EMBA
British Columbia
Simon Fraser University
Beedie School of Business
VANCOUVER
$59,500 | 47 | 57/42 | 21 years | 20 months
GO HERE if you’re a mid-level manager looking to move into senior roles by learning decision making as part of a simulated leadership team.
Trinity Western University
LANGLEY & RICHMOND
$45,000 | 15 | 50/50 | 12 years | 18–20 months
GO HERE for an intimate cohort of managers, entrepreneurs and leaders who benefit from weekend courses and close mentorship from experienced faculty.
University of British Columbia
Sauder School of Business
VANCOUVER
$50,400 | 54 | 59/41 | 7 years | 24 months
GO HERE to drive your career forward without leaving the workforce through a part-time program that builds business acumen and cultivates strategic thinking skills.
Alberta
University of Alberta
Alberta School of Business
EDMONTON
$73,700 | 30 | 70/30 | 15 years | 22 months
GO HERE for once-a-month in-person classes with entrepreneurs, managers and senior leaders.
University of Calgary
Haskayne School of Business
CALGARY
$75,000 | 39 | 66/34 | 14 years | 21 months
GO HERE to enhance your leadership abilities and expand your networks under the guidance of award-winning faculty and industry experts.
Saskatchewan
University of Regina
Levene Graduate School of Business
REGINA
$53,300 | 30 | 70/30 | 15 years | 18 months
GO HERE to interact with notable leaders and deepen your network.
Ontario
Carleton University
Sprott School of Business
OTTAWA
$18,500 | 25 | 72/28 | 8 years | 16 months
GO HERE to get a top-notch education that advances your career without interrupting it, enabling you to glean immediate benefits.
McMaster University
DeGroote School of Business
BURLINGTON & SILICON VALLEY, Calif.
$92,000 | 25 | 60/40 | 17 years | 14 months
GO HERE if you thrive in a small class with a personalized learning experience.
Queen’s University
Smith School of Business
KINGSTON
$96,800 (national EMBA) | 95 (national EMBA); 174 (EMBA Americas) | 70/30 | 14 years | 16 months
GO HERE for the Americas program, in which participants earn two degrees in partnership with Cornell University.
University of Ottawa
Telfer School of Management
OTTAWA
$75,000 | 20 | 58/42 | 15 years | 21 months
GO HERE to complete a six-week collaboration with an emerging company.
University of Toronto
Rotman School of Management
TORONTO
$116,500 (one-year program) 65 (one-year); 73 (global program) | 62/38 | 16 years 13 months (one-year); 18 (for global programs)
GO HERE for options in Toronto and beyond: Rotman offers a dual-degree program with the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan and the Global EMBA for Healthcare and the Life Sciences with modules in Toronto, San Francisco, London and Singapore.
Western University
Ivey Business School
TORONTO
$115,000 | 50 | 66/34 | 10 years | 15 months
GO HERE for the same hands-on, case-based learning approach that’s used at the Harvard Business School.
York University
Schulich School of Business
TORONTO
$113,000 | 40 | 72/28 | 15 years | 18 months
GO HERE to network with 500 leaders from around the globe; the Kellogg-Schulich EMBA is a partnership with Kellogg School of Management along with schools in Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.
Quebec
Concordia University
John Molson School of Business
MONTREAL
$75,000 | 30 | 55/45 | 14 years | 20 months
GO HERE if you want an emphasis on practical management skills.
McGill University–HEC Montréal
Desautels Faculty of Management & HEC Montréal
MONTREAL
$91,000 | 45 | 51/49 | 18 years | 16 months
GO HERE for a practice-oriented program for seasoned leaders.
Université de Sherbrooke
École de gestion
SHERBROOKE & LONGUEUIL
$40,900 | 19 | 60/40 | 10–15 years (5 in management) 18 months
GO HERE to complete four off-site residencies and an integrative multidisciplinary project.
Université du Québec à Montréal
UQAM School of Management
MONTREAL & LAVAL
$8,500+ | 60 | 55/45 | 10 years | 24 months
GO HERE to study at one of the major French-speaking management schools in the world.
Université Laval
QUEBEC CITY
$20,000 (government-subsidized program) | 35 | 65/35 | 15 years | 18 months
GO HERE to take a mix of classroom and distance learning.
Nova Scotia
Saint Mary’s University
Sobey School of Business
HALIFAX
$52,000 | 25 | 70/30 | 14 years | 16 months
GO HERE for a newly designed program that prioritizes decision making using evidence from multiple sources.
PEI
University of Prince Edward Island
CHARLOTTETOWN
$37,500 | 8 | 75/25 | 9 years | 20 months
GO HERE to learn evidence-based management; UPEI is a pioneer in teaching how to leverage research to make decisions.
ONLINE
Athabasca University
ONLINE (campus in Athabasca, Alta.)
