Silver bull: Ninepoint’s Maria Smirnova on why the precious metal is set to rise in the postpandemic recovery

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Silver bull: Ninepoint’s Maria Smirnova on why the precious metal is set to rise in the postpandemic recovery

Shirley Won
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kristina Dittmar/The Globe and Mail

Maria Smirnova runs the only silver equity mutual fund in North America. Her $278-million Ninepoint Silver Equities fund was the brainchild of Eric Sprott, her former boss, mentor and now a mining financier, who has long been a bull on “poor man’s gold.” But soon after the fund’s launch in 2012, silver fell into a bear market. The metal shot up in price after COVID-19 took hold last year, however, and silver producers’ shares have soared. We asked the 43-year-old, who also co-runs Ninepoint’s Gold & Precious Minerals fund, why U.S. President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda is a tailwind for silver and whether bitcoin is a headwind for gold.

Gold has bounced around its 2011 peak of about US$1,920 an ounce in recent months. Silver also peaked in 2011, near US$50 an ounce, then sank, but has been volatile lately amid bets by retail traders in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. What’s your outlook?

We don’t have price targets on the metals, but our outlook is positive given the macroeconomic picture. Both metals will benefit from a low to negative interest-rate environment and a depreciating U.S. dollar. We see more monetary and fiscal stimulus being deployed globally to generate economic growth, but this may also lead to inflation in the future. Investors may see gold as a safe haven and an alternative to fixed-income securities. Silver is more volatile than gold but tends to perform better in bull markets. It will benefit from an economic recovery—because of its industrial uses—and from investment demand. Last year, silver exchange-traded funds took in more than 280 million ounces of silver.

Story continues below advertisement

How will Joe Biden’s US$2-trillion plan to fight climate change affect silver?

It’s positive for silver, but we don’t know how many initiatives will get passed by Congress. The metal is used in solar panels because it is one of the best conductors of electricity. Tax credits for buying residential solar installations will help silver demand. It is used in all cars and trucks but more so in electric vehicles, which Biden wants to push. His call for 500,000 EV charging stations can help silver because it’s used in their construction, and they may also be powered by solar panels.

Your silver fund holds stocks such as Pan American Silver, which mines silver, gold and other metals, and Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer. Why the other metals?

Pure silver plays are almost non-existent. Silver is mined as a byproduct of gold or with base metals, such as lead, zinc and sometimes copper. But some silver companies also acquired gold deposits to diversify during the bear market. They struggled to make money when silver traded at around US$16 an ounce. Until last year’s rally in the silver price, there was not a lot of money to invest in exploration and development. Now there is new life in the sector.

Junior silver miners, such as Discovery Metals and SilverCrest Metals, are among your top 10 holdings. How important are juniors to your fund?

The silver fund has about one-third in exploration companies. Large miners focused on silver or gold are struggling to grow production. We think they will have to buy juniors to provide future mines. We haven’t seen a big wave yet because the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to pause their due diligence processes. We don’t bank on mergers and acquisitions—it’s the cherry on top.

Bitcoin, often called digital gold, has attracted more institutions and legendary U.S. investors, such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller. Is it a headwind for physical gold?

Story continues below advertisement

Bitcoin has been a headwind for gold to the extent that it has attracted investment dollars. It may well have an increasing role in financial markets, but I don’t know how to value it given bitcoin’s digital nature. It doesn’t even have a universal price, because it trades on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges at varying prices. An attraction is that it is unregulated, but an arm of the U.S. Treasury is trying to tighten regulations around cryptocurrencies. I don’t view bitcoin as having a store of value like gold. The metal has played that role for several millennia.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies