Joe McKendry/The Globe and Mail

If burnout is running frantically on a hamster wheel, and languishing is curling up into a ball, then what’s next—ideally—is stepping off the wheel to look around and mindfully choose your next move.

Psychologist and buzzword-coiner Adam Grant calls this collective stop on our pandemic adventure “post-traumatic growth,” a process of “not just bouncing back but bouncing forward.”

Theoretically, notes Fraser Valley career prof Candy Ho, “there’s always a learning opportunity in adversity.” That’s not new. What is new in this particular moment is a renewed sense of agency.

“After a few years of uncertainty, where nothing went as planned and there wasn’t much to do about it, agency can be a very powerful thing,” says Ho.

Languishing let people mull what they wanted or didn’t want out of their work lives. Embracing the former while ditching the latter is post-traumatic growth in action.

“Look at what worked and what didn’t in the past few years—what made you more or less productive,” she says. Maybe you loved remote working or desperately missed the social side of office life. In other words, what does your authentic self crave?

The next step, as Ho suggests, is to pitch it to your employer as a win-win proposition: “Tell them when and how you felt your best, and discuss how doing more of that will help the organization thrive.”

