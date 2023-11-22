After plenty of heated debate between editors and reporters from across The Globe and Mail, these are the top five executives across the Canadian business landscape that deserve to be celebrated for their outstanding achievements. The Globe and Mail

As we get ready to close the books on yet another harrowing year (will the world ever return to some sense of sanity?), it can be difficult to focus on the positives. Which is why it’s a perfect time to bestow outstanding-achievement awards on five Canadian chief executives, chosen after plenty of heated debate between editors and reporters from across The Globe and Mail.

As we do each year, we also chose one overall winner. Spoiler alert: It’s Bank of Montreal’s Darryl White, whose US$16-billion takeover of Bank of the West is the biggest bank deal in Bay Street history.

Editor’s Note: For every step forward, it seems women take two back