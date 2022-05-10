Skip to main content
rob magazine

Since 1993, the Best Managed Companies list, presented by Deloitte, has recognized excellence among private Canadian-owned enterprises. This year, we profile 29 newcomers in a wide range of industries, from retail to dentistry to horticulture—plus one $5-billion-a-year metals manufacturer with 5,500 employees and 85 outposts in North America. The companies that made the cut join 452 repeat winners that must requalify each year to stay on the list.

COMPANYHEADQUARTERSLEADERSECTOR
BEST MANAGED
2 to 3 years on the list
AAG Tailored Cutting SolutionsBurlington, Ont.Luke Hansen-MacDonaldManufacturing
Acadian ConstructionDieppe, N.B.David SavoieConstruction
Accès Location +Beloeil, Que.Luc BertrandHeavy machinery  and equipment
AirSprint Inc.CalgaryJames ElianAviation
Almita PilingEdmontonJeff LloydIndustrial products
AvernaMontrealFrançois RainvilleTesting and quality control
BE Power EquipmentAbbotsford, B.C.Curtis BraberManufacturing
Bee-Clean Building MaintenanceEdmontonBrian GingrasJanitorial
Behaviour InteractiveMontrealRémi RacineVideo games
BioScript SolutionsMonctonHeather TulkLife sciences and health care and health care
Book Depot Inc.Thorold, Ont.Wilf WikkerinkWholesale and distribution distribution
Canadian NorthKanata, Ont.Chris AveryTransportation
Chambers Transportation Group Ltd.Vernon, B.C.David ChambersTransportation
Champion PetfoodsEdmontonBlaine McPeakRetail
CofomoMontrealRégis  DesjardinsInformation technology
Comptoir Agricole Ste-Anne Inc.Repentigny, Que.Sébastien FréchetteAgriculture
Conestoga MeatsBreslau, Ont.Arnold DrungMeat processing
Crawford PackagingLondon, Ont.John AshbyIndustrial products
De La FontaineSherbrooke, Que.Gabriel de La FontaineManufacturing
DuvaltexQuebecAlain DuvalRetail
Eddyfi/NDTQuebecMartin TheriaultTechnology
Elite Integrity ServicesCalgaryShawn KirwanIndustrial products
FYidoctorsCalgaryAl UlsiferLife sciences and health care and health care
GrainsConnect CanadaCalgaryWarren StowAgriculture
Groupe BeaucageSherbrooke, Que.Daniel BeaucageAutomotive
Groupe Boucher SportsSainte-Foy, Que.Martin BoucherRetail
Groupe Tornatech Inc.Laval, Que.Dominic BergeronManufacturing
Gusto 54 Restaurant GroupTorontoJanet ZuccariniRestaurants
H.H. Angus & Associates Ltd.TorontoHarry AngusConsulting
Henry’sTorontoGillian SteinRetail
HGrégoireSaint-Eustache, Que.John HairabedianAutomotive
lg2MontrealClaude AuchuAdvertising
Inland Group of Cos.Truro, N.S.Roger LangilleTransportation
Ironclad Developments Inc.Springfield, Man.Craig GilpinFinancial services
Magna IV Engineering Inc.EdmontonKelly ButzEngineering
Marco Group Ltd.St. John’sChristopher HickmanConstruction
Mattamy HomesTorontoBrad CarrReal estate
MedicomPointe Claire, Que.Ronald ReubenLife sciences and health care
mform Construction GroupTorontoDavid  AllenConstruction
Mikisew Group of Cos.Enoch, Alta.Dan GallagherGovernment and public services
Miralis inc.Saint-Anaclet, Que.Daniel DrapeauManufacturing
MOBIADartmouth, N.S.Rob LaneTelecommunications
Modern Beauty SuppliesCalgaryMike JomaaWholesale and distribution 
Mondou (Groupe Legault)MontrealPierre LeblancRetail
MP Lundy Construction Inc.OttawaSean LundyConstruction
MuraflexMontrealFernando PetrecciaManufacturing
Naylor Building Partnerships Inc.Oakville, Ont.Tom HitchmanEngineering
Neighbourly PharmacyTorontoChris GardnerLife sciences and health care
ORAM Plomberie du bâtimentMirabel, Que.Marie-Claude AllaireIndustrial products
Osmow’sMississaugaBen OsmowRestaurants
Peavey Industries LPRed Deer, Alta.Doug AndersonRetail
PolykarSaint-Laurent, Que.Amir KarimManufacturing
Préval AG Inc.Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.Fabien FontaineAgriculture
Priestly Demolition Inc.King, Ont.Ryan PriestlyDemolition
PUR Co. Inc.TorontoJay KleinWholesale and distribution 
QSLQuebecRobert BellisleTransportation
Quinlan Brothers Ltd.St. John’sRobin QuinlanFisheries
Rockwood Custom HomesCalgaryAllison GraftonConstruction
Seasons Retirement CommunitiesOakville, Ont.Mike LavalleeLife sciences and health care
ShowcaseBrampton, Ont.Samir KulkarniRetail
Sollio Groupe CoopératifMontrealPascal HouleAgriculture
Spectrum Health CareTorontoSandra KetchenLife sciences and health care
State Window Corp.Vaughan, Ont.Christopher LibertaEngineering
Techo-Bloc Inc.St-Hubert, Que.Charles CiccarelloRetail 
Turf Care Products CanadaNewmarket, Ont.Paul McLeanWholesale and distribution
Wellington-Altus Private WealthWinnipegCharlie SpiringFinancial services
Westech Industrial Ltd.CalgaryJason LappTechnology
GOLD STANDARD
4 to 6 years on the list
AV Gauge & Fixture Inc.Oldcastle, Ont.Tim CampeauManufacturing
AG HairCoquitlam, B.C.Graham FraserManufacturing
Agrocrop Exports Ltd.Bolton, Ont.Yash KariaAgriculture
AIL Group of Cos.Sackville, N.B.Micheal WilsonEnergy, resources and industrials
Airstart Inc.MississaugaRobert WillsAerospace
AltrumSt-Martin, Que.Louis-David BourqueBusiness services
AmiscoL’Islet, Que.Réjean PoitrasManufacturing
Anatolia Tile + StoneVaughan, Ont.Berrin ElmaagcliWholesale and distribution 
Arbor MemorialTorontoDavid ScanlanDeath care
Armco Group of Cos.HalifaxGeorge ArmoyanReal estate
Artitalia Group Inc.MontrealAntonio VardaroManufacturing
ASL Paving Ltd.SaskatoonDrew MitchellConstruction
Atlantic Coated PapersWhitby, Ont.David GranovskyForestry and paper
Bäckerhaus Veit Ltd.MississaugaAdam CarrFood manufacturing
BarkmanSteinbach, Man.Alan BarkmanManufacturing
Baylis Medical Company Inc.MississaugaKris ShahLife sciences and health care
Biron Groupe SantéBrossard, Que.Caroline BironLife sciences and health care
BMI Canada Inc.Boisbriand, Que.Marc BouthilletteWholesale and distribution 
Bond Brand LoyaltyMississaugaRobert MacdonaldBusiness services
Bradford Greenhouses Ltd.Springwater, Ont.Len FerragineAgriculture
BrettYoungWinnipegCalvin SonntagAgriculture
Bryton Marine GroupVernon, B.C.Byron BoltonManufacturing
Campbell Bros. Movers Ltd.London, Ont.Adam CampbellTransportation
Cando Rail & TerminalsBrandon, Man.Brian CornickTransportation
Caron Transportation SystemsSherwood Park, Alta.Bruno MullerTransportation
CEDACalgaryKevin FleuryEnvironmental services
ClearTech Industries Inc.SaskatoonRandy BracewellIndustrial products
ClioBurnaby, B.C.Jack NewtonTechnology
CMiCTorontoGord RawlinsTechnology
Cowater InternationalOttawaDavid BaronBusiness services
Crystal GroupTorontoRoger HwangCosmetics manufacturing
Delnor Construction Ltd.EdmontonGlenn CyrankiewiczConstruction
Deveraux Group of Cos.ReginaDenis JonesReal estate
DIALOGTorontoJeff DiBattistaArchitecture
Donna Cona Inc.OttawaJohn BernardConsulting
DPI Construction ManagementTorontoElvio DiSimoneConstruction
Eddy Group Ltd.Bathurst, N.B.Keith AssaffWholesale and distribution 
Electrozad Supply Co. Ltd.Windsor, Ont.William SmithWholesale and distribution
Element Technical ServicesCalgaryJason NikishOil and gas
emergiTEL Inc.Richmond Hill, Ont.Aneela ZaibBusiness services
Energera Inc.Acheson, Alta.J. Todd Van VlietBusiness services
Fillmore Construction Management Inc.EdmontonBrent FillmoreConstruction
Firma Foreign ExchangeEdmontonDave DominyFinancial services
Fourgons Transit Truck BodiesLaval, Que.Louis LeclairManufacturing
Franchise Management Inc.Woodstock, N.B.Greg WaltonRestaurants
Fruit d’Or Inc.Villeroy, Que.Carl BlouinWholesale and distribution 
GeotabOakville, Ont.Neil CawseTechnology
Giraffe Foods Inc.MississaugaAri PowellManufacturing
Go AutoEdmontonJason SmithAutomotive
Groupe Atwill-Morin Inc.MontrealMatthew Atwill-MorinRestoration
Groupe DissanAnjou, Que.Mario LamarcheWholesale and distribution 
Groupe IntersandBoucherville, Que.Stéphane ChevignyWholesale and distribution 
Groupe RaymondGatineau, Que.Alain RaymondConstruction
GSoftMontrealMartin GourdeauTechnology
Harnois ÉnergiesSaint-Thomas, Que.Serge HarnoisWholesale and distribution 
Hopewell Group of Cos.CalgarySanders LeeFinancial services
Index ExchangeTorontoAndrew CasaleAdvertising
JNE WeldingSaskatoonAdam LogueIndustrial products
Kohltech Windows and Entrance SystemsDebert, N.S.Kevin PelleyManufacturing
Kruger Products LPMississaugaDino BianocoManufacturing
Lamour GroupMontrealMartin LiebermanRetail
LayfieldRichmond, B.C.Tom RoseIndustrial products
Liberty Linehaul Inc.Ayr, Ont.Brian TaylorTransportation
Location Brossard Inc.Dorval, Que.Guy BrossardTransportation
LocweldCandiac, Que.Michael CyrUtilities
Logel HomesCalgaryTim LogelReal estate
M.I. IntegrationSherbrooke, Que.Vincent HouleAutomotive
Maritime Paper Products LPDartmouth, N.S.Sheldon GouthroManufacturing
Mary Brown’sMarkham, Ont.Gregory RobertsRestaurants
McElhanneyVancouverAllan RussellEngineering
McKeil MarineBurlington, Ont.Scott BravenerTransportation
Membertou Development Corp.Membertou, N.S.Terrance PaulGovernment and public services
Minard’s Leisure WorldWeyburn, Sask.Susan MinardRetail
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.MississaugaJaiveer SinghLife sciences and health care
mobileLIVETorontoJahan AliTechnology
Mulvey & BananiTorontoDomenic BonavotaEngineering
MyHealth CentreTorontoSuresh MadanLife sciences and health care
Nanometrics Inc.Kanata, Ont.Ian TalbotTechnology
NautelHacketts Cove, N.S.Kevin RodgersTelecommunications
NightingaleMississaugaEd BreenManufacturing
ONEC GroupEdmontonDenis WiartBuiness Services
OSL Retail ServicesMississaugaBrett FarrenBusiness services
Payment Source Inc.OttawaRobert HydeTechnology
Point S CanadaBoucherville, Que.Bruno LeclairAutomotive
priMED Medical ProductsEdmontonDavid WelshLife sciences and health care
Quails’ Gate WineryWest Kelowna, B.C.Anthony StewartWineries and breweries
Regional GroupOttawaSender GordonReal estate
Rocky MountaineerVancouverPeter ArmstrongTransportation
Romet Ltd.MississaugaBrent CollverUtilities
SFMDorval, Que.Randal TuckerWholesale and distribution 
SharethroughMontrealJean-Francois CoteTechnology
Source AtlanticSaint JohnSteve DrummondWholesale and distribution
SpinriteListowel, Ont.Ryan NewellRetail
StemCell TechnologiesVancouverAllen EavesTechnology
Talbot MarketingLondon, Ont.Steve  LevschukWholesale and distribution
Tap & Barrel GroupVancouverDaniel FrankelRestaurants
TargrayKirkland, Que.Andrew RichardsonResources
Terrapro Inc.Sherwood Park, Alta.Colin SchmidtIndustrial products
Toitures HogueBlainville, Que.Jocelyn HogueConstruction
Traction on DemandBurnaby, B.C.Greg MalpassTechnology
Transport BourassaSt-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.Bourassa JeanTransportation
Trotman Auto GroupSurrey, B.C.Mike TrotmanAutomotive
Trotter & Morton Group of Cos.CalgaryDavid RyanConstruction
Turkstra Lumber Company Ltd.HamiltonPeter TurkstraForestry and paper
UCS Forest GroupMississaugaWarren SpitzForestry and paper
Viva NaturalsNorth York, Ont.Husayn RemtullaFood manufacturing
VMACNanaimo, B.C.Jim HoganAutomotive
Wesgroup EquipmentSurrey, B.C.Dhar DhaliwalHeavy machinery
Weston Wood Solutions Inc.Brampton, Ont.Alan LechemWholesale and distribution 
Whitewater West Industries Ltd.Richmond, B.C.Geoff ChutterManufacturing
Wills Transfer Ltd.Smiths Falls, Ont.Terry WillsTransportation
Winters Instruments Ltd.TorontoJeffrey SmithIndustrial products
WoodbridgeMississaugaJohn ZianisManufacturing
WZMH ArchitectsTorontoZenon RadewychArchitecture
Zulu Alpha KiloTorontoZak MrouehAdvertising
PLATINUM CLUB
7 or more years on the list
A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.North Vancouver, B.C.Susan SenecalRestaurants
Acadian Seaplants Ltd.Dartmouth, N.S.Jean-Paul DeveauAgriculture
Adastra Corp.TorontoDarren EderyInformation technology
AFD Petroleum Ltd.EdmontonParker McLeanOil and gas
Agilus Work SolutionsEdmontonCraig BrownBusiness services
Agri-Marché Inc.Saint-Isidore, Que.Patrice BrochuAgriculture
All Weather WindowsEdmontonRichard ScottManufacturing
Alliance Energy Ltd.ReginaBryan LeverickEnergy
Almag AluminumBrampton, Ont.Bob PeacockMining
Altis Recruitment & excelHROttawaKathryn TremblayBusiness services
Apollo Health and Beauty CareTorontoRichard WachsbergManufacuring
ArconasMississaugaDan NussbaumIndustrial products
Armour Transportation SystemsMonctonVicki McKibbonTransportation
Armstrong Fluid TechnologyTorontoTodd RiefManufacturing
Arpi’s Industries Ltd.CalgaryJulie  BerdinIndustrial products
Artopex inc.Granby, Que.Daniel PelletierIndsutrial Products
ASL Distribution Services Ltd.Oakville, Ont.Cole DolnyTransportation
Associated EngineeringEdmontonMartin JobkeConsulting
Avison YoungTorontoMark RoseReal estate
Bayshore health careMississaugaStuart CottrelleLife sciences and health care
BBAMont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.Jérome PelletierEnergy, resources and industrials
BCF SENCRL LLPMontrealJocelyn PoirierBusiness services
BEST For a Cleaner WorldCoquitlam, B.C.Bruce TaylorBusiness services
Bill Gosling OutsourcingNewmarket, Ont.David RaeBusiness services
Bison TransportWinnipegRob PennerTransportation
Black Cat Wear PartsEdmontonJames BuxtonManufacturing
Blue Water GroupDartmouth, N.S.Patrick WilsonWholesale and distribution
Bodtker GroupCalgaryHowie KroonIndustrial products
Boire & Frères Inc.Wickham, Que.Pierre RivardAgriculture
Borger Group of Cos.Rocky View County, Alta.William BorgerIndustrial products
Boston Pizza International Inc.Richmond, B.C.Jordan HolmRestaurants
Boulangerie St-Méthode Inc.Adstock, Que.Benoit FaucherFood manfucturing
Brandt Group of Cos.ReginaShaun SempleIndustrial products
BroadGrain CommoditiesTorontoZaid QadoumiAgriculture
Brock SolutionsKitchener, Ont.Vivienne OjalaIndustrial products
Burnbrae Farms Ltd.Lyn, Ont.Joe HudsonFood manufacturing
C.A.T. HoldingCoteau-du-Lac, Que.Daniel GoyetteTransportation
Cactus Restaurants Ltd.VancouverRichard JaffaryRestaurants
Campus Living CentresTorontoRay StantonGovernment and public services
CANA Group of Cos.CalgaryLuke SimpsonConstruction
Canad InnsWinnipegDan LussierHospitality
Canadian Tire Corp.TorontoGreg HicksRetail
Canarm Ltd.Brockville, Ont.David BeattyWholesale and distribution
Capital Paving Inc.Guelph, Ont.Geoffrey StephensConstruction
CBCLHalifaxJohn FlewellingConsulting
CBI HealthTorontoJon HanthoLife sciences and health care
CCI Inc.Cochrane, Alta.Brent GoerzConsulting 
CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd.Windsor, Ont.Michael BeneteauAutomotive
Central GroupMississaugaRichard EastwoodMarketing
Challenger Motor FreightCambridge, Ont.Daniel EinwechterTransportation
Chandos ConstructionEdmontonTim ColdwellConstruction
Charger LogisticsBrampton, Ont.Andy KheraTransportation
Charm Diamond CentresDartmouth, N.S.Richard CalderRetail
Cherubini Group of Cos.Dartmouth, N.S.Darren CzechManufacturing
Coast Capital Savings Credit UnionSurrey, B.C.Calvin MacInnisFinancial services
Coleman’s Food CentresCorner Brook, N.L.Frank ColemanGrocery
Conestoga Cold Storage Ltd.MississaugaGreg LaurinStorage
connectFirst Credit UnionCalgaryWellington HolbrookFinancial services
Contrôles LaurentideKirkland, Que.Steve DutinIndustrial products
Cooke Aquaculture Inc.Blacks Harbour, N.B.Glenn CookeFood manufacturing
Cowan Insurance GroupCambridge, Ont.Janet PeddigrewFinancial services
CroesusLaval, Que.Sylvain SimpsonTechnology
CrosbieSt. John’sRob CrosbieOil and gas
D2L Corp.Kitchener, Ont.John BakerEducation
Dancor/CoreydaleLondon, Ont.Danny SanitaEnergy, resources and industrials
David Aplin GroupCalgaryJeff AplinBusiness resources
Day & RossHartland, N.B.Bill DohertyTransportation
Deca CablesTrenton, Ont.Darrell EdgettManufacturing
dentalcorpTorontoGraham RosenbergLife sciences and health care
Deslaurier Custom CabinetsOttawaJason ChartrandRetail
Diamond SchmittTorontoDonald SchmittArchitecture
Dilawri’s Crown Auto GroupWinnipegAshok DilawriAutomotive
Dillon ConsultingTorontoSean HanlonBusiness services
Driving Change Automotive Group LtdReginaTrevor BoquistAutomotive
Dufresne Group Inc.WinnipegMark DufresneRetail
Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc.EdmontonJoe SunnerManufacturing
DynaLIFEDxEdmontonJason PincockLife sciences and health care
E.B. Horsman & Son Ltd.Surrey, B.C.Tim HorsmanWholesale and distribution
E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.Richmond, B.C.Mohammad MohseniWholesale and distribution
Eagle Professional Resources Inc.TorontoJanis GranthamBusiness services
EastlinkHalifaxJeff GillhamTelecommunications
EBC inc.L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que.Marie-Claude HouleConstruction
Eclipse AutomationCambridge, Ont.Steve MaiIndustrial products
Engineered AirCalgaryDonald TaylorIndustrial products
Equipment Sales & Service Ltd.TorontoMorgan CroninWholesale and distribution 
Esri CanadaTorontoAlex MillerTechnology
Evertz Technologies Ltd.Burlington, Ont.Romolo Magarelli Technology
FarrowWindsorGrant RobinsonCustoms agent
Fengate Asset ManagementTorontoLou Serafini Jr.Financial services
Fenplast Portes & FenêtresCandiac, Que.Jean MarchandManufacturing
First Industries Corp.EdmontonDavid LeeworthyTransportation
Fisherman’s MarketHalifaxMonte SnowWholesale and distribution
Flanagan FoodserviceKitchener, Ont.Dan LafranceWholesale and distribution
FLOFORM CountertopsWinnipegEdward SherrittRetail
Forest Group of Cos.Vaughan, Ont.Domenic GurreriConstruction
Fountain TireEdmontonBrent HesjeAutomotive
Fresh Direct ProduceVancouverDavis YungWholesale and distribution
Friesens Corp.Altona, Man.Chad FriesenManufacturing
FWS Group of Cos.WinnipegBrent CleggBusiness services
G AdventuresTorontoBruce Poon TipTravel
G&L GroupConcord, Ont.Pat LamannaIndustrial products
Genesis Hospitality Inc.Brandon, Man.Kevin SwarkHospitality
Gentec InternationalMarkham, Ont.Joel SeigelWholesale and distribution 
GenumarkTorontoMark FreedRetail 
Gerrie Electric Wholesale Ltd.Burlington, Ont.Heather GerrieWholesale and distribution 
GHY InternationalWinnipegRichard RiessCustoms agent
Giampaolo GroupBrampton, Ont.Joe CarusoManufacturing
Giftcraft Ltd.Brampton, Ont.Todd VoreWholesale and distribution 
Global RelayVancouverWarren RoyTechnology
GoodLife FitnessLondon, Ont.David Patchell-EvansFitness and wellness
Govan BrownTorontoJoseph KirkConstruction
GrahamCalgaryAndy TrewickConstruction
Grascan Construction Ltd.TorontoAngelo GrassoConstruction
Great Little Box Co.Richmond, B.C.Robert MeggyManufacturing
Greenfield Global Inc.TorontoHoward FieldManufacturing
Gregg Distributors LPEdmontonGary GreggWholesale and distribution 
Groupe DeschenesMontrealFrancois DeschenesWholesale and distribution 
Groupe Germain inc.QuebecChristiane GermainHospitality
Groupe MasterBoucherville, Que.Louis St-LaurentWholesale and distribution 
Groupe Montoni (1995) Division Construction Inc.Laval, Que.Dario MontoniReal estate
Groupe Novatech inc.Ste-Julie, Que.Harold SavardManufacturing
Groupe Robert Inc.Rougemont, Que.Michel RobertTransportation
Groupe Savoie - Les Résidences SoleilBoucherville, Que.Nataly SavoieLong-term care
Groupe Trans-WestLachine, Que.Réal GagnonTransportation
Harbour Air SeaplanesRichmond, B.C.Greg McDougallTransportation
Harry Rosen Inc.TorontoLaurance RosenRetail
HatchMississaugaJohn BianchiniConsulting
Home Hardware Stores Ltd.St. Jacobs, Ont.Kevin MacnabRetail
Houle ElectricBurnaby, B.C.Chuck PhillipsEnergy
HTSTorontoDerek GordonIndustrial products
Hunter Amenities International Ltd.Burlington, Ont.John HunterManufacturing
HyLife Ltd.LaBroquerie, Man.Grant LazarukAgriculture
I.M.P. Group International Inc.HalifaxKirk RoweAerospace
Imperial Manufacturing GroupRichibucto, N.B.Normand CaissieManufacturing
Integral Energy Services Ltd.Airdrie, Alta.Derek PolsfutBusiness services
International Group Inc.TorontoJohn ReucasselOil and gas
Island West Coast Developments Ltd.Nanaimo, B.CGreg ConstableConstruction
ITC Construction GroupVancouverDoug MacFarlaneConstruction
J Sonic Services Inc.Saint-Laurent, Que.Jean AucoinWholesale and distribution 
J.L. Richards & Associates Ltd.OttawaSaverio ParrottaBusiness services
Jayman BUILT Group of Cos.CalgaryJay WestmanReal estate
JefoSt-Hyacinthe, Que.Jean FontaineAgriculture
Johnston Group Inc.WinnipegDavid JohnstonFinancial services
Johnvince FoodsTorontoJoe PullaFood manufacturing
JV Driver GroupNisku, Alta.Chuck SandersOther
K-Line Group of Cos.Stouffville, Ont.Mark KellettEnergy
Kaizen Auto GroupCalgaryNate ClarkeAutomotive
Klick HealthTorontoLori GrantAdvertising
Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd.VancouverLen MurrayConsulting
Kriska Transportation Group Ltd.Prescott, Ont.Mark SeymourTransportation
Lakeside Process ControlsMississaugaGreg HoustonConsulting
Lanctot LtéeSt-Laurent, Que.Diane LanctotWholesale and distribution 
LemayMontrealLouis T. LemayArchitecture
Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.Boucherville, Que.Michel BourassaWholesale and distribution 
Levitt-SafetyOakville, Ont.Bruce LevittWholesale and distribution 
Lindsay ConstructionHalifaxCory BellConstruction
LMS Reinforcing Steel GroupSurrey, B.C.Ron  McNeilIndustrial products
Location d’outils Simplex s.e.c.MontrealEuclid VéronneauIndustrial products
Long ViewCalgaryBrent AllisonTechnology
LornevilleSaint JohnStyve DumouchelConstruction
Losani HomesStoney Creek, Ont.Fred LosaniReal estate
M. Sullivan & Son Ltd.Arnprior, Ont.Robert BallEnergy, resources and industrials
M&M Food MarketMississaugaAndy O’BrienRetail
Magasins Trévi inc.Mirabel, Que.Benoît HudonRetail
Maisons Laprise Inc.Montmagny, Que.Daniel LapriseConstruction
Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.Brampton, Ont.Michael BurrowsFood manufacturing
Maple ReindersMississaugaHarold ReindersConstruction
Maritime TravelHalifaxRob DexterTravel
Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Ltd.Brampton, Ont.Doug MunroTransportation
MasterBUILT Hotels Ltd.CalgaryDavid DonaldsonHospitality
Mastronardi Produce (Sunset)Kingsville, Ont.Paul MastronardiAgriculture
McCain Foods (Canada)TorontoMax KoeuneFood manufacturing
McDougall EnergySault Ste. MarieDarren McDougallOil and gas
McIntosh PerryWoodbridge, Ont.Gus SarrouhConsulting
MDS Aero Support Corp.OttawaJohn JastremskiAerospace
MedcanTorontoShaun FrancisLife sciences and health care 
Mega Group Inc.SaskatoonKim YostBusiness services
MHS Inc.TorontoHazel WheldonBusiness services
Miller Waste Systems Inc.Markham, Ont.Blair McArthurUtilities
Mircom Group of Cos.Vaughan, Ont.Mark FalboManufacturing
Modern Niagara Group Inc.OttawaBradley J. McAninchConstruction
Modu-Loc Fence RentalsTorontoClint SharplesIndustrial products
Molinaro’s Fine Italian Foods Ltd.MississaugaGuerino MolinaroFood manufacturing
Momentum technologies inc.QuebecMohamed GuetatTechnology
Morrison HomesCalgaryDave GladneyReal estate
Mr. Lube CanadaRichmond, B.C.Stuart SulsAutomotive
Murray Auto GroupWinnipegDoug MurrayAutomotive
Napoleon Group of Cos.Barrie, Ont.Stephen and Chris SchroeterManufacturing
Nicola WealthVancouverJohn NicolaFinancial services
Novexco Inc.Laval, Que.Denis MathieuWholesale and distribution 
NRT Technology Corp.TorontoJohn DominelliTechnology
Number TEN Architectural GroupWinnipegGreg HasiukArchitecture
O’Regan’sDartmouth, N.S.Sean O’ReganAutomotive
Oceanex Inc.St. John’sCaptain Sid HynesTransportation
Odlum Brown Ltd.VancouverDebra DoucetteFinancial services
Omicron Canada Inc.VancouverWilliam TuckerConstruction
OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd.Richmond, B.C.Christian ChiaAutomotive
Oppenheimer GroupCoquitlam, B.C.John AndersonAgriculture
Oxford Frozen Foods Ltd.Oxford, N.S.Allan MacDonaldFood manufacturing
Paladin Security GroupBurnaby, B.C.Ashley CooperSecurity
Palliser Furniture Ltd.WinnipegPeter TielmannManufacturing
Paterson GlobalFoods Inc.WinnipegAndrew B. PatersonAgriculture
PayworksWinnipegJP PerronTechnology
PCL Construction Group of Cos.EdmontonDavid FilipchukConstruction
PD Group of Cos. Inc.EdmontonBrian TiessenConstruction
Pelican InternationalLaval, Que.Danick LavoieManufacturing
PenneconSt. John’sDavid MitchellIndustrial products
peopleCare CommunitiesWaterloo, Ont.Brent GingerichLong-term care
PointClickCareMississaugaDave WessingerTechnology
Polycorp Ltd.Elora, Ont.Peter SnucinsManufacturing
Pomerleau Inc.Saint-Georges, Que.Pierre PomerleauConstruction
PrairieCoast EquipmentChilliwack, B.C.JD FrameAgriculture
ProcomTorontoFrank McCreaBusiness services
PTI TransformersReginaGeorge Partyka Jr.Manufacturing
Quadra Chemicals Ltd.Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.Philip InfiliseWholesale and distribution 
Quality FoodsQualicum Beach, B.C.Noel HowardGrocery
Questrade, Inc.TorontoEdward KholodenkoFinancial services
R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd.TorontoShawn ScottArchitecture
Red Sun FarmsKingsville, Ont.Carlos ViscontiAgriculture
Rex Power MagneticsConcord, Ont.Ara HasserjianUtilities
RGO Group of Cos.CalgaryCathy OrrBusiness services
Richardson International Ltd.WinnipegCurt VossenAgriculture
RLG International, Inc.Burnaby, B.C.Jerry WeisenfelderBusiness services
RobinsonWinnipegShea RobinsonWholesale and distribution 
RWDI Group of Cos.Guelph, Ont.Michael J. SoligoConsulting
Sargent FarmsMilton, Ont.Kevin ThompsonFood manufacturing
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.Chaplin, Sask.Rodney McCannMining
Scandinavian Building Services Ltd.EdmontonRussell HayJanitorial
Servus Credit UnionEdmontonIan Burns WarnerFinancial services
Shah Canada Group of Cos.Woodbridge, Ont.Sujay ShahFood manufacturing
Shaw Group Ltd.HalifaxDean RobertsonManufacturing
Sifton Properties Ltd.London, Ont.Richard SiftonReal estate
SiriusXM CanadaTorontoMark RedmondMedia
Skyline Group of Cos.Guelph, Ont.Jason CastellanReal estate
Solutions 2 GOBrampton, Ont.Oliver BockWholesale and distribution 
Solvera SolutionsReginaReg RobinsonTechnology
South Country Equipment Ltd.Emerald Park, Sask.Drew WatsonAgriculture
South Shore FurnitureSainte-Croix, Que.Jean LaflammeRetail
Southmedic Inc.Barrie, Ont.Lisette (Lee) McDonaldLife sciences and health care 
Southwest PropertiesHalifaxGordon LaingReal estate
Spin Master Ltd.TorontoAnton RabieEntertainment
St. Joseph CommunicationsTorontoTony GaglianoMedia
Standard Products Inc.St. Laurent, Que.David NathanielManufacturing
StarTech.comLondon, Ont.Paul SeedTechnology
Steam Whistle BrewingTorontoGreg TaylorFood maunfacturing
Steele Auto GroupDartmouth, N.S.Rob SteeleAutomotive
StelproSt-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.Yves ChabotIndustrial products
