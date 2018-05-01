Report on Business magazine receives 11 magazine award nominations

Report on Business magazine has received 11 National Magazine Awards nominations, including best general interest publication. Our own Marina Strauss was nominated for her investigation of Tim Hortons — a story that also garnered nods for our art director, Domenic Macri, for best art direction of a single article and best cover. Alec Scott’s profile of Canadian billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya was nominated for best profile (and for best art direction of a single article), along with Timothy Taylor’s profile of crypto-kingpin Calvin Ayre. Charles Wilkins’s quirky portrayal of Home Hardware received a nomination for best long-form feature. Senior editor Dawn Calleja and associate art director Brennan Higginbotham received an editorial package nod for our annual Corporate Survival Guide, and Kourosh Keshiri’s photo of Anthony Lacavera was recognized in portrait photography . Macri also received a design nomination for Christine Dobby’s feature on Guy Laurence’s last days at Rogers.
