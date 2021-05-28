Strike up the brands: Which companies have impressed Canadian executives through innovation, culture and social responsibility

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business Magazine

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Strike up the brands: Which companies have impressed Canadian executives through innovation, culture and social responsibility

Aaliyah Dasoo
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

András Baranyai/The Globe and Mail

When the pandemic tossed millions of people from their offices last year, many companies relied on Microsoft to help figure out how to work from home.

Microsoft Teams, the company’s business communications app, reportedly now has 145-million daily active users, up from just 32 million at the start of the pandemic. It was the key tool Lisa Gibson and her team recommended to help their clients work and learn remotely.

Gibson, who is business manager and head of communications for Microsoft Canada, says customers all have their own unique needs, and it is her company’s job to understand what will work best for each. The ability to act upon consumer feedback is part of what has made Microsoft into a trailblazer, Gibson says.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not about coming into a conversation with the customer, thinking you know all the answers,” she says. “It’s really trying to learn from them about what they need.”

Indeed, Microsoft has made myriad upgrades to Teams as its popularity has skyrocketed, including features to celebrate colleagues’ accomplishments and a virtual “commute” that offers uninterrupted time at the start and end of the day. This constant iteration is part of what landed Microsoft in the second spot on Report on Business’s inaugural ranking of the best business-to-business brands in Canada, just behind Shopify. Among the 406 Canadian executives (68% of them at the vice-president level or above) surveyed by market research firm Ipsos in partnership with The Globe and Mail, Microsoft received the highest marks for being trusted more than other companies in its sector. It was also ahead of many competitors in leading a digital transformation, offering unique tools and technology.

Overall, the ranking covered 74 companies in seven different sectors to define what B2B excellence looks like today. The language, wording and overall themes of the survey were refined through interviews with an advisory group of 10 executives. “Insights obtained from the interviews ensured our study captured the most critical and relevant issues for Canadian executives,” says Mary Beth Barbour, senior vice-president at Ipsos.

Editor's letter: Why we polled executives on the top business-to-business brands in Canada

Survey participants were asked about 10 randomly selected companies they were familiar with and whether 42 different statements, from being “more innovative than peers” to “allows employees to be themselves” to “demonstrated agility in COVID,” applied to those firms.

To aid in determining the brands’ individual strengths, Ipsos applied a model to classify various attributes by five broad categories. Different companies showed strength in different dimensions. For example, Shopify—our top company overall—was viewed by respondents as excelling at “trail-blazing,” meaning it ranked highly in areas related to digital transformation, innovation and growth. In comparison, seventh-place RBC received its highest marks for its efforts on community and charitable projects, making it a leader in “social responsibility.” Other firms, like 11th-place Deloitte Consulting, built their brands on “talent attraction,” or their skill in finding and retaining top employees, clients and leaders.

A dominant theme across the ranking was a high regard for companies leading the digital transformation of the economy, according to Barbour. To wit, the top six brands—Shopify, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Zoom and Slack—are all tech companies.

Like Microsoft’s Gibson, executives at other top-ranked firms say successful innovation is guided by customers’ needs. “This past year has shifted industry norms, how we use products, and increased the desire for more innovation,” says Ian Black, Shopify’s managing director of Canada, in an email interview. “As a leading commerce company, the key is to be user-obsessed or, as we call it, merchant-obsessed. At Shopify, everything on our product road map is directly correlated to a problem our merchants worldwide are facing.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Shopify is merchant-obsessed, Amazon Web Services Canada is guided by a principle of “customer obsession,” according to Eric Gales, the company’s country manager. That means understanding what is most important to consumers—and then giving it to them.

“Customers enjoy the fact that we really care about them and their business,” says Gales. “But it’s also very attractive to the people who work for us. People enjoy that philosophy and being part of a culture that really cares about customers.” In addition to ranking third overall, AWS was among the top five companies for many attributes of client engagement, such as being easy to work with, responsiveness and agility during the pandemic.

Gales says it’s been “really satisfying” to see the company support customers in the COVID-19 emergency.

Showing that kind of social responsibility was another common factor among many of the top-ranked companies. “When the pandemic is over, it’s likely that brands will not be judged on what they said, but what they did,” says Steve Levy, a senior leader at Ipsos.

