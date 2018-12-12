 Skip to main content

Oil and arms: How Saudi Arabia maintains its grip on the West

Oil and arms: How Saudi Arabia maintains its grip on the West

In the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and with the ongoing war in Yemen, activists are pushing the West to cut off weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest arms importer. But though the kingdom no longer wields near-unilateral control over global oil prices, its crude still accounts for 12.7% of global consumption. Cut off the weapons and you could jeopardize oil supply or destablize prices.

Total volume of arms exports

by country, and the percentage

bound for Saudi Arabia

In so-called trade indicator value units,

a measure of volume, from 2013–2017

United States

50 Billion total

18%

goes to

Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom

7 Billion

Switzerland

20%

Spain

49%

1.3 Billion

4.3 Billion

Sweden

Turkey

8.3%

13%

16%

1.3 Billion

1.2 Billion

Canada

19%

1.1 Billion

Saudi Arabia’s

main suppliers

from 2013–2017

448%

Increase in U.S. arms

exports to Saudi Arabia

from 2008–12

to 2013–17

61%

U.S.

23%

U.K.

$69.4

BIllion

3.6%

France

Saudi Arabia’s

total military

spending in 2017

12.4%

Other

Countries no longer selling

arms to Saudi Arabia

canada

12%

Finland

Germany

Sweden

Norway

u.S.

9%

% of oil imported from Saudi Arabia

0.9%

0.5%

0%

0%

World’s largest arms dealers by sales (in U.S. $)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

$40.8 billion

Boeing (U.S.)

$29.5 billion

Raytheon (U.S.)

$22.9 billion

BAE Systems (U.K.)

$22.8 billion

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

$21.4 billion

General Dynamics (U.S.)

$19.2 billion

If they don’t buy it from us, they’re

going to buy it from Russia or they’re

going to buy it from China, or they’re

going to buy it from other countries.

—President Donald Trump on

why the U.S. won’t stop selling

arms to Saudi Arabia over the

murder of Jamal Khashoggi

We do not need your armaments.

We will find them some-where else.

—Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister,

Adel al-Jubeir, responding to

Germany’s decision to cut off

arms sales to countries involved

in the war in Yemen

