,981*$24,034$2,508,845$2,052,555$1,449,000$8,485,415*$7,318,447$6,000,158$29,796,611$11,641,000
41J. Paul RollinsonKinross Gold CorporationK-T$1,330,317$1,903,685$3,234,003-16%$291,218$3,086,338$771,584$598,643$7,981,785-16%$588,143$8,300,868$15,331,870$0
42Robert PeabodyHusky Energy Inc.HSE-T$1,528,750$1,738,000$3,266,750-5%$171,132$3,431,528$846,703$168,163$7,884,27614%$0$8,231,012$2,245,008$0
43Rich Kruger (2)Imperial Oil LimitedIMO-T$1,164,834$561,038$1,725,872-23%$2,799,146$4,599,416$0-$1,254,381$7,870,05315%$0$18,879,222$19,463,228$17,157,500
44André Desmarais (3)Power Corporation of CanadaPOW-T$1,225,000$1,500,000$2,725,000198%$642,638$277,513$4,451,260-$336,000$7,760,41175%$2,187,640$0$465,338,429$28,253,000
45Bradley ShawShaw Communications Inc.SJR-B-T$2,000,000$3,896,200$5,896,200-22%$751,223$974,050$133,200-$180,500$7,574,173-37%$2,181,000$3,218,644$231,804,741$94,817,000
46Jeffrey CarneyIGM Financial Inc.IGM-T$1,254,667$2,843,485$4,098,1521%$134,845$1,132,500$1,575,765$320,100$7,261,36225%$0$2,881,866$4,348,091$0
47Tim McKay (1)Canadian Natural Resources LimitedCNQ-T$583,334$4,319,179$4,902,513*$78,820$0$2,236,875$0$7,218,208*$1,782,500$4,508,794$49,031,619$0
48Michael DilgerPembina Pipeline CorporationPPL-T$1,029,167$1,944,600$2,973,76716%$69,303$2,205,000$1,470,000$413,133$7,131,20323%$1,454,265$3,593,885$7,979,974$3,170,505
49Paul MahonGreat-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T$1,223,400$1,770,000$2,993,400-2%$215,486$3,064,881$911,934-$69,286$7,116,415-9%$592,254$2,939,404$11,675,848$27,719,402
50Marc ParentCAE Inc.CAE-T$961,200$1,695,370$2,656,570-3%$175,114$2,370,416$1,126,080$596,000$6,924,1807%$9,455,476$11,443,999$13,159,429$9,095,000
51Tim Gitzel Cameco CorporationCCO-T$1,025,000$1,784,000$2,809,00021%$0$2,183,062$1,455,454$318,300$6,765,8168%$2,304,718$0$9,936,689$5,554,200
52Edward SonshineRioCan Real Estate Investment TrustREI-UN-T$1,300,000$1,806,961$3,106,9610%$1,000,000$2,600,000$0$0$6,706,96117%$3,500$6,854,471$15,974,917$6,258,100
53Eric La FlècheMetro Inc.MRU-T$932,212$1,025,733$1,957,9459%$5,387$1,491,638$899,758$2,226,000$6,580,72887%$12,174,182$3,027,563$12,234,833$9,475,000
54Alexander PourbaixCenovus Energy Inc.CVE-T$1,000,000$880,000$1,880,000*$95,825$2,249,993$2,250,000$82,667$6,558,485*$118,421$3,866,851$9,244,694$0
55Alexandre L'HeureuxWSP Global Inc.WSP-T$1,100,000$2,126,300$3,226,3006%$291,000$2,419,935$604,995$0$6,542,2306%$3,540,727$4,316,821$15,157,659$0
56Ravi SaligramRitchie Bros. Auctioneers IncorporatedRBA-T$1,296,353$1,475,742$2,772,09541%$224,753$1,779,141$1,759,561$0$6,535,54922%$10,098,460$13,857,135$9,662,618$0
57J. Bruce FlattBrookfield Asset Management Inc.BAM-A-T$972,265$0$972,2650%$48,613$5,357,568$0$0$6,378,446-28%$0$73,688,525$2,745,558,354$0
58Anthony MarinoVermilion Energy Inc.VET-T$668,221$500,000$1,168,221162%$77,534$4,999,880$0$0$6,245,63551%$0$10,122,253$9,539,426$0
59Scott Balfour (1)Emera IncorporatedEMA-T$986,673$1,668,000$2,654,673*$35,993$2,100,156$699,846$634,000$6,124,668*$2,348,002$2,912,245$4,446,618$2,467,000
60Phillip PascallFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.FM-T$1,555,624$1,296,353$2,851,97719%$3,373$1,555,624$1,555,624$0$5,966,59719%$0$3,537,282$63,730,884$0
61L. Scott ThomsonFinning International Inc.FTT-T$973,350$894,697$1,868,047-7%$72,600$3,000,000$750,000$228,042$5,918,689-3%$649,958$5,859,364$6,446,964$0
62Randy SmallwoodWheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-T$971,132$2,375,567$3,346,69948%$0$1,748,118$595,408$0$5,690,22521%$1,320,190$6,183,536$11,846,698$0
63Michael MedlineEmpire Company LimitedEMP-A-T$900,003$1,620,000$2,520,003*$2,779$1,850,000$900,000$263,000$5,535,782*$2,247,427$4,815,250$1,195,478$278,000
64Neil BruceSNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T$1,158,654$0$1,158,654-55%$270,188$4,019,395$0$0$5,448,237-13%$454,480$7,566,376$4,922,459$0
65Paul Desmarais, Jr. (3)Power Corporation of CanadaPOW-T$1,225,000$1,500,000$2,725,0001%$507,249$278,125$2,451,260-$732,000$5,229,634-21%$2,187,640$0$463,813,007$27,803,000
66Mayo Schmidt #Hydro One LimitedHSE-T$636,924$700,616$1,337,540*$420,769$3,104,991$0$77,538$4,940,838*$0$6,197,437*$0
67Geoffrey MartinCCL Industries Inc.CCL-B-T$1,484,656$1,032,608$2,517,264-46%$0$0$2,048,200$374,580$4,940,044-30%$2,194,238$12,515,000$33,704,909$0
68Sachin ShahBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P.BEP-UN-T$570,214$0$570,214-37%$32,978$4,290,747$0$0$4,893,939-20%$0$12,070,734*$0
69Ted SeraphimWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.WFT-T$820,095$1,044,250$1,864,3453%$0$978,275$977,640$832,700$4,652,9607%$4,603,998$3,017,375$3,895,849$9,194,000