Levy highlighted two brands—RBC and Telus—that scored well on social responsibility. Neither is the most innovative or fast-moving, but both worked to show support for Canadians through the tough times of the pandemic. Levy says that is what got them into the Top 10. “I suspect that when we look back, they will both be brands that we judge well and that I think this business community is already judging [well],” he says.

Telus has put more than $150 million toward COVID-19 efforts. Initiatives like Tech for Good (a program that provides specialized assistance, training and assistive technology to Canadians with disabilities) and Health for Good (which funds mobile health clinics) reflect the telecom’s commitment to supporting Canada’s vulnerable populations, says Navin Arora, who is president of Telus Business Solutions. “Doing good in our communities and doing well in business are mutually inclusive,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

TD Bank similarly tries to find areas where its business interests intersect with societal good. It ranks second in the banking category behind RBC and ninth overall, just behind Telus. “Authenticity is finding those areas where we can both grow the business and contribute positively to society, and that is really, really impactful,” says Andrea Barrack, global head of ESG and corporate citizenship at TD. She says companies looking to build a strong brand should do more than simply pick “a flavour of the month” to support, but instead consider what matters most to both the business and its stakeholders.

Many brands likely earned respect for their actions over the past year. But others succeeded not because of recent events, but in spite of them. McKinsey & Co., which has faced multiple controversies (including advising U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on managing detention facilities under the Trump administration and drug company Purdue Pharma on ways to increase sales of the opioid OxyContin) was the top-ranked consulting company. The strength of McKinsey’s brand lies in the deep reservoir of trust it has, according to Levy.

Such a PR storm would be more difficult for brands newer to the market that don’t have McKinsey’s history, Levy says. Other large companies have made potentially brand-killing mistakes—for example, Samsung faced a scandal with its smartphones catching fire—but their strong equity has allowed them to work through the struggles

An often-overlooked component of a company’s brand is its ability to take care of its own employees. Shopify, the No. 1 company overall, was also tops on attributes like “allowing employees to be themselves” and having a desirable corporate culture. “We understand everyone’s journey here is different,” says Black. “We don’t hire people for what they can do—we hire for what we believe they can figure out. It’s up to each individual to figure out how to create the biggest impact at Shopify and help solve the biggest problems in commerce.”

Microsoft, meanwhile, received the highest scores of any company for both attracting and retaining top talent. Over the course of the pandemic, the firm has accommodated employees by offering paid leave for child or elderly care, wellness days and flexibility with timing and duration of meetings. “We’re empowered to work how, when and where we want and need to work, in order to do our best job,” says Gibson.

She says the company remains focused on improvement—of its culture, along with its technology. “We feel really good about our culture, being diverse and inclusive, and allowing people to be their authentic selves. But it’s something you’ve got to keep working at.”

Story continues below advertisement

The top 25

RankBusinessSectorStrongest DimensionFirst Attribute%Second Attribute%Second Attribute (tied)%
1ShopifySoftwareTrail BlazingAhead of others leading digital transformation81Demonstrated considerable growth in recent years79
2MicrosoftSoftwareTrail BlazingHave competitive advantage over its competitors71Leader in their sector69
3Amazon Web ServicesSoftwareTrail BlazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years73Have competitive advantage over its competitors64Leading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools64
4SalesforceSoftwareTrail BlazingLeader in their sector64Ahead of others leading digital transformation61
5ZoomCommunicationsTrail BlazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years72Leading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools58
6SlackCommunicationsTrail BlazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years67Ahead of others leading digital transformation55
7RBCBankSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 56Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates37
8TelusCommunicationsSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 43Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates36
9TDBankSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 42Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates32
10McKinseyConsultingTalent AttractionKnown for attracting top talent50Do a better job than others in attracting successful clients46
11Deloitte ConsultingConsultingTalent AttractionKnown for attracting top talent36Has exceptional leaders31
12IntuitSoftwareTrail BlazingOffer unique suite of capabilities, products, and services47Leading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools38Leader in their sector38
13CiscoCommunicationsTrail BlazingLeader in their sector47Leading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools35
14IBMSoftwareTrail BlazingAhead of others leading digital transformation37Offer unique suite of capabilities, products, and services33
15AdobeSoftwareTrail BlazingOffer unique suite of capabilities, products, and services48Leader in their sector45
16BellCommunicationsSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 49Stronger participation in conversations about improving society, country at large33
17ScotiabankBankSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 40Corporate responsibility is truly in their DNA25
18McCarthy Tetrault LLPLegalTalent AttractionKnown for attracting top talent40Known for retaining top talent26
19BMOBankSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 34Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates20
20OpenTextSoftwareTrail BlazingLeading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools44Ahead of others leading digital transformation42
21SAPSoftwareTrail BlazingLeader in their sector35Offer unique suite of capabilities, products, and services33
22AccentureConsultingTalent AttractionKnown for retaining top talent31Known for retaining top talent31
23CIBCBankSocial ResponsbilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes 38Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates23
24PwC ConsultingConsultingTalent AttractionKnown for attracting top talent34Known for retaining top talent21
25The Co-operatorsGroup BenefitsSocial ResponsbilityDemonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates25Stronger participation in conversations about improving society, country at large19

