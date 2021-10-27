Special to The Globe and Mail

EMBA

British Columbia

Simon Fraser University

Beedie School of Business

VANCOUVER

$59,500 | 47 | 57/42 | 21 years | 20 months

GO HERE if you’re a mid-level manager looking to move into senior roles by learning decision making as part of a simulated leadership team.

Trinity Western University

LANGLEY & RICHMOND

$45,000 | 15 | 50/50 | 12 years | 18–20 months

GO HERE for an intimate cohort of managers, entrepreneurs and leaders who benefit from weekend courses and close mentorship from experienced faculty.

University of British Columbia

Sauder School of Business

VANCOUVER

$50,400 | 54 | 59/41 | 7 years | 24 months

GO HERE to drive your career forward without leaving the workforce through a part-time program that builds business acumen and cultivates strategic thinking skills.

Alberta

University of Alberta

Alberta School of Business

EDMONTON

$73,700 | 30 | 70/30 | 15 years | 22 months

GO HERE for once-a-month in-person classes with entrepreneurs, managers and senior leaders.

University of Calgary

Haskayne School of Business

CALGARY

$75,000 | 39 | 66/34 | 14 years | 21 months

GO HERE to enhance your leadership abilities and expand your networks under the guidance of award-winning faculty and industry experts.

Saskatchewan

University of Regina

Levene Graduate School of Business

REGINA

$53,300 | 30 | 70/30 | 15 years | 18 months

GO HERE to interact with notable leaders and deepen your network.

Ontario

Carleton University

Sprott School of Business

OTTAWA

$18,500 | 25 | 72/28 | 8 years | 16 months

GO HERE to get a top-notch education that advances your career without interrupting it, enabling you to glean immediate benefits.

McMaster University

DeGroote School of Business

BURLINGTON & SILICON VALLEY, Calif.

$92,000 | 25 | 60/40 | 17 years | 14 months

GO HERE if you thrive in a small class with a personalized learning experience.

Queen’s University

Smith School of Business

KINGSTON

$96,800 (national EMBA) | 95 (national EMBA); 174 (EMBA Americas) | 70/30 | 14 years | 16 months

GO HERE for the Americas program, in which participants earn two degrees in partnership with Cornell University.

University of Ottawa

Telfer School of Management

OTTAWA

$75,000 | 20 | 58/42 | 15 years | 21 months

GO HERE to complete a six-week collaboration with an emerging company.

University of Toronto

Rotman School of Management

TORONTO

$116,500 (one-year program) 65 (one-year); 73 (global program) | 62/38 | 16 years 13 months (one-year); 18 (for global programs)

GO HERE for options in Toronto and beyond: Rotman offers a dual-degree program with the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan and the Global EMBA for Healthcare and the Life Sciences with modules in Toronto, San Francisco, London and Singapore.

Western University

Ivey Business School

TORONTO

$115,000 | 50 | 66/34 | 10 years | 15 months

GO HERE for the same hands-on, case-based learning approach that’s used at the Harvard Business School.

York University

Schulich School of Business

TORONTO

$113,000 | 40 | 72/28 | 15 years | 18 months

GO HERE to network with 500 leaders from around the globe; the Kellogg-Schulich EMBA is a partnership with Kellogg School of Management along with schools in Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

Quebec

Concordia University

John Molson School of Business

MONTREAL

$75,000 | 30 | 55/45 | 14 years | 20 months

GO HERE if you want an emphasis on practical management skills.

McGill University–HEC Montréal

Desautels Faculty of Management & HEC Montréal

MONTREAL

$91,000 | 45 | 51/49 | 18 years | 16 months

GO HERE for a practice-oriented program for seasoned leaders.

Université de Sherbrooke

École de gestion

SHERBROOKE & LONGUEUIL

$40,900 | 19 | 60/40 | 10–15 years (5 in management) 18 months

GO HERE to complete four off-site residencies and an integrative multidisciplinary project.

Université du Québec à Montréal

UQAM School of Management

MONTREAL & LAVAL

$8,500+ | 60 | 55/45 | 10 years | 24 months

GO HERE to study at one of the major French-speaking management schools in the world.

Université Laval

QUEBEC CITY

$20,000 (government-subsidized program) | 35 | 65/35 | 15 years | 18 months

GO HERE to take a mix of classroom and distance learning.

Nova Scotia

Saint Mary’s University

Sobey School of Business

HALIFAX

$52,000 | 25 | 70/30 | 14 years | 16 months

GO HERE for a newly designed program that prioritizes decision making using evidence from multiple sources.

PEI

University of Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN

$37,500 | 8 | 75/25 | 9 years | 20 months

GO HERE to learn evidence-based management; UPEI is a pioneer in teaching how to leverage research to make decisions.

ONLINE

Athabasca University

ONLINE (campus in Athabasca, Alta.)

