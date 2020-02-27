 Skip to main content

Report On Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

How to shut down the rumour mill – or turn it to your advantage

Jennifer Lewington
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Christina Dura/The Globe and Mail

Last November, at the height of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, a post appeared on Facebook falsely claiming Costco was offering a $75 online coupon. The retail giant quickly quashed the hoax using traditional media and Facebook to declare, “This is a SCAM.”

The incident is a clear example of an effective corporate response to an online falsehood, says Tim Hannigan, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta School of Business. “They were able to very successfully get on this to control the message,” he says.

Learning to manage rumours “should be part of the core competency of a modern C-suite,” says Hannigan, who, along with other researchers, is studying the impact of gossip—good and ill—on a company’s reputation, new product development, and customer and supplier relationships.

Story continues below advertisement

The temptation to say “Psst, did you know?” runs deep. But not all rumours are detrimental. A tech company, especially, might want to trigger a buzz about a new product or service, turning to industry bloggers and journalists as conduits for controlled leaks. Even a company as notoriously secretive as Apple, Hannigan says, sometimes publicly interacts with bloggers and industry watchers to whet their appetite for an imminent release.

In one study, Hannigan and his co-authors interviewed 30 members of an unnamed consumer electronics firm to analyze how it incorporated rumours into product development.

“It was surprising to find rumours used widely in the decision-making process,” the researchers reported. Despite some tension among employees about how to interact with blogging sites, the researchers found the company used external gossip to help assess its new product innovations.

Jeff Gadway, a former head of product marketing at BlackBerry, says company officials initially had an adversarial relationship with bloggers and tech journalists who fed off hearsay. “Later on, we came to realize our best strategy was to try to embrace those particular sites, and build constructive and aligned relationships with those journalists,” says Gadway, who co-founded Galvanize Worldwide, a marketing and communications consultancy based in Waterloo, Ont., in 2015.

The collaborative approach paid off. “When [bloggers and journalists] heard a rumour, instead of just publishing it right away, they would contact us and give us an opportunity to comment, to add texture or, if something was blatantly wrong, to respond,” he says.

For the 2013 launch of the BlackBerry 10 operating system, he says the company “really embraced” the use of selective information sharing during a year-long strategy.

“By releasing information in a slow and controlled way, we were able to mitigate rumours and speculation, while getting and keeping customers excited and engaged about the new product leading up to launch,” Gadway says.

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation is a “blessing and a curse,” observes Scott Greenlay, a former national director of the technology practice for MNP, a national accounting, tax and business consulting firm. “In the private sector, you never want to admit to manipulating the rumour, and you don’t want to admit when you have had to react to it,” he says.

False or misleading information cannot be ignored, Greenlay emphasizes, because it moves at such a high speed through social media. Companies need to develop a risk management plan long before a damaging piece of gossip surfaces unexpectedly, he says. “When it happens, it does not take months or weeks––it takes hours for the rumour mill to possibly destroy your company.”

Now working as a consultant in the tech industry, Greenlay advises executives to anticipate the possible outflow of leaks from within their organizations. For example, senior leaders should write emails as if they will be read by others outside the company.

The bottom line, say the experts, is that you need to create a strategy to manage the whispers about your firm. “If you don’t have a plan and tools in place, get them now,” urges Greenlay. “With the rumour mill today, one individual has the ability to have the voice of a lion.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies