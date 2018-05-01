The Globe and Mail racks up 14 nominations at the National Magazine Awards

The Globe and Mail received 14 nominations for the 41st National Magazine Awards, Canada’s largest and longest-running magazine awards program.

Eleven of those nominations went to Report on Business magazine, making it the third most nominated magazine in the country. It was also one of the top three magazines nominated in the Best Magazine: General Interest category.

Other Report on Business magazine nominations include a nod to Marina Strauss for her investigation of Tim Hortons – a story that also garnered a nomination for art director Domenic Macri in the Art Direction Grand Prix category. As well, Mr. Macri, editor Duncan Hood and director of photography Clare Vander Meersch were recognized for that issue’s cover in the Cover Grand Prix category.

Alec Scott’s profile of Canadian billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya was nominated for best profile (and for best art direction of a single article), along with Timothy Taylor’s profile of crypto-kingpin Calvin Ayre. Charles Wilkins’s portrayal of Home Hardware received a nomination for best long-form feature.

Senior editor Dawn Calleja and associate art director Brennan Higginbotham received an editorial package nomination for the annual Corporate Survival Guide, and Kourosh Keshiri’s photo of Anthony Lacavera was recognized in portrait photography. Mr. Macri also received a nomination for art direction on reporter Christine Dobby’s feature on Guy Laurence’s last days at Rogers.

The Globe and Mail Style Advisor magazine was also recognized with three nominations of its own.

In the Cover Grand Prix category, art director Benjamin MacDonald, editor Andrew Sardone, photographers Paul and Shalan Crivellari and contributors Taylor Savage, Odessa Paloma Parker and James Reiger were recognized for the Summer 2017, Men’s Edition featuring designer Bruce Mau and the launch of the Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology.

Photographers Ted Belton and Carlyle Routh, along with their teams, were also nominated for Life Style Photography. Belton’s story, A Bigger Splash, explored men’s wear inspired by the work of artist David Hockney. Routh’s feature, Eye Spy, captured the bold hues and graphic shapes of the season’s eyewear.

The winners of this year’s National Magazine Awards will be announced at a gala event in Toronto on June 1.