$48,200 | 169 | 54/46 | 8 years | 30 months+ (18 months+ accelerated)

GO HERE to complete your EMBA entirely on your own time: Its 24-hour online programming has no set start or end dates.

University of Fredericton

Sandermoen School of Business

ONLINE

$30,400 | 387 | 55/45 | 16 years | 18–30 months

GO HERE for flexible classes and a rolling admission schedule—six times per year—that lets you start and end whenever you see fit.

British Columbia

Royal Roads University

VICTORIA

$45,300 | 154 | 54/46 | less than 10 years | 18 or 31 months

GO HERE to deepen your strategic knowledge with a goal of broadening your influence in the workplace.

Simon Fraser University

Beedie School of Business

VANCOUVER

$42,100 | 52 | 45/55 |

6 years | 16 months

GO HERE if you want an engaged community with diverse backgrounds and career goals.

Thompson Rivers University

KAMLOOPS

$22,200 | 250 | 55/45 | 24 months (12 months accelerated)

GO HERE for an educational experience with ample electives, including courses in investment, supply chain and commercial law.

Trinity Western University

LANGLEY & RICHMOND

$34,200 | 400 | 56/44 |

2 years | 12–22 months+

GO HERE for an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking and values-based leadership.

University of British Columbia

Sauder School of Business

VANCOUVER

$51,400 | 110 | 56/44 |

6 years | 16 months

GO HERE for practical experience gained locally and applied globally through internships, case studies and immersion programs.

University of Northern B.C.

VANCOUVER & PRINCE GEORGE

$41,000 | 70 | 65/30 | 10 years | 21 months

GO HERE to learn best practices in fields ranging from marketing to strategy to finance, with a unique emphasis on the issues facing Northern B.C.

University of Victoria

Sardul S. Gill Graduate School at Gustavson School of Business,

VICTORIA

$37,000 | 51 | 26/69/5 | 7 years (14 for weekend) | 16 months (24 for weekend)

GO HERE if you’re looking for nearly guaranteed employment after graduation; 100% of grads find work within three months.

Vancouver Island University

NANAIMO

$23,000 | 90 | 55/45 | 5 years | 20 months

GO HERE for small class sizes and one-on-one interaction with faculty.

ALBERTA

University of Alberta

Alberta School of Business

EDMONTON

$30,000 | 60 | 62/38 | 5 years | 2 years

GO HERE for an in-depth core curriculum, experiential learning opportunities and personalized career support and coaching.

University of Calgary

Haskayne School of Business

CALGARY

$38,200 | 230 | 60/40 | 7 years | 20 months

GO HERE to be part of a diverse cohort while enhancing your professional network through an emphasis on experiential learning, and specialization.

Saskatchewan

University of Regina

Levene Graduate School of Business

REGINA

$36,100 | 70/30 | 5 years | 24 months

GO HERE for a program that can be tailored to achieve different goals, ranging from launching a business or moving to senior management.

University of Saskatchewan

Edwards School of Business

SASKATOON

$30,300 | 40 | 54/46 | 7 years | 12–36 months

GO HERE to cultivate the soft skills required for management, such as team building, effective communication and leadership.

Manitoba

University of Manitoba

Asper School of Business

WINNIPEG

$41,500 | 150 | 69/31 | 8 years | 12–6 years

GO HERE for a program that can be completed as quickly as 12 months or in as long as six years.

Ontario

Brock University

Goodman School of Business

ST. CATHARINES

$24,140 | 90 | 51/44/4 | 2 years | 16 months

GO HERE to benefit from a school that makes it a priority to ensure diversity in its students and faculty while offering small classes.

Carleton University

Sprott School of Business

OTTAWA

$18,500 | 29 | 39/61 | 2 years | 16 months

GO HERE for a newly redesigned curriculum crafted to teach leading through change.

Lakehead University

THUNDER BAY

$18,600 | 55 | 50/50 | 4 years | 12 months (full-time); 3 years (part-time)

GO HERE to fast-track yourself into a new management role.

Laurentian University

SUDBURY

$13,000 | 20 | 45/55 | 13 years | 11 months

GO HERE if you’re looking for options: Students can complete their studies online, on campus or through a combination of the two.

McMaster University

DeGroote School of Business

HAMILTON & BURLINGTON

$38,500 | 334 | 55/45 | 4 years | 20–28 months (full-time)

GO HERE for flexibility: Students can complete their program in as little as eight months up to as many as 36 months.

Queen’s University

Smith School of Business

KINGSTON

$83,100 | 88 | 61/39 | 4 years | 12 months

GO HERE for a highly personalized program that blends teaching and team-based learning, and can be completed full or part time.

Ryerson University

Ted Rogers School of Management

TORONTO

$20,100 | 128 | 60/40 | 5 years+ | 12–16 months

GO HERE for a collaborative program that allows you to design your own MBA experience.