$48,200 | 169 | 54/46 | 8 years | 30 months+ (18 months+ accelerated)
GO HERE to complete your EMBA entirely on your own time: Its 24-hour online programming has no set start or end dates.
University of Fredericton
Sandermoen School of Business
ONLINE
$30,400 | 387 | 55/45 | 16 years | 18–30 months
GO HERE for flexible classes and a rolling admission schedule—six times per year—that lets you start and end whenever you see fit.
British Columbia
Royal Roads University
VICTORIA
$45,300 | 154 | 54/46 | less than 10 years | 18 or 31 months
GO HERE to deepen your strategic knowledge with a goal of broadening your influence in the workplace.
Simon Fraser University
Beedie School of Business
VANCOUVER
$42,100 | 52 | 45/55 |
6 years | 16 months
GO HERE if you want an engaged community with diverse backgrounds and career goals.
Thompson Rivers University
KAMLOOPS
$22,200 | 250 | 55/45 | 24 months (12 months accelerated)
GO HERE for an educational experience with ample electives, including courses in investment, supply chain and commercial law.
Trinity Western University
LANGLEY & RICHMOND
$34,200 | 400 | 56/44 |
2 years | 12–22 months+
GO HERE for an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking and values-based leadership.
University of British Columbia
Sauder School of Business
VANCOUVER
$51,400 | 110 | 56/44 |
6 years | 16 months
GO HERE for practical experience gained locally and applied globally through internships, case studies and immersion programs.
University of Northern B.C.
VANCOUVER & PRINCE GEORGE
$41,000 | 70 | 65/30 | 10 years | 21 months
GO HERE to learn best practices in fields ranging from marketing to strategy to finance, with a unique emphasis on the issues facing Northern B.C.
University of Victoria
Sardul S. Gill Graduate School at Gustavson School of Business,
VICTORIA
$37,000 | 51 | 26/69/5 | 7 years (14 for weekend) | 16 months (24 for weekend)
GO HERE if you’re looking for nearly guaranteed employment after graduation; 100% of grads find work within three months.
Vancouver Island University
NANAIMO
$23,000 | 90 | 55/45 | 5 years | 20 months
GO HERE for small class sizes and one-on-one interaction with faculty.
ALBERTA
University of Alberta
Alberta School of Business
EDMONTON
$30,000 | 60 | 62/38 | 5 years | 2 years
GO HERE for an in-depth core curriculum, experiential learning opportunities and personalized career support and coaching.
University of Calgary
Haskayne School of Business
CALGARY
$38,200 | 230 | 60/40 | 7 years | 20 months
GO HERE to be part of a diverse cohort while enhancing your professional network through an emphasis on experiential learning, and specialization.
Saskatchewan
University of Regina
Levene Graduate School of Business
REGINA
$36,100 | 70/30 | 5 years | 24 months
GO HERE for a program that can be tailored to achieve different goals, ranging from launching a business or moving to senior management.
University of Saskatchewan
Edwards School of Business
SASKATOON
$30,300 | 40 | 54/46 | 7 years | 12–36 months
GO HERE to cultivate the soft skills required for management, such as team building, effective communication and leadership.
Manitoba
University of Manitoba
Asper School of Business
WINNIPEG
$41,500 | 150 | 69/31 | 8 years | 12–6 years
GO HERE for a program that can be completed as quickly as 12 months or in as long as six years.
Ontario
Brock University
Goodman School of Business
ST. CATHARINES
$24,140 | 90 | 51/44/4 | 2 years | 16 months
GO HERE to benefit from a school that makes it a priority to ensure diversity in its students and faculty while offering small classes.
Carleton University
Sprott School of Business
OTTAWA
$18,500 | 29 | 39/61 | 2 years | 16 months
GO HERE for a newly redesigned curriculum crafted to teach leading through change.
Lakehead University
THUNDER BAY
$18,600 | 55 | 50/50 | 4 years | 12 months (full-time); 3 years (part-time)
GO HERE to fast-track yourself into a new management role.
Laurentian University
SUDBURY
$13,000 | 20 | 45/55 | 13 years | 11 months
GO HERE if you’re looking for options: Students can complete their studies online, on campus or through a combination of the two.
McMaster University
DeGroote School of Business
HAMILTON & BURLINGTON
$38,500 | 334 | 55/45 | 4 years | 20–28 months (full-time)
GO HERE for flexibility: Students can complete their program in as little as eight months up to as many as 36 months.
Queen’s University
Smith School of Business
KINGSTON
$83,100 | 88 | 61/39 | 4 years | 12 months
GO HERE for a highly personalized program that blends teaching and team-based learning, and can be completed full or part time.
Ryerson University
Ted Rogers School of Management
TORONTO
$20,100 | 128 | 60/40 | 5 years+ | 12–16 months
GO HERE for a collaborative program that allows you to design your own MBA experience.
University of Guelph
Gordon S. Lang School of Business & Economics
GUELPH
$45,600 | 45 | 60/40 | 3–5 years | 24 months
GO HERE for a focus on sustainability, ethics and community engagement.
University of Ottawa
Telfer School of Management
OTTAWA
$28,100 | 8 | 50/50 | 5 years | 12–24 months
GO HERE for the option of studying consulting, business analytics and public management.
University of Toronto
Rotman School of Management
TORONTO
$94,900 | 278 | 55/45 | 5 years | 20 months
GO HERE to benefit from the school’s ties to senior leaders in financial services, consulting, health care, consumer goods, manufacturing and other enterprises.
University of Windsor
Odette School of Business
WINDSOR
$28,000 | 60 | 40/60
2 years | 16 months
GO HERE for the Advanced Program for Experiential Consulting, which allows students to work with companies such as Fiat Chrysler.
Western University
Ivey Business School
LONDON
$83,300 | 160 | 60/40 | 2–10 years | 12 months
GO HERE for a learning experience based in case studies designed to open students’ minds to how the business world really works.
Wilfrid Laurier University
Lazaridis School of Business
WATERLOO
$30,000 | 65 | 50/50 | 4 years | 12 months+
GO HERE for a range of program options, including full and part time, co-op and studying alternate weekends in Toronto.
York University
Schulich School of Business
TORONTO
$71,900 | 332 | 61/39 | 5 years | 16 months
GO HERE for industry-specific specializations, including arts, media and entertainment; retail; mining; the health industry and digital transformation.
Quebec
Concordia University
John Molson School of Business
MONTREAL
$14,500 ($6,400 for Quebec residents) | 150–200 | 67/33 | 6 years | 16 months+
GO HERE to acquire hands-on skills through case-based and experiential learning.
McGill University
Desautels Faculty of Management
MONTREAL
$82,500 | 66 | 77/23 | 5 years | 20 months (12 months accelerated)
GO HERE for a program developed with sustainability at its core, meant to equip students with specialized practical skills.
Université de Montréal
HEC Montréal
MONTREAL
$19,500 ($9,200 for Quebec residents) | 71 | 60/40 | 8 years | 12 months
GO HERE to network with business leaders interested in responsible business and sustainable development.
Université de Sherbrooke
École de gestion
SHERBROOKE & LONGUEUIL
$6,700 | 117 | 62/38 | 7 years | 16 months+
GO HERE for a program that allows you to explore management disciplines and promotes a healthy study-work-life balance.
Université du Québec à Montréal
UQAM School of Management
MONTREAL
$8,500+ | 50 | 45/55 | 9 years | 24–48 months
GO HERE if you’re a manager and would like to add Certified Management Consultant to your list of credentials.
Université Laval
QUEBEC CITY
$14,000 ($5,300 for Quebec residents) | 1,562 | 51/49 | 4 years | 20 months–5 years
GO HERE if you would prefer to study at a self-determined pace while undertaking one of 19 different majors.
New Brunswick
Université de Moncton
MONCTON
$8,100 | 31 | 50/50 | 24 months
GO HERE to enjoy a welcoming campus, personalized educational relationships with teachers and optional workplace internships.
University of New Brunswick
FREDERICTON
$25,900 | 96 | 60/40 | 6 years | 24 months (5 years part-time)
GO HERE for the opportunity to specialize in fields such as management analytics, entrepreneurship, and sports and recreation.
Nova Scotia
Cape Breton University
Shannon School of Business
SYDNEY
$26,000 (on campus); $36,700 (weekend program) | 340 | 45/55 | 5 years | 24 months
GO HERE if you want to make a difference, especially through community organizations or social enterprises.
Dalhousie University
Rowe School of Business
HALIFAX
$33,900 | 40 | 49/51 | 10 years | 24 months+
GO HERE if want flexibility and mobility—online blended programs are offered in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
Saint Mary’s University
Sobey School of Business
HALIFAX
$31,000 | 40 | 63/37 | 5 years | 16 months (full-time); 36 months (part-time)
GO HERE to be immersed in local business experiences aimed at cultivating entrepreneurial spirit.
PEI
University of Prince Edward Island
CHARLOTTETOWN
$20,400 | 23 | 60/40 | 2 years | 12 months
GO HERE to work on a project for a local company that intends to enter new international markets.
Newfoundland & Labrador
Memorial University of Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S
$10,700 ($9,00 for N.L. residents) | 61 | 50/50 | 2–5 years | 24 months; 12 months (MBA-SEE)
GO HERE for the option of an MBA in social enterprise and entrepreneurship, the first of its kind in Canada.
ONLINE
Royal Military College of Canada
ONLINE (campus in KINGSTON, Ont.)
$16,300 | 41 | 75/25 | 15 years | 12–24 months
GO HERE for a flexible and affordable experience that merges the public and private sectors.
University of Fredericton
Sandermoen School of Business
ONLINE
$25,200 | 416 | 48/52 | 10 years | 24 months+
GO HERE for the only fully online no-residency-required program in Canada.
