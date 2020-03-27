Introducing the 2020 Women Lead Here honourees

With our first annual survey, Report on Business intends to set a benchmark for gender diversity in corporate Canada. After evaluating hundreds of companies, we identified 73 at the forefront of women in leadership positions. On average, 44% of the executive roles for companies on the list are held by women. It’s not parity—but it’s not far off. This is what “good” looks like today. Consider it a starting point to track progress in the future.

2020 Women Lead Here honourees With an average of 44% women comprising their executive ranks, these companies offer a benchmark for others. Companies were grouped by market cap, then listed alphabetically. Company Industry Revenue

growth

YOY Is a woman

CEO or

equivalent? % women

tier 2 % women

tier 3 $5-billion plus CAE Inc. Industrial products 16.1 No 50 20 Dollarama Inc. Retail 6.6 No 50 33 Fortis Inc. Gas & electrical utilities 0.48 No 33 50 Genworth MI Canada Insurance -8.03 No 43 N/A H&R REIT Real estate developer -18.85 No 33 40 Intact Financial Insurance 13.29 No 40 32 Lundin Mining Mining -15.75 Yes 17 43 Parkland Fuel Retail 50.46 No 38 N/A Royal Bank of Canada Banks 13.83 No 22 41 Sun Life Financial Insurance 3.43 No 27 53 TC Energy Management companies -3.42 No 38 N/A Toromont Industries Wholesaler 49.19 No 0 100 $2-billion to $5-billion Aritzia Inc. Retail 16.06 No 50 100 Ballard Power Systems Industrial products -20.15 No 0 100 Boardwalk REIT Real estate developer 2.11 No 40 50 Capital Power Gas & electrical utilities 28.05 No 25 100 Chartwell Retirement Residence Other services (retirement homes) 9.92 No 67 71 Colliers International Other services (real estate) 16.06 No 14 77 Cominar REIT Real estate developer -12.01 No 67 27 Dream Unlimited Real estate developer 1.07 Yes 50 N/A First Capital REIT Real estate developer -26 No 50 67 First Majestic Silver Precious metals 14.81 No 67 N/A Green Thumb Industries Biotech &pharmaceuticals 586.46 No 50 N/A Hudson's Bay Co. Retail -1.24 Yes 22 N/A Killam Apartment REIT Real estate developer 15.03 No 60 67 Linamar Corp. Industrial products 16.62 Yes 7 22 Lions Gate Entertainment Entertainment -10.86 No 38 33 PrairieSky Royalty Oil & gas production -21.02 No 50 100 Seven Generations Energy Oil & gas production 31.95 No 33 38 TransAlta Corp. Gas & electrical utilities 2.11 Yes 43 0 $500-million to $2-billion AltaGas Canada Oil & gas production -0.41 No 67 0 Aphria Inc. Biotech &pharmaceuticals 281.35 No 57 25 Cogeco Inc. Broadcasting 8.35 No 33 60 Corus Entertainment Entertainment 1.92 Yes 14 49 Equitable Group Financial services 18.13 No 38 N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Banks 13.29 No 17 58 Magellan Aerospace Industrial products 1.18 No 100 29 Mainstreet Equity Real estate developer -6.76 No 0 100 MTY Food Group Other services (restaurant) 26.83 No 40 45 New Look Vision Group Other services (eye care) 27.48 No 50 50 Park Lawn Other services (funeral homes) 84.03 No 0 75 Russel Metals Wholesaler 26.29 No 100 57 Sienna Senior Living Other services (retirement homes) 14.89 Yes 67 100 StorageVault Canada Other 56.13 No 50 50 Torex Gold Resources Precious metals 44.07 No 50 33 Under $500-milllion Athabasca Oil Corporation Oil & gas production -3.61 No 0 100 BMTC Group Retail -0.19 Yes 50 0 Caldwell Partners Intl. Other services (recruitment) 15.73 No 0 75 Calian Group Other services (consulting) 10.74 No 25 100 Cervus Equipment Consumer products 10.65 Yes 25 33 Chesswood Group Retail 15.36 No 100 N/A Clearwater Seafoods Food production or distribution -10.45 No 50 33 Conifex Timber Forest products 42.59 No 100 25 Golden Star Resources Precious metals -11.82 No 25 67 Indigo Books & Music Retail -3.02 Yes 20 71 ISC Other services (data management) 8.67 No 25 75 K-Bro Linen Other services (uniforms) 40.51 Yes 50 N/A Le Chateau Retail -6.62 Yes 50 50 Lucara Diamond Mining -20.19 Yes 100 50 MCAN Mortgage Financial services -1.87 Yes 38 N/A Mediagrif Interactive Tech. Technology 3.03 No 40 50 Mogo Inc. Technology 24.9 No 50 N/A Perpetual Energy Oil & gas production 19.61 Yes 25 N/A Pine Cliff Energy Oil & gas production -16.37 No 50 50 Prairie Provident Resources Oil & gas production -5.86 No 100 33 Reitmans (Canada) Retail -4.73 No 50 63 Roots Corporation Retail 2.85 No 50 50 Sherritt International Mining -75.81 No 17 100 Sportscene Group Other services (restaurant) 9.77 No 33 50 Trevali Mining Mining 21.09 No 40 N/A TVA Group Broadcasting -6.41 Yes 30 N/A WildBrain Entertainment 3.34 No 50 50 Yellow Pages Publishing & printing -20.71 No 0 100 Data source: Globe and Mail; Barchart Solutions

Methodology

To create the inaugural Women Lead Here list, Report on Business magazine evaluated the 500 largest publicly traded companies in Canada, as determined by our annual Top 1000 list. Assessments were done during November and December of 2019, and represent the state of each company during that time. Our researchers evaluated each company’s top three tiers of executive leadership (Tier 1: CEO or equivalent; Tier 2: C-suite, president or equivalent; Tier 3: generally EVP, SVP or equivalent), measuring the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying individuals at each tier. We contacted each evaluated company by email to confirm the accuracy of data. We then applied a weighted methodology. We also took into account the company’s profitability, revenue growth and three-year return using 2019 financial data. The diversity of an executive team was also considered. We then assigned each company a score and applied a final screen to the top quintile: Companies with fewer than 30% of overall executive roles held by women were excluded, as were companies with only one woman-identifying executive.