Since 1993, the Best Managed Companies list, presented by Deloitte, has recognized excellence among private Canadian-owned enterprises. This year, we profile 29 newcomers in a wide range of industries, from retail to dentistry to horticulture—plus one $5-billion-a-year metals manufacturer with 5,500 employees and 85 outposts in North America. The companies that made the cut join 452 repeat winners that must requalify each year to stay on the list.
|COMPANY
|HEADQUARTERS
|LEADER
|SECTOR
|BEST MANAGED
|2 to 3 years on the list
|AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions
|Burlington, Ont.
|Luke Hansen-MacDonald
|Manufacturing
|Acadian Construction
|Dieppe, N.B.
|David Savoie
|Construction
|Accès Location +
|Beloeil, Que.
|Luc Bertrand
|Heavy machinery and equipment
|AirSprint Inc.
|Calgary
|James Elian
|Aviation
|Almita Piling
|Edmonton
|Jeff Lloyd
|Industrial products
|Averna
|Montreal
|François Rainville
|Testing and quality control
|BE Power Equipment
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|Curtis Braber
|Manufacturing
|Bee-Clean Building Maintenance
|Edmonton
|Brian Gingras
|Janitorial
|Behaviour Interactive
|Montreal
|Rémi Racine
|Video games
|BioScript Solutions
|Moncton
|Heather Tulk
|Life sciences and health care and health care
|Book Depot Inc.
|Thorold, Ont.
|Wilf Wikkerink
|Wholesale and distribution distribution
|Canadian North
|Kanata, Ont.
|Chris Avery
|Transportation
|Chambers Transportation Group Ltd.
|Vernon, B.C.
|David Chambers
|Transportation
|Champion Petfoods
|Edmonton
|Blaine McPeak
|Retail
|Cofomo
|Montreal
|Régis Desjardins
|Information technology
|Comptoir Agricole Ste-Anne Inc.
|Repentigny, Que.
|Sébastien Fréchette
|Agriculture
|Conestoga Meats
|Breslau, Ont.
|Arnold Drung
|Meat processing
|Crawford Packaging
|London, Ont.
|John Ashby
|Industrial products
|De La Fontaine
|Sherbrooke, Que.
|Gabriel de La Fontaine
|Manufacturing
|Duvaltex
|Quebec
|Alain Duval
|Retail
|Eddyfi/NDT
|Quebec
|Martin Theriault
|Technology
|Elite Integrity Services
|Calgary
|Shawn Kirwan
|Industrial products
|FYidoctors
|Calgary
|Al Ulsifer
|Life sciences and health care and health care
|GrainsConnect Canada
|Calgary
|Warren Stow
|Agriculture
|Groupe Beaucage
|Sherbrooke, Que.
|Daniel Beaucage
|Automotive
|Groupe Boucher Sports
|Sainte-Foy, Que.
|Martin Boucher
|Retail
|Groupe Tornatech Inc.
|Laval, Que.
|Dominic Bergeron
|Manufacturing
|Gusto 54 Restaurant Group
|Toronto
|Janet Zuccarini
|Restaurants
|H.H. Angus & Associates Ltd.
|Toronto
|Harry Angus
|Consulting
|Henry’s
|Toronto
|Gillian Stein
|Retail
|HGrégoire
|Saint-Eustache, Que.
|John Hairabedian
|Automotive
|lg2
|Montreal
|Claude Auchu
|Advertising
|Inland Group of Cos.
|Truro, N.S.
|Roger Langille
|Transportation
|Ironclad Developments Inc.
|Springfield, Man.
|Craig Gilpin
|Financial services
|Magna IV Engineering Inc.
|Edmonton
|Kelly Butz
|Engineering
|Marco Group Ltd.
|St. John’s
|Christopher Hickman
|Construction
|Mattamy Homes
|Toronto
|Brad Carr
|Real estate
|Medicom
|Pointe Claire, Que.
|Ronald Reuben
|Life sciences and health care
|mform Construction Group
|Toronto
|David Allen
|Construction
|Mikisew Group of Cos.
|Enoch, Alta.
|Dan Gallagher
|Government and public services
|Miralis inc.
|Saint-Anaclet, Que.
|Daniel Drapeau
|Manufacturing
|MOBIA
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Rob Lane
|Telecommunications
|Modern Beauty Supplies
|Calgary
|Mike Jomaa
|Wholesale and distribution
|Mondou (Groupe Legault)
|Montreal
|Pierre Leblanc
|Retail
|MP Lundy Construction Inc.
|Ottawa
|Sean Lundy
|Construction
|Muraflex
|Montreal
|Fernando Petreccia
|Manufacturing
|Naylor Building Partnerships Inc.
|Oakville, Ont.
|Tom Hitchman
|Engineering
|Neighbourly Pharmacy
|Toronto
|Chris Gardner
|Life sciences and health care
|ORAM Plomberie du bâtiment
|Mirabel, Que.
|Marie-Claude Allaire
|Industrial products
|Osmow’s
|Mississauga
|Ben Osmow
|Restaurants
|Peavey Industries LP
|Red Deer, Alta.
|Doug Anderson
|Retail
|Polykar
|Saint-Laurent, Que.
|Amir Karim
|Manufacturing
|Préval AG Inc.
|Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
|Fabien Fontaine
|Agriculture
|Priestly Demolition Inc.
|King, Ont.
|Ryan Priestly
|Demolition
|PUR Co. Inc.
|Toronto
|Jay Klein
|Wholesale and distribution
|QSL
|Quebec
|Robert Bellisle
|Transportation
|Quinlan Brothers Ltd.
|St. John’s
|Robin Quinlan
|Fisheries
|Rockwood Custom Homes
|Calgary
|Allison Grafton
|Construction
|Seasons Retirement Communities
|Oakville, Ont.
|Mike Lavallee
|Life sciences and health care
|Showcase
|Brampton, Ont.
|Samir Kulkarni
|Retail
|Sollio Groupe Coopératif
|Montreal
|Pascal Houle
|Agriculture
|Spectrum Health Care
|Toronto
|Sandra Ketchen
|Life sciences and health care
|State Window Corp.
|Vaughan, Ont.
|Christopher Liberta
|Engineering
|Techo-Bloc Inc.
|St-Hubert, Que.
|Charles Ciccarello
|Retail
|Turf Care Products Canada
|Newmarket, Ont.
|Paul McLean
|Wholesale and distribution
|Wellington-Altus Private Wealth
|Winnipeg
|Charlie Spiring
|Financial services
|Westech Industrial Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jason Lapp
|Technology
|GOLD STANDARD
|4 to 6 years on the list
|AV Gauge & Fixture Inc.
|Oldcastle, Ont.
|Tim Campeau
|Manufacturing
|AG Hair
|Coquitlam, B.C.
|Graham Fraser
|Manufacturing
|Agrocrop Exports Ltd.
|Bolton, Ont.
|Yash Karia
|Agriculture
|AIL Group of Cos.
|Sackville, N.B.
|Micheal Wilson
|Energy, resources and industrials
|Airstart Inc.
|Mississauga
|Robert Wills
|Aerospace
|Altrum
|St-Martin, Que.
|Louis-David Bourque
|Business services
|Amisco
|L’Islet, Que.
|Réjean Poitras
|Manufacturing
|Anatolia Tile + Stone
|Vaughan, Ont.
|Berrin Elmaagcli
|Wholesale and distribution
|Arbor Memorial
|Toronto
|David Scanlan
|Death care
|Armco Group of Cos.
|Halifax
|George Armoyan
|Real estate
|Artitalia Group Inc.
|Montreal
|Antonio Vardaro
|Manufacturing
|ASL Paving Ltd.
|Saskatoon
|Drew Mitchell
|Construction
|Atlantic Coated Papers
|Whitby, Ont.
|David Granovsky
|Forestry and paper
|Bäckerhaus Veit Ltd.
|Mississauga
|Adam Carr
|Food manufacturing
|Barkman
|Steinbach, Man.
|Alan Barkman
|Manufacturing
|Baylis Medical Company Inc.
|Mississauga
|Kris Shah
|Life sciences and health care
|Biron Groupe Santé
|Brossard, Que.
|Caroline Biron
|Life sciences and health care
|BMI Canada Inc.
|Boisbriand, Que.
|Marc Bouthillette
|Wholesale and distribution
|Bond Brand Loyalty
|Mississauga
|Robert Macdonald
|Business services
|Bradford Greenhouses Ltd.
|Springwater, Ont.
|Len Ferragine
|Agriculture
|BrettYoung
|Winnipeg
|Calvin Sonntag
|Agriculture
|Bryton Marine Group
|Vernon, B.C.
|Byron Bolton
|Manufacturing
|Campbell Bros. Movers Ltd.
|London, Ont.
|Adam Campbell
|Transportation
|Cando Rail & Terminals
|Brandon, Man.
|Brian Cornick
|Transportation
|Caron Transportation Systems
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Bruno Muller
|Transportation
|CEDA
|Calgary
|Kevin Fleury
|Environmental services
|ClearTech Industries Inc.
|Saskatoon
|Randy Bracewell
|Industrial products
|Clio
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Jack Newton
|Technology
|CMiC
|Toronto
|Gord Rawlins
|Technology
|Cowater International
|Ottawa
|David Baron
|Business services
|Crystal Group
|Toronto
|Roger Hwang
|Cosmetics manufacturing
|Delnor Construction Ltd.
|Edmonton
|Glenn Cyrankiewicz
|Construction
|Deveraux Group of Cos.
|Regina
|Denis Jones
|Real estate
|DIALOG
|Toronto
|Jeff DiBattista
|Architecture
|Donna Cona Inc.
|Ottawa
|John Bernard
|Consulting
|DPI Construction Management
|Toronto
|Elvio DiSimone
|Construction
|Eddy Group Ltd.
|Bathurst, N.B.
|Keith Assaff
|Wholesale and distribution
|Electrozad Supply Co. Ltd.
|Windsor, Ont.
|William Smith
|Wholesale and distribution
|Element Technical Services
|Calgary
|Jason Nikish
|Oil and gas
|emergiTEL Inc.
|Richmond Hill, Ont.
|Aneela Zaib
|Business services
|Energera Inc.
|Acheson, Alta.
|J. Todd Van Vliet
|Business services
|Fillmore Construction Management Inc.
|Edmonton
|Brent Fillmore
|Construction
|Firma Foreign Exchange
|Edmonton
|Dave Dominy
|Financial services
|Fourgons Transit Truck Bodies
|Laval, Que.
|Louis Leclair
|Manufacturing
|Franchise Management Inc.