Strike Group Ltd. PartnershipCalgaryStephen SmithOil and gas
Summer Fresh Salads Inc.Woodbridge, Ont.Susan NiczowskiFood manufacturing
Superior GloveActon, Ont.Tony GengIndustrial products
Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.Airdrie, Alta.Derek PolsfutIndustrial products
Tenaquip Ltd.Senneville, Que.Glenn WattWholesale and distribution 
The Cahill GroupSt. John’sFred CahillConstruction
Trico HomesCalgaryWayne ChiuReal estate
triOS College Business Technology health careMississaugaFrank GerencserEducation
TuGoRichmond, B.C.Patrick RobinsonFinancial services
United Van Lines (Canada) Ltd.MississaugaAnne MartinTransportation
Vector ConstructionWinnipegBob SpriggsConstruction
Vision Group CanadaMontrealMark CohenLife sciences and health care 
Waiward Industrial LPEdmontonAndy BrooksIndustrial products
Wakefield Canada Inc.TorontoDavid FifieldWholesale and distribution 
Walters Group Inc.HamiltonPeter KranendonkIndustrial products
Westcorp Inc.EdmontonPhilip MilroyReal estate
Western Sales Ltd.Rosetown, Sask.Grant McGrathAgriculture
Weston ForestMississaugaSteve RhoneWholesale and distribution 
WGI Westman Group Inc.Sunnyside, Man.Paul CunninghamManufacturing
White Spot Ltd.VancouverWarren ErhartRestaurants
Wildstone Construction GroupPenticton, B.C.James MorrisonConstruction
WilsonsHalifaxIan WilsonOil and gas
Wyth FinancialSaskatoonDon CoulterFinancial services

THE METHODOLOGY

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies, presented by Deloitte, recognizes excellence among private Canadian-owned companies. This year is The Globe and Mail’s first as the program’s media sponsor.

To be eligible for the Best Managed program, companies must be headquartered in Canada and have revenue of $50 million or more. They also must be privately owned, including private-equity portfolio companies, Canadian-owned co-operatives or those that are foreign-owned with Canadian-based headquarters; private companies where the management team resides in Canada; or closely held Canadian-owned public companies with fewer than 50% of shares or units traded.

Each applicant undergoes a multistep evaluation of their management abilities and practices across four pillars: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials.

In terms of strategy, Canada’s Best Managed Companies must have a formal methodology for strategy development, ensure the strategy reflects all stakeholders, have the right capabilities and metrics in place to execute, and clearly and consistently communicate the strategy to all levels of the organization.

Best Managed Companies must also prove their culture and commitment by building a strong corporate culture and legacy, actively develop their people and leadership team, provide a holistic compensation system, and address continuity issues with the company.

To show their capabilities and innovation, Best Managed Companies develop valuable capabilities and resources, are highly execution-oriented, are focused on productivity and innovation, and are thoughtful about hiring the right people to execute their business model and strategy.

For the fourth pillar, governance and financials, Best Managed Companies are expected to install strong governance structures, use key performance indicators to manage their progress, maintain a strong balance sheet, and apply the financial discipline required to drive revenue growth, improve operating margin and increase asset efficiency.

For 2022, there are 29 new Best Managed Companies on the total list of 481. The remaining 452 companies are divided into three groups based on the number of years they’ve been included in the program. Best Managed winners: two to three years; Gold Standard winners: four to six years; Platinum Club members: seven-plus years.