University of Guelph

Gordon S. Lang School of Business & Economics

GUELPH

$45,600 | 45 | 60/40 | 3–5 years | 24 months

GO HERE for a focus on sustainability, ethics and community engagement.

University of Ottawa

Telfer School of Management

OTTAWA

$28,100 | 8 | 50/50 | 5 years | 12–24 months

GO HERE for the option of studying consulting, business analytics and public management.

University of Toronto

Rotman School of Management

TORONTO

$94,900 | 278 | 55/45 | 5 years | 20 months

GO HERE to benefit from the school’s ties to senior leaders in financial services, consulting, health care, consumer goods, manufacturing and other enterprises.

University of Windsor

Odette School of Business

WINDSOR

$28,000 | 60 | 40/60

2 years | 16 months

GO HERE for the Advanced Program for Experiential Consulting, which allows students to work with companies such as Fiat Chrysler.

Western University

Ivey Business School

LONDON

$83,300 | 160 | 60/40 | 2–10 years | 12 months

GO HERE for a learning experience based in case studies designed to open students’ minds to how the business world really works.

Wilfrid Laurier University

Lazaridis School of Business

WATERLOO

$30,000 | 65 | 50/50 | 4 years | 12 months+

GO HERE for a range of program options, including full and part time, co-op and studying alternate weekends in Toronto.

York University

Schulich School of Business

TORONTO

$71,900 | 332 | 61/39 | 5 years | 16 months

GO HERE for industry-specific specializations, including arts, media and entertainment; retail; mining; the health industry and digital transformation.

Quebec

Concordia University

John Molson School of Business

MONTREAL

$14,500 ($6,400 for Quebec residents) | 150–200 | 67/33 | 6 years | 16 months+

GO HERE to acquire hands-on skills through case-based and experiential learning.

McGill University

Desautels Faculty of Management

MONTREAL

$82,500 | 66 | 77/23 | 5 years | 20 months (12 months accelerated)

GO HERE for a program developed with sustainability at its core, meant to equip students with specialized practical skills.

Université de Montréal

HEC Montréal

MONTREAL

$19,500 ($9,200 for Quebec residents) | 71 | 60/40 | 8 years | 12 months

GO HERE to network with business leaders interested in responsible business and sustainable development.

Université de Sherbrooke

École de gestion

SHERBROOKE & LONGUEUIL

$6,700 | 117 | 62/38 | 7 years | 16 months+

GO HERE for a program that allows you to explore management disciplines and promotes a healthy study-work-life balance.

Université du Québec à Montréal

UQAM School of Management

MONTREAL

$8,500+ | 50 | 45/55 | 9 years | 24–48 months

GO HERE if you’re a manager and would like to add Certified Management Consultant to your list of credentials.

Université Laval

QUEBEC CITY

$14,000 ($5,300 for Quebec residents) | 1,562 | 51/49 | 4 years | 20 months–5 years

GO HERE if you would prefer to study at a self-determined pace while undertaking one of 19 different majors.

New Brunswick

Université de Moncton

MONCTON

$8,100 | 31 | 50/50 | 24 months

GO HERE to enjoy a welcoming campus, personalized educational relationships with teachers and optional workplace internships.

University of New Brunswick

FREDERICTON

$25,900 | 96 | 60/40 | 6 years | 24 months (5 years part-time)

GO HERE for the opportunity to specialize in fields such as management analytics, entrepreneurship, and sports and recreation.

Nova Scotia

Cape Breton University

Shannon School of Business

SYDNEY

$26,000 (on campus); $36,700 (weekend program) | 340 | 45/55 | 5 years | 24 months

GO HERE if you want to make a difference, especially through community organizations or social enterprises.

Dalhousie University

Rowe School of Business

HALIFAX

$33,900 | 40 | 49/51 | 10 years | 24 months+

GO HERE if want flexibility and mobility—online blended programs are offered in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Saint Mary’s University

Sobey School of Business

HALIFAX

$31,000 | 40 | 63/37 | 5 years | 16 months (full-time); 36 months (part-time)

GO HERE to be immersed in local business experiences aimed at cultivating entrepreneurial spirit.

PEI

University of Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN

$20,400 | 23 | 60/40 | 2 years | 12 months

GO HERE to work on a project for a local company that intends to enter new international markets.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Memorial University of Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S

$10,700 ($9,00 for N.L. residents) | 61 | 50/50 | 2–5 years | 24 months; 12 months (MBA-SEE)

GO HERE for the option of an MBA in social enterprise and entrepreneurship, the first of its kind in Canada.

ONLINE

Royal Military College of Canada

ONLINE (campus in KINGSTON, Ont.)

$16,300 | 41 | 75/25 | 15 years | 12–24 months

GO HERE for a flexible and affordable experience that merges the public and private sectors.

University of Fredericton

Sandermoen School of Business

ONLINE

$25,200 | 416 | 48/52 | 10 years | 24 months+

GO HERE for the only fully online no-residency-required program in Canada.