|Woodstock, N.B.
|Greg Walton
|Restaurants
|Fruit d’Or Inc.
|Villeroy, Que.
|Carl Blouin
|Wholesale and distribution
|Geotab
|Oakville, Ont.
|Neil Cawse
|Technology
|Giraffe Foods Inc.
|Mississauga
|Ari Powell
|Manufacturing
|Go Auto
|Edmonton
|Jason Smith
|Automotive
|Groupe Atwill-Morin Inc.
|Montreal
|Matthew Atwill-Morin
|Restoration
|Groupe Dissan
|Anjou, Que.
|Mario Lamarche
|Wholesale and distribution
|Groupe Intersand
|Boucherville, Que.
|Stéphane Chevigny
|Wholesale and distribution
|Groupe Raymond
|Gatineau, Que.
|Alain Raymond
|Construction
|GSoft
|Montreal
|Martin Gourdeau
|Technology
|Harnois Énergies
|Saint-Thomas, Que.
|Serge Harnois
|Wholesale and distribution
|Hopewell Group of Cos.
|Calgary
|Sanders Lee
|Financial services
|Index Exchange
|Toronto
|Andrew Casale
|Advertising
|JNE Welding
|Saskatoon
|Adam Logue
|Industrial products
|Kohltech Windows and Entrance Systems
|Debert, N.S.
|Kevin Pelley
|Manufacturing
|Kruger Products LP
|Mississauga
|Dino Bianoco
|Manufacturing
|Lamour Group
|Montreal
|Martin Lieberman
|Retail
|Layfield
|Richmond, B.C.
|Tom Rose
|Industrial products
|Liberty Linehaul Inc.
|Ayr, Ont.
|Brian Taylor
|Transportation
|Location Brossard Inc.
|Dorval, Que.
|Guy Brossard
|Transportation
|Locweld
|Candiac, Que.
|Michael Cyr
|Utilities
|Logel Homes
|Calgary
|Tim Logel
|Real estate
|M.I. Integration
|Sherbrooke, Que.
|Vincent Houle
|Automotive
|Maritime Paper Products LP
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Sheldon Gouthro
|Manufacturing
|Mary Brown’s
|Markham, Ont.
|Gregory Roberts
|Restaurants
|McElhanney
|Vancouver
|Allan Russell
|Engineering
|McKeil Marine
|Burlington, Ont.
|Scott Bravener
|Transportation
|Membertou Development Corp.
|Membertou, N.S.
|Terrance Paul
|Government and public services
|Minard’s Leisure World
|Weyburn, Sask.
|Susan Minard
|Retail
|Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Mississauga
|Jaiveer Singh
|Life sciences and health care
|mobileLIVE
|Toronto
|Jahan Ali
|Technology
|Mulvey & Banani
|Toronto
|Domenic Bonavota
|Engineering
|MyHealth Centre
|Toronto
|Suresh Madan
|Life sciences and health care
|Nanometrics Inc.
|Kanata, Ont.
|Ian Talbot
|Technology
|Nautel
|Hacketts Cove, N.S.
|Kevin Rodgers
|Telecommunications
|Nightingale
|Mississauga
|Ed Breen
|Manufacturing
|ONEC Group
|Edmonton
|Denis Wiart
|Buiness Services
|OSL Retail Services
|Mississauga
|Brett Farren
|Business services
|Payment Source Inc.
|Ottawa
|Robert Hyde
|Technology
|Point S Canada
|Boucherville, Que.
|Bruno Leclair
|Automotive
|priMED Medical Products
|Edmonton
|David Welsh
|Life sciences and health care
|Quails’ Gate Winery
|West Kelowna, B.C.
|Anthony Stewart
|Wineries and breweries
|Regional Group
|Ottawa
|Sender Gordon
|Real estate
|Rocky Mountaineer
|Vancouver
|Peter Armstrong
|Transportation
|Romet Ltd.
|Mississauga
|Brent Collver
|Utilities
|SFM
|Dorval, Que.
|Randal Tucker
|Wholesale and distribution
|Sharethrough
|Montreal
|Jean-Francois Cote
|Technology
|Source Atlantic
|Saint John
|Steve Drummond
|Wholesale and distribution
|Spinrite
|Listowel, Ont.
|Ryan Newell
|Retail
|StemCell Technologies
|Vancouver
|Allen Eaves
|Technology
|Talbot Marketing
|London, Ont.
|Steve Levschuk
|Wholesale and distribution
|Tap & Barrel Group
|Vancouver
|Daniel Frankel
|Restaurants
|Targray
|Kirkland, Que.
|Andrew Richardson
|Resources
|Terrapro Inc.
