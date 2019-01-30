Kiki Delaney

Toronto | Catherine (Kiki) Delaney has the brokerage business in her blood. Her dad founded his own firm in Winnipeg, and she got her start as a sales assistant at Merrill Lynch Canada in 1970. Throughout her career, she’s been a trailblazer for women on Bay Street, and her firm—Delaney Capital Management, started in 1992—is known for investing based on fundamentals, not hot trends. One of Delaney’s best moves was buying Constellation Software stock at $17. In January, it was trading at more than $800.