70Ian RobertsonAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.AQN-T$920,000$1,113,149$2,033,14921%$43,512$1,623,000$540,500$192,662$4,432,82313%$5,196,317$2,905,955$24,430,994$0
71Anthony MakuchKirkland Lake Gold Ltd.KL-T$910,000$1,730,820$2,640,82012%$65,555$1,619,998$0$26,500$4,352,87317%$0$9,675,438$16,468,098$0
72Dani ReissCanada Goose Holdings Inc.GOOS-T$1,019,231$2,316,420$3,335,65135%$0$0$986,314$0$4,321,96573%$1,303,156$0$997,148,699$0
73Andrew PhillipsPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-T$550,000$925,000$1,475,0000%$0$2,062,500$687,500$66,000$4,291,0007%$0$3,111,100$11,381,700$0
74Thomas HofstedterH&R Real Estate Investment TrustHR-UN-T$1,200,000$1,341,000$2,541,00018%$0$1,600,000$0$0$4,141,00010%$5,793,876$3,335,780$81,232,770$0
75Galen WestonLoblaw Companies LimitedL-T$590,000$1,104,259$1,694,259187%$32,705$1,573,336$786,671$0$4,086,97136%$7,730,949$6,461,489$29,958,493$0
76Marie Inkster (1)Lundin Mining CorporationLUN-T$662,934$756,495$1,419,429*$26,247$1,602,370$1,033,919$0$4,081,965*$529,342$1,678,366$5,295,155$0
77David HarquailFranco-Nevada CorporationFNV-T$812,750$812,750$1,625,500-17%$15,066$1,625,500$812,750$0$4,078,816-10%$1,432,882$4,268,984$111,874,600$0
78Michael EmoryAllied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAP-UN-T$800,000$1,200,000$2,000,00021%$40,000$1,013,238$1,000,000$0$4,053,23826%$4,749,240$1,909,439$50,297,395$0
79Lino Saputo Jr.Saputo Inc.SAP-T$1,300,000$2,669,680$3,969,680-24%$0$0$0$0$3,969,680-24%$0$0$5,657,590$0
80Neil RossyDollarama Inc.DOL-T$1,100,000$605,000$1,705,000-37%$0$0$2,221,200$14,404$3,940,604-5%$18,322,767$0$111,905,629$0
81Christian BayleInter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T$675,000$940,000$1,615,00013%$219,566$2,100,000$0$0$3,934,56610%$0$2,445,107$17,317,576$0
82Scott MedhurstToromont Industries Ltd.TIH-T$780,000$1,494,377$2,274,3770%$34,672$0$1,331,000$246,724$3,886,7734%$8,488,800$0$17,113,149$2,109,627
83David SmithKeyera Corp.KEY-T$600,000$1,068,000$1,668,00026%$0$2,137,644$0$60,000$3,865,64412%$0$4,800,022$19,373,189$0
84Galen WestonGeorge Weston LimitedWN-T$590,000$858,804$1,448,804146%$32,705$1,573,408$786,668$0$3,841,58528%$0$2,668,243$29,164,414$0
85Robert EspeyParkland Fuel CorporationPKI-T$777,500$1,358,681$2,136,18166%$74,859$1,081,626$489,996$0$3,782,66258%$10,834,408$2,442,648$17,817,811$0
86Adam PaulFirst Capital Realty Inc.FCR-T$800,000$926,000$1,726,000-3%$48,800$1,300,000$650,000$0$3,724,8009%$233,850$3,364,216$9,347,356$0
87Nancy SouthernCanadian Utilities LimitedCU-T$875,000$1,050,000$1,925,0009%$30,625$384,596$106,486$1,049,206$3,495,913-21%$1,480,500$1,096,200$7,064,159$26,097,188
88Marty ProctorSeven Generations Energy Ltd.VII-T$450,000$604,800$1,054,800*$66,781$578,625$1,777,721$0$3,477,927*$0$674,772$5,299,634$0
89Michael RoseTourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-T$600,000$2,250,000$2,850,0006%$60,000$0$242,198$0$3,152,1987%$0$0$208,305,852$0
90Yvon Charest #iA Financial Corporation Inc.IAG-T$872,548$879,280$1,751,82811%$0$261,757$595,800$0$2,609,3857%$827,880$253,056$3,596,689$9,221,612
91Pierre Karl PéladeauQuebecor Inc.QBR-B-T$1,300,000$1,225,730$2,525,730*$0$0$0$43,200$2,568,930*$0$0$2,224,062,051$8,528,900
92Bruce LintonCanopy Growth CorporationWEED-T$200,000$300,000$500,00018%$21,291$0$1,994,723$0$2,516,014316%$17,958,334$0$92,312,920$0
93Peter AndersonCI Financial CorpCIX-T$650,000$720,000$1,370,000-12%$0$810,018$270,001$0$2,450,019-16%$0$1,833,650$12,153,853$0
94Gerald SchwartzOnex CorporationONEX-T$1,685,259$0$1,685,259-86%$0$0$0$0$1,685,259-86%$40,053,000$0$883,116,229$0
95Terry BoothAurora Cannabis Inc.ACB-T$325,000$243,750$568,750222%$0$690,000$336,422$0$1,595,172-35%$12,890,000$2,325,000$30,984,585$0
96Peter Forde (1)SmartCentres Real Estate Investment TrustSRU-UN-T$492,480$245,107$737,587*$14,806$745,107$0$0$1,497,500*$0$897,410$2,333,175$0
97Nancy SouthernATCO Ltd.ACO-X-T$125,000$150,000$275,00016%$4,375$452,597$464,984$149,887$1,346,843-12%$2,853,250$1,351,350$15,540,263$3,728,170
98V. Prem WatsaFairfax Financial Holdings LimitedFFH-T$600,000$0$600,0000%$718,207$0$0$0$1,318,207111%$0$0$1,117,557,768$0
99Jeff Tygesen #Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.TRQ-T$205,852$229,023$434,875*$10,044$539,170$0$0$984,089*$0$637,088*$0
100David Ehrlich # (1)Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment TrustCAR-UN-T$700,000$0$700,000*$19,460$0$0$0$719,460*$0$1,430,669$1,502,353$0
101Mark LeonardConstellation Software Inc.CSU-T$0$0$00%$0$0$0$0$00%$0$0$382,517,359$0
Median$1,100,000$1,620,000$2,801,7433%$48,613$2,370,416$900,000$14,404$6,765,8167%$1,480,500$4,815,250$18,994,227$0
Average$1,123,313$1,896,535$3,019,84814%$162,805$4,431,977$1,316,061$280,766$9,211,45762%$8,018,069$8,632,064$148,278,140$5,785,876