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Colin Schmidt
|Industrial products
|Toitures Hogue
|Blainville, Que.
|Jocelyn Hogue
|Construction
|Traction on Demand
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Greg Malpass
|Technology
|Transport Bourassa
|St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
|Bourassa Jean
|Transportation
|Trotman Auto Group
|Surrey, B.C.
|Mike Trotman
|Automotive
|Trotter & Morton Group of Cos.
|Calgary
|David Ryan
|Construction
|Turkstra Lumber Company Ltd.
|Hamilton
|Peter Turkstra
|Forestry and paper
|UCS Forest Group
|Mississauga
|Warren Spitz
|Forestry and paper
|Viva Naturals
|North York, Ont.
|Husayn Remtulla
|Food manufacturing
|VMAC
|Nanaimo, B.C.
|Jim Hogan
|Automotive
|Wesgroup Equipment
|Surrey, B.C.
|Dhar Dhaliwal
|Heavy machinery
|Weston Wood Solutions Inc.
|Brampton, Ont.
|Alan Lechem
|Wholesale and distribution
|Whitewater West Industries Ltd.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Geoff Chutter
|Manufacturing
|Wills Transfer Ltd.
|Smiths Falls, Ont.
|Terry Wills
|Transportation
|Winters Instruments Ltd.
|Toronto
|Jeffrey Smith
|Industrial products
|Woodbridge
|Mississauga
|John Zianis
|Manufacturing
|WZMH Architects
|Toronto
|Zenon Radewych
|Architecture
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Toronto
|Zak Mroueh
|Advertising
|PLATINUM CLUB
|7 or more years on the list
|A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|Susan Senecal
|Restaurants
|Acadian Seaplants Ltd.
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Jean-Paul Deveau
|Agriculture
|Adastra Corp.
|Toronto
|Darren Edery
|Information technology
|AFD Petroleum Ltd.
|Edmonton
|Parker McLean
|Oil and gas
|Agilus Work Solutions
|Edmonton
|Craig Brown
|Business services
|Agri-Marché Inc.
|Saint-Isidore, Que.
|Patrice Brochu
|Agriculture
|All Weather Windows
|Edmonton
|Richard Scott
|Manufacturing
|Alliance Energy Ltd.
|Regina
|Bryan Leverick
|Energy
|Almag Aluminum
|Brampton, Ont.
|Bob Peacock
|Mining
|Altis Recruitment & excelHR
|Ottawa
|Kathryn Tremblay
|Business services
|Apollo Health and Beauty Care
|Toronto
|Richard Wachsberg
|Manufacuring
|Arconas
|Mississauga
|Dan Nussbaum
|Industrial products
|Armour Transportation Systems
|Moncton
|Vicki McKibbon
|Transportation
|Armstrong Fluid Technology
|Toronto
|Todd Rief
|Manufacturing
|Arpi’s Industries Ltd.
|Calgary
|Julie Berdin
|Industrial products
|Artopex inc.
|Granby, Que.
|Daniel Pelletier
|Indsutrial Products
|ASL Distribution Services Ltd.
|Oakville, Ont.
|Cole Dolny
|Transportation
|Associated Engineering
|Edmonton
|Martin Jobke
|Consulting
|Avison Young
|Toronto
|Mark Rose
|Real estate
|Bayshore health care
|Mississauga
|Stuart Cottrelle
|Life sciences and health care
|BBA
|Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.
|Jérome Pelletier
|Energy, resources and industrials
|BCF SENCRL LLP
|Montreal
|Jocelyn Poirier
|Business services
|BEST For a Cleaner World
|Coquitlam, B.C.
|Bruce Taylor
|Business services
|Bill Gosling Outsourcing
|Newmarket, Ont.
|David Rae
|Business services
|Bison Transport
|Winnipeg
|Rob Penner
|Transportation
|Black Cat Wear Parts
|Edmonton
|James Buxton
|Manufacturing
|Blue Water Group
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Patrick Wilson
|Wholesale and distribution
|Bodtker Group
|Calgary
|Howie Kroon
|Industrial products
|Boire & Frères Inc.
|Wickham, Que.
|Pierre Rivard
|Agriculture
|Borger Group of Cos.
|Rocky View County, Alta.
|William Borger
|Industrial products
|Boston Pizza International Inc.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Jordan Holm
|Restaurants
|Boulangerie St-Méthode Inc.
|Adstock, Que.
|Benoit Faucher
|Food manfucturing
|Brandt Group of Cos.
|Regina
|Shaun Semple
|Industrial products
|BroadGrain Commodities
|Toronto
|Zaid Qadoumi
|Agriculture
|Brock Solutions
|Kitchener, Ont.
|Vivienne Ojala
|Industrial products
|Burnbrae Farms Ltd.
|Lyn, Ont.
|Joe Hudson
|Food manufacturing
|C.A.T. Holding
|Coteau-du-Lac, Que.
|Daniel Goyette
|Transportation
|Cactus Restaurants Ltd.
|Vancouver
|Richard Jaffary
|Restaurants
|Campus Living Centres
|Toronto
|Ray Stanton
|Government and public services
|CANA Group of Cos.
|Calgary
|Luke Simpson
|Construction
|Canad Inns
|Winnipeg
|Dan Lussier
|Hospitality
|Canadian Tire Corp.
|Toronto
|Greg Hicks
|Retail
|Canarm Ltd.
|Brockville, Ont.
|David Beatty
|Wholesale and distribution
|Capital Paving Inc.
|Guelph, Ont.
|Geoffrey Stephens
|Construction
|CBCL
|Halifax
|John Flewelling
|Consulting
|CBI Health
|Toronto
|Jon Hantho
|Life sciences and health care
|CCI Inc.
|Cochrane, Alta.
|Brent Goerz
|Consulting
|CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd.
|Windsor, Ont.
|Michael Beneteau
|Automotive
|Central Group
|Mississauga
|Richard Eastwood
|Marketing
|Challenger Motor Freight
|Cambridge, Ont.
|Daniel Einwechter
|Transportation
|Chandos Construction
|Edmonton
|Tim Coldwell
|Construction
|Charger Logistics
|Brampton, Ont.
|Andy Khera
|Transportation
|Charm Diamond Centres
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Richard Calder
|Retail
|Cherubini Group of Cos.
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Darren Czech
|Manufacturing
|Coast Capital Savings Credit Union
|Surrey, B.C.
|Calvin MacInnis
|Financial services
|Coleman’s Food Centres
|Corner Brook, N.L.
|Frank Coleman
|Grocery
|Conestoga Cold Storage Ltd.
|Mississauga
|Greg Laurin
|Storage
|connectFirst Credit Union
|Calgary
|Wellington Holbrook
|Financial services
|Contrôles Laurentide
|Kirkland, Que.
|Steve Dutin
|Industrial products
|Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
|Blacks Harbour, N.B.
|Glenn Cooke
|Food manufacturing
|Cowan Insurance Group
|Cambridge, Ont.
|Janet Peddigrew
|Financial services
|Croesus
|Laval, Que.
|Sylvain Simpson
|Technology
|Crosbie
|St. John’s
|Rob Crosbie
|Oil and gas
|D2L Corp.
|Kitchener, Ont.
|John Baker
|Education
|Dancor/Coreydale
|London, Ont.
|Danny Sanita
|Energy, resources and industrials
|David Aplin Group
|Calgary
|Jeff Aplin
|Business resources
|Day & Ross
|Hartland, N.B.
|Bill Doherty
|Transportation
|Deca Cables
|Trenton, Ont.
|Darrell Edgett
|Manufacturing
|dentalcorp
|Toronto
|Graham Rosenberg
|Life sciences and health care
|Deslaurier Custom Cabinets
|Ottawa
|Jason Chartrand
|Retail
|Diamond Schmitt
|Toronto
|Donald Schmitt
|Architecture
|Dilawri’s Crown Auto Group
|Winnipeg
|Ashok Dilawri
|Automotive
|Dillon Consulting
|Toronto
|Sean Hanlon
|Business services
|Driving Change Automotive Group Ltd
|Regina
|Trevor Boquist
|Automotive
|Dufresne Group Inc.
|Winnipeg
|Mark Dufresne
|Retail
|Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc.
|Edmonton
|Joe Sunner
|Manufacturing
|DynaLIFEDx
|Edmonton
|Jason Pincock
|Life sciences and health care
|E.B. Horsman & Son Ltd.
|Surrey, B.C.
|Tim Horsman
|Wholesale and distribution
|E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Mohammad Mohseni
|Wholesale and distribution
|Eagle Professional Resources Inc.
|Toronto
|Janis Grantham
|Business services
|Eastlink
|Halifax
|Jeff Gillham
|Telecommunications
|EBC inc.
|L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que.
|Marie-Claude Houle
|Construction
|Eclipse Automation
|Cambridge, Ont.
|Steve Mai
|Industrial products
|Engineered Air
|Calgary
|Donald Taylor
|Industrial products
|Equipment Sales & Service Ltd.
|Toronto
|Morgan Cronin
|Wholesale and distribution
|Esri Canada
|Toronto
|Alex Miller
|Technology
|Evertz Technologies Ltd.
|Burlington, Ont.
|Romolo Magarelli
|Technology
|Farrow
|Windsor
|Grant Robinson
|Customs agent
|Fengate Asset Management
|Toronto
|Lou Serafini Jr.
|Financial services
|Fenplast Portes & Fenêtres
|Candiac, Que.
|Jean Marchand
|Manufacturing
|First Industries Corp.
|Edmonton
|David Leeworthy
|Transportation
|Fisherman’s Market
|Halifax
|Monte Snow
|Wholesale and distribution
|Flanagan Foodservice
|Kitchener, Ont.
|Dan Lafrance
|Wholesale and distribution
|FLOFORM Countertops
|Winnipeg
|Edward Sherritt
|Retail
|Forest Group of Cos.
|Vaughan, Ont.
|Domenic Gurreri
|Construction
|Fountain Tire
|Edmonton
|Brent Hesje
|Automotive
|Fresh Direct Produce
|Vancouver
|Davis Yung
|Wholesale and distribution
|Friesens Corp.
|Altona, Man.
|Chad Friesen
|Manufacturing
|FWS Group of Cos.
|Winnipeg
|Brent Clegg
|Business services
|G Adventures
|Toronto
|Bruce Poon Tip
|Travel
|G&L Group
|Concord, Ont.
|Pat Lamanna
|Industrial products
|Genesis Hospitality Inc.
|Brandon, Man.
|Kevin Swark
|Hospitality
|Gentec International
|Markham, Ont.
|Joel Seigel
|Wholesale and distribution
|Genumark
|Toronto
|Mark Freed
|Retail
|Gerrie Electric Wholesale Ltd.
|Burlington, Ont.
|Heather Gerrie
|Wholesale and distribution
|GHY International
|Winnipeg
|Richard Riess
|Customs agent
|Giampaolo Group
|Brampton, Ont.
|Joe Caruso
|Manufacturing
|Giftcraft Ltd.
|Brampton, Ont.
|Todd Vore
|Wholesale and distribution
|Global Relay
|Vancouver
|Warren Roy
|Technology
|GoodLife Fitness
|London, Ont.
