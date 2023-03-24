Our fourth annual benchmark of gender diversity in corporate Canada celebrates 90 companies with an average of 46% women in executive roles. That’s progress. But only 6.6% of Canada’s largest publicly traded companies have a woman at the top (up one measly percentage point from 2020), and at the rate we’re going, we won’t reach top-level parity for another four decades. To put it bluntly, we’re not moving nearly fast enough. Here’s how to fix it.

2023 Honourees COMPANY INDUSTRY FEMALE LED Total % of women executives Years included on the list Year-over-year % women change Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Utilities No 44 3 Increased Allied Properties REIT Real estate No 39 2 Increased Amerigo Resources Ltd. Mining Yes 67 3 Flat Arc Resources Ltd. Energy No 33 1 Increased Aris Mining Corp. Mining No 40 1 Increased Aritzia Inc. Retail Yes 73 4 Increased Artis REIT Real estate No 60 2 Increased Atco Ltd. Energy Yes 36 2 Increased Atlas Engineered Products Industrial products No 67 1 N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Industrial No 40 1 Increased Bank of Montreal Financial services No 42 3 Flat Bank of Nova Scotia Financial services No 42 3 Decreased BCE Inc. Communications No 33 1 Increased BMTC Group Inc. Retail Yes 67 4 Flat Boardwalk REIT Real estate No 40 4 Flat Boat Rocker Media Inc. Media No 60 1 N/A Canada Goose Holdings Retail No 43 1 N/A CIBC Financial services No 40 2 Increased Canopy Growth Corp. Cannabis No 50 1 Increased Capital Power Corp. Utilities No 43 4 Flat CGI Group Inc. Technology No 35 1 Increased Chartwell Retirement Residences Real estate No 67 3 Increased CI Financial Corp. Financial services No 38 1 Increased Cogeco Communications Inc. Communications No 43 3 Flat Colliers International Group Inc. Real estate No 60 3 Increased Corus Entertainment Inc. Media No 47 4 Flat Dream Real estate Yes 46 4 Increased Enerplus Corp. Energy No 30 1 Increased Extendicare Inc. Long-term care No 50 2 Increased First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mining No 40 2 Increased Fortis Inc. Utilities No 42 4 Flat George Weston Ltd. Retail No 56 2 Increased GFL Environmental Inc. Waste management No 40 1 Flat Green Thumb Industries Inc. Cannabis No 38 2 Increased H&R REIT Real estate No 43 4 Decreased Hexo Corp. Cannabis No 57 1 Increased Hut 8 Mining Corp. Cryptocurrencies Yes 43 1 N/A Indigo Books & Music Inc. Retail No 53 4 Increased Information Services Corp. Business services No 60 4 Increased Intact Financial Corp. Financial services No 40 3 Increased K-Bro Linen Inc. Business services Yes 67 4 Flat Keyera Corp. Energy No 43 1 Increased Killam Apartment REIT Real estate No 50 4 Flat Kits Eyecare Ltd. Retail No 53 2 Decreased Knight Therapeutics Inc. Health care Yes 63 2 Decreased Laurentian Bank Financial services Yes 30 3 Increased Lightspeed Commerce Technology No 38 1 Increased Lucara Diamond Corp. Mining Yes 57 4 Decreased Lundin Mining Corp. Mining Yes 31 4 Decreased Mainstreet Equity Real estate No 67 4 Flat MCAN Mortgage Corp. Financial services Yes 50 4 Decreased MDF Commerce Inc. Technology No 45 3 Flat Morguard Corp. Real estate No 50 1 Increased Northland Power Inc. Utilities No 50 2 N/A Miravo Healthcare Health care No 40 3 Flat Open Text Corp. Technology No 33 1 Increased Organigram Holdings Inc. Cannabis Yes 50 3 Decreased Ovintiv Inc. Energy No 50 2 Flat Pason Systems Inc. Energy No 30 2 Flat Pembina Pipeline Corp. Energy No 33 1 Increased Perpetual Energy Inc. Energy Yes 33 3 N/A Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Retail No 54 2 Decreased Prairie Provident Resources Inc. Energy No 40 4 Decreased Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. Energy No 50 4 Flat Primaris REIT Real estate No 40 1 Flat Q4 Inc. Technology No 60 1 N/A Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. Technology No 43 2 Increased Reitmans [Canada] Ltd. Retail No 54 4 Decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Industrial services Yes 33 2 N/A Rogers Communications Inc. Communications No 45 2 Increased Roots Corp. Retail Yes 43 4 Decreased Sienna Senior Living Inc. Real estate No 50 3 Decreased Slate Grocery REIT* Real estate No 40 1 Increased Slate Office REIT* Real estate No 40 2 Increased Softchoice Corp. Technology No 33 1 Increased Stantec Inc. Engineering and consulting No 38 2 Increased Storagevault Canada Inc. Storage facilities No 50 3 Increased Sun Life Financial Financial services No 42 4 Flat Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Energy No 38 1 Increased Tecsys Inc. Technology No 36 1 Increased The Real Brokerage Inc. Technology No 40 1 N/A Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Media Yes 60 2 Flat Timbercreek Financial Corp. Financial services No 38 3 Decreased Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Transportation No 50 2 Flat Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mining Yes 43 4 Decreased Total Energy Services Inc. Energy No 33 3 Flat Transcontinental Inc. Business services No 40 2 Increased True North Commercial REIT Real estate No 50 1 Flat Urbana Corp. Financial services No 67 2 N/A Yellow Pages Ltd. Communications services No 40 4 Flat

METHODOLOGY To create the 2023 Women Lead Here list, Report on Business magazine assessed approximately 500 publicly traded companies in Canada with annual revenues greater than $50 million. Companies were evaluated from November to December 2022 on their executive teams. Our researchers evaluated each company’s top three tiers of executive leadership, while measuring the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying individuals at each tier. Tier 1 is CEO or equivalent; Tier 2 is C-suite, president or equivalent; and Tier 3 is generally EVP, SVP or equivalent. In the assessment process, we contacted each company by email to confirm the data’s accuracy. We then applied a weighted methodology, considering the company’s profitability, revenue growth and three-year return. The diversity of an executive team was also considered, as was the year-over-year comparison of female representation in the executive ranks. We then assigned each company a score and applied a final screen to the top quintile: Companies with fewer than 30% of overall executive roles held by women were excluded, as were companies with only one woman-identifying executive. Research by Fiona Collie, Liza Agrba and Allan Tong