Source: Global Governance Advisors

* = Information not available
# = Former CEO

Notes:
(1) New CEO in 2018.
(2) Includes pension compensation from Exxon Mobil and ownership of only Imperial Oil.
(3) Includes compensation and ownership from Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation.

The Methodology

Where two names appear, the company has co-CEOs. If a company does not have a CEO, the president or a similar top executive is used. When CEOs have changed during the year, the chart typically shows the CEO who was in place for the larger portion of the year.

For companies that report pay in U.S. dollars, the amounts are converted to Canadian dollars at the average annual exchange rate for 2018. If the company has an irregular year-end, the exchange rate is the rate used by the company for its currency conversion.

Salary is base salary in 2018.

Bonus is the value of any annual and long-term cash incentives paid in 2018.

Percent change is the change from 2017’s total salary and bonus. No number is shown if the CEO was not in the same position for all of 2017 and 2018.

Other includes all other payments and the cash value of perquisites and benefits.

Share-based awards is the total value of shares, share units, trust units or similar long-term incentive plan grants in 2018.

Option-based awards is the estimated grant date value of new stock options awarded to the CEO in 2018.

Pension value is the additional annual value of the pension benefit earned by the CEO in 2018.

Unexercised in-the-money options is the year-end value of stock options held by the CEO.

Unvested share-based awards is the year-end value of share units or similar compensation that has not yet met time or performance conditions required for payout.

Value of CEO’s equity is the year-end value of all equity held by the CEO, valued at the end of the company’s fiscal year or the date of the company’s most recent proxy circular disclosure. This typically includes shares and vested share units, but excludes unexercised stock options.

Accrued CEO pension obligation is the estimated year-end value of a company’s total expected cost to provide the CEO’s defined-benefit pension. It excludes the value of any defined-contribution pension accrued by the CEO.