|David Patchell-Evans
|Fitness and wellness
|Govan Brown
|Toronto
|Joseph Kirk
|Construction
|Graham
|Calgary
|Andy Trewick
|Construction
|Grascan Construction Ltd.
|Toronto
|Angelo Grasso
|Construction
|Great Little Box Co.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Robert Meggy
|Manufacturing
|Greenfield Global Inc.
|Toronto
|Howard Field
|Manufacturing
|Gregg Distributors LP
|Edmonton
|Gary Gregg
|Wholesale and distribution
|Groupe Deschenes
|Montreal
|Francois Deschenes
|Wholesale and distribution
|Groupe Germain inc.
|Quebec
|Christiane Germain
|Hospitality
|Groupe Master
|Boucherville, Que.
|Louis St-Laurent
|Wholesale and distribution
|Groupe Montoni (1995) Division Construction Inc.
|Laval, Que.
|Dario Montoni
|Real estate
|Groupe Novatech inc.
|Ste-Julie, Que.
|Harold Savard
|Manufacturing
|Groupe Robert Inc.
|Rougemont, Que.
|Michel Robert
|Transportation
|Groupe Savoie - Les Résidences Soleil
|Boucherville, Que.
|Nataly Savoie
|Long-term care
|Groupe Trans-West
|Lachine, Que.
|Réal Gagnon
|Transportation
|Harbour Air Seaplanes
|Richmond, B.C.
|Greg McDougall
|Transportation
|Harry Rosen Inc.
|Toronto
|Laurance Rosen
|Retail
|Hatch
|Mississauga
|John Bianchini
|Consulting
|Home Hardware Stores Ltd.
|St. Jacobs, Ont.
|Kevin Macnab
|Retail
|Houle Electric
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Chuck Phillips
|Energy
|HTS
|Toronto
|Derek Gordon
|Industrial products
|Hunter Amenities International Ltd.
|Burlington, Ont.
|John Hunter
|Manufacturing
|HyLife Ltd.
|LaBroquerie, Man.
|Grant Lazaruk
|Agriculture
|I.M.P. Group International Inc.
|Halifax
|Kirk Rowe
|Aerospace
|Imperial Manufacturing Group
|Richibucto, N.B.
|Normand Caissie
|Manufacturing
|Integral Energy Services Ltd.
|Airdrie, Alta.
|Derek Polsfut
|Business services
|International Group Inc.
|Toronto
|John Reucassel
|Oil and gas
|Island West Coast Developments Ltd.
|Nanaimo, B.C
|Greg Constable
|Construction
|ITC Construction Group
|Vancouver
|Doug MacFarlane
|Construction
|J Sonic Services Inc.
|Saint-Laurent, Que.
|Jean Aucoin
|Wholesale and distribution
|J.L. Richards & Associates Ltd.
|Ottawa
|Saverio Parrotta
|Business services
|Jayman BUILT Group of Cos.
|Calgary
|Jay Westman
|Real estate
|Jefo
|St-Hyacinthe, Que.
|Jean Fontaine
|Agriculture
|Johnston Group Inc.
|Winnipeg
|David Johnston
|Financial services
|Johnvince Foods
|Toronto
|Joe Pulla
|Food manufacturing
|JV Driver Group
|Nisku, Alta.
|Chuck Sanders
|Other
|K-Line Group of Cos.
|Stouffville, Ont.
|Mark Kellett
|Energy
|Kaizen Auto Group
|Calgary
|Nate Clarke
|Automotive
|Klick Health
|Toronto
|Lori Grant
|Advertising
|Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd.
|Vancouver
|Len Murray
|Consulting
|Kriska Transportation Group Ltd.
|Prescott, Ont.
|Mark Seymour
|Transportation
|Lakeside Process Controls
|Mississauga
|Greg Houston
|Consulting
|Lanctot Ltée
|St-Laurent, Que.
|Diane Lanctot
|Wholesale and distribution
|Lemay
|Montreal
|Louis T. Lemay
|Architecture
|Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.
|Boucherville, Que.
|Michel Bourassa
|Wholesale and distribution
|Levitt-Safety
|Oakville, Ont.
|Bruce Levitt
|Wholesale and distribution
|Lindsay Construction
|Halifax
|Cory Bell
|Construction
|LMS Reinforcing Steel Group
|Surrey, B.C.
|Ron McNeil
|Industrial products
|Location d’outils Simplex s.e.c.
|Montreal
|Euclid Véronneau
|Industrial products
|Long View
|Calgary
|Brent Allison
|Technology
|Lorneville
|Saint John
|Styve Dumouchel
|Construction
|Losani Homes
|Stoney Creek, Ont.
|Fred Losani
|Real estate
|M. Sullivan & Son Ltd.
|Arnprior, Ont.
|Robert Ball
|Energy, resources and industrials
|M&M Food Market
|Mississauga
|Andy O’Brien
|Retail
|Magasins Trévi inc.
|Mirabel, Que.
|Benoît Hudon
|Retail
|Maisons Laprise Inc.
|Montmagny, Que.
|Daniel Laprise
|Construction
|Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.
|Brampton, Ont.
|Michael Burrows
|Food manufacturing
|Maple Reinders
|Mississauga
|Harold Reinders
|Construction
|Maritime Travel
|Halifax
|Rob Dexter
|Travel
|Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Ltd.
|Brampton, Ont.
|Doug Munro
|Transportation
|MasterBUILT Hotels Ltd.
|Calgary
|David Donaldson
|Hospitality
|Mastronardi Produce (Sunset)
|Kingsville, Ont.
|Paul Mastronardi
|Agriculture
|McCain Foods (Canada)
|Toronto
|Max Koeune
|Food manufacturing
|McDougall Energy
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Darren McDougall
|Oil and gas
|McIntosh Perry
|Woodbridge, Ont.
|Gus Sarrouh
|Consulting
|MDS Aero Support Corp.
|Ottawa
|John Jastremski
|Aerospace
|Medcan
|Toronto
|Shaun Francis
|Life sciences and health care
|Mega Group Inc.
|Saskatoon
|Kim Yost
|Business services
|MHS Inc.
|Toronto
|Hazel Wheldon
|Business services
|Miller Waste Systems Inc.
|Markham, Ont.
|Blair McArthur
|Utilities
|Mircom Group of Cos.
|Vaughan, Ont.
|Mark Falbo
|Manufacturing
|Modern Niagara Group Inc.
|Ottawa
|Bradley J. McAninch
|Construction
|Modu-Loc Fence Rentals
|Toronto
|Clint Sharples
|Industrial products
|Molinaro’s Fine Italian Foods Ltd.
|Mississauga
|Guerino Molinaro
|Food manufacturing
|Momentum technologies inc.
|Quebec
|Mohamed Guetat
|Technology
|Morrison Homes
|Calgary
|Dave Gladney
|Real estate
|Mr. Lube Canada
|Richmond, B.C.
|Stuart Suls
|Automotive
|Murray Auto Group
|Winnipeg
|Doug Murray
|Automotive
|Napoleon Group of Cos.
|Barrie, Ont.
|Stephen and Chris Schroeter
|Manufacturing
|Nicola Wealth
|Vancouver
|John Nicola
|Financial services
|Novexco Inc.
|Laval, Que.
|Denis Mathieu
|Wholesale and distribution
|NRT Technology Corp.
|Toronto
|John Dominelli
|Technology
|Number TEN Architectural Group
|Winnipeg
|Greg Hasiuk
|Architecture
|O’Regan’s
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Sean O’Regan
|Automotive
|Oceanex Inc.
|St. John’s
|Captain Sid Hynes
|Transportation
|Odlum Brown Ltd.
|Vancouver
|Debra Doucette
|Financial services
|Omicron Canada Inc.
|Vancouver
|William Tucker
|Construction
|OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd.
|Richmond, B.C.
|Christian Chia
|Automotive
|Oppenheimer Group
|Coquitlam, B.C.
|John Anderson
|Agriculture
|Oxford Frozen Foods Ltd.
|Oxford, N.S.
|Allan MacDonald
|Food manufacturing
|Paladin Security Group
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Ashley Cooper
|Security
|Palliser Furniture Ltd.
|Winnipeg
|Peter Tielmann
|Manufacturing
|Paterson GlobalFoods Inc.
|Winnipeg
|Andrew B. Paterson
|Agriculture
|Payworks
|Winnipeg
|JP Perron
|Technology
|PCL Construction Group of Cos.
|Edmonton
|David Filipchuk
|Construction
|PD Group of Cos. Inc.
|Edmonton
|Brian Tiessen
|Construction
|Pelican International
|Laval, Que.
|Danick Lavoie
|Manufacturing
|Pennecon
|St. John’s
|David Mitchell
|Industrial products
|peopleCare Communities
|Waterloo, Ont.
|Brent Gingerich
|Long-term care
|PointClickCare
|Mississauga
|Dave Wessinger
|Technology
|Polycorp Ltd.
|Elora, Ont.
|Peter Snucins
|Manufacturing
|Pomerleau Inc.
|Saint-Georges, Que.
|Pierre Pomerleau
|Construction
|PrairieCoast Equipment
|Chilliwack, B.C.
|JD Frame
|Agriculture
|Procom
|Toronto
|Frank McCrea
|Business services
|PTI Transformers
|Regina
|George Partyka Jr.
|Manufacturing
|Quadra Chemicals Ltd.
|Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
|Philip Infilise
|Wholesale and distribution
|Quality Foods
|Qualicum Beach, B.C.
|Noel Howard
|Grocery
|Questrade, Inc.
|Toronto
|Edward Kholodenko
|Financial services
|R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd.
|Toronto
|Shawn Scott
|Architecture
|Red Sun Farms
|Kingsville, Ont.
|Carlos Visconti
|Agriculture
|Rex Power Magnetics
|Concord, Ont.
|Ara Hasserjian
|Utilities
|RGO Group of Cos.
|Calgary
|Cathy Orr
|Business services
|Richardson International Ltd.
|Winnipeg
|Curt Vossen
|Agriculture
|RLG International, Inc.
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Jerry Weisenfelder
|Business services
|Robinson
|Winnipeg
|Shea Robinson
|Wholesale and distribution
|RWDI Group of Cos.
|Guelph, Ont.
|Michael J. Soligo
|Consulting
|Sargent Farms
|Milton, Ont.
|Kevin Thompson
|Food manufacturing
|Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.
|Chaplin, Sask.
|Rodney McCann
|Mining
|Scandinavian Building Services Ltd.
|Edmonton
|Russell Hay
|Janitorial
|Servus Credit Union
|Edmonton
|Ian Burns Warner
|Financial services
|Shah Canada Group of Cos.
|Woodbridge, Ont.
|Sujay Shah
|Food manufacturing
|Shaw Group Ltd.
|Halifax
|Dean Robertson
|Manufacturing
|Sifton Properties Ltd.
|London, Ont.
|Richard Sifton
|Real estate
|SiriusXM Canada
|Toronto
|Mark Redmond
|Media
|Skyline Group of Cos.
|Guelph, Ont.
|Jason Castellan
|Real estate
|Solutions 2 GO
|Brampton, Ont.
|Oliver Bock
|Wholesale and distribution
|Solvera Solutions
|Regina
|Reg Robinson
|Technology
|South Country Equipment Ltd.
|Emerald Park, Sask.
|Drew Watson
|Agriculture
|South Shore Furniture
|Sainte-Croix, Que.
|Jean Laflamme
|Retail
|Southmedic Inc.
|Barrie, Ont.
|Lisette (Lee) McDonald
|Life sciences and health care
|Southwest Properties
|Halifax
|Gordon Laing
|Real estate
|Spin Master Ltd.
|Toronto
|Anton Rabie
|Entertainment
|St. Joseph Communications
|Toronto
|Tony Gagliano
|Media
|Standard Products Inc.
|St. Laurent, Que.
|David Nathaniel
|Manufacturing
|StarTech.com
|London, Ont.
|Paul Seed
|Technology
|Steam Whistle Brewing
|Toronto
|Greg Taylor
|Food maunfacturing
|Steele Auto Group
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|Rob Steele
|Automotive
|Stelpro
|St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.
|Yves Chabot
|Industrial products
|Strike Group Ltd. Partnership
|Calgary
|Stephen Smith
|Oil and gas
|Summer Fresh Salads Inc.
|Woodbridge, Ont.
|Susan Niczowski
|Food manufacturing
|Superior Glove
|Acton, Ont.
|Tony Geng
|Industrial products
|Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.
|Airdrie, Alta.
|Derek Polsfut
|Industrial products
|Tenaquip Ltd.
|Senneville, Que.
|Glenn Watt
|Wholesale and distribution
|The Cahill Group
|St. John’s
|Fred Cahill
|Construction
|Trico Homes
|Calgary
|Wayne Chiu
|Real estate
|triOS College Business Technology health care
|Mississauga
|Frank Gerencser
|Education
|TuGo
|Richmond, B.C.
|Patrick Robinson
|Financial services
|United Van Lines (Canada) Ltd.
|Mississauga
|Anne Martin
|Transportation
|Vector Construction
|Winnipeg
|Bob Spriggs
|Construction
|Vision Group Canada
|Montreal
|Mark Cohen
|Life sciences and health care
|Waiward Industrial LP
|Edmonton
|Andy Brooks
|Industrial products
|Wakefield Canada Inc.
|Toronto
|David Fifield
|Wholesale and distribution
|Walters Group Inc.
|Hamilton
|Peter Kranendonk
|Industrial products
|Westcorp Inc.
|Edmonton
|Philip Milroy
|Real estate
|Western Sales Ltd.
|Rosetown, Sask.
|Grant McGrath
|Agriculture
|Weston Forest
|Mississauga
|Steve Rhone
|Wholesale and distribution
|WGI Westman Group Inc.
|Sunnyside, Man.
|Paul Cunningham
|Manufacturing
|White Spot Ltd.
|Vancouver
|Warren Erhart
|Restaurants
|Wildstone Construction Group
|Penticton, B.C.
|James Morrison
|Construction
|Wilsons
|Halifax
|Ian Wilson
|Oil and gas
|Wyth Financial
|Saskatoon
|Don Coulter
|Financial services
THE METHODOLOGY
Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies, presented by Deloitte, recognizes excellence among private Canadian-owned companies. This year is The Globe and Mail’s first as the program’s media sponsor.
To be eligible for the Best Managed program, companies must be headquartered in Canada and have revenue of $50 million or more. They also must be privately owned, including private-equity portfolio companies, Canadian-owned co-operatives or those that are foreign-owned with Canadian-based headquarters; private companies where the management team resides in Canada; or closely held Canadian-owned public companies with fewer than 50% of shares or units traded.
Each applicant undergoes a multistep evaluation of their management abilities and practices across four pillars: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials.
In terms of strategy, Canada’s Best Managed Companies must have a formal methodology for strategy development, ensure the strategy reflects all stakeholders, have the right capabilities and metrics in place to execute, and clearly and consistently communicate the strategy to all levels of the organization.
Best Managed Companies must also prove their culture and commitment by building a strong corporate culture and legacy, actively develop their people and leadership team, provide a holistic compensation system, and address continuity issues with the company.
To show their capabilities and innovation, Best Managed Companies develop valuable capabilities and resources, are highly execution-oriented, are focused on productivity and innovation, and are thoughtful about hiring the right people to execute their business model and strategy.
For the fourth pillar, governance and financials, Best Managed Companies are expected to install strong governance structures, use key performance indicators to manage their progress, maintain a strong balance sheet, and apply the financial discipline required to drive revenue growth, improve operating margin and increase asset efficiency.
For 2022, there are 29 new Best Managed Companies on the total list of 481. The remaining 452 companies are divided into three groups based on the number of years they’ve been included in the program. Best Managed winners: two to three years; Gold Standard winners: four to six years; Platinum Club members: seven-plus years.