Source: Ipsos

% refers to respondents who said attribute applied to brand

By sector

SectorBusinessStrongest DimensionFirst Attribute%Second Attribute%Second Attribute (tied)%
AccountingDeloitte Audit and Assurance ServicesSocial ResponsibilityStronger participation in conversations about improving society, country at large13Corporate responsibility is truly in their DNA13
KPMG Audit and Assurance ServicesTrail blazingLeader in their sector27Recommended more often than others in its sector22
PwC Audit and Assurance ServicesTalent AttractionKnown for retaining top talent30Known for attracting top talent23Do a better job than others in attracting successful clients23
BankRBCTalent AttractionDo a better job than others in attracting successful clients36Known for retaining top talent32
TDTalent AttractionKnown for retaining top talent27Has exceptional leaders25
ScotiabankSocial ResponsibilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes / projects in Canada40Corporate responsibility is truly in their DNA25
CommunicationZoomTrail blazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years72Leading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools58
SlackTrail blazingDemonstrated considerable growth in recent years67Ahead of others leading digital transformation55
TelusSocial ResponsibilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes / projects in Canada43Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates36
ConsultingMcKinseyTalent AttractionKnown for retaining top talent50Do a better job than others in attracting successful clients46
Deloitte Consulting Social ResponsibilitySet example in the support of charitable and community causes / projects in Canada20Corporate responsibility is truly in their DNA18
AccentureTrail blazingLeader in their sector37Improved offer/business model over time27
Group BenefitsThe Co-operatorsClient engagementStrong solid corporate and ethical reputation30Would be easy to work with them30
Sun LifeTalent AttractionHas exceptional leaders11Known for attracting top talent10Known for retaining top talent10
ManulifeSocial ResponsibilityCorporate responsibility is truly in their DNA21Set example in the support of charitable and community causes / projects in Canada18
LegalMcCarthy TetraultTalent AttractionKnown for attracting top talent40Known for retaining top talent26
GowlingCultureKnown for treating employees well21Allows employees to be themselves17
Miller ThomsonSocial ResponsibilityCorporate responsibility is truly in their DNA15Set example in the support of charitable and community causes / projects in Canada13Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates13
SoftwareShopifyCultureAllows employees to be themselves49Desirable culture43
MicrosoftSocial ResponsibilityStronger participation in conversations about improving society, country at large29Demonstrate more than its peers they care about their social impact on communities where it operates26
Amazon Web ServicesTrail blazingLeading the way in the adoption of new tech / tools64Have competitive advantage over others64

Source: Ipsos

% refers to respondents who said attribute applied to brand

Methodology

The 2021 Report on Business ranking of Best B2B Brands is based on research produced in partnership with Ipsos. We developed an online survey designed to evaluate 74 brands in seven industry categories (accounting, banking, communications, consulting, enterprise software, group benefits and legal), with evaluated brands chosen based on market share, size and national reach. We fielded the survey to a select pool of business leaders from Jan. 7 through Feb. 16, 2021. The survey results are based on the feedback of 406 respondents in executive roles. Each respondent rated a randomized assortment of business brands they were familiar with, using 42 different attributes related to client engagement, culture, innovation, social responsibility and talent. The 25 brands that scored highest overall, as well as the top three brands in each industry category, are included as 2021 Best B2B Brands winners.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies