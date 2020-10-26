Turning Point: How Altitude Sports’ digital shift prepared it for the pandemic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business Magazine

Register
AdChoices
ROB Magazine

Turning Point: How Altitude Sports’ digital shift prepared it for the pandemic

Alex Mlynek
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Kyle Scott/The Globe and Mail

Alex and I were high school friends, and we were working in the back of the little Altitude Sports store on St. Denis Street in Montreal. It was 2008, and I was director of marketing. After I started, the web outgrew the bricks-and-mortar business pretty fast. We thought there was an opportunity to be the leading online technical-clothing retailer in Canada, and Alex and I convinced the owner to let us buy the business in 2011. We bought the stores, too, but our vision was always to push online. We closed our last store in the summer of 2019.

Being online-only allows us to carry about 90,000 SKUs per season—more than would ever fit in the biggest outdoor store. And we don’t need to replicate our inventory in every store—we can buy just a few of a certain model because there’s a niche there.

A big pillar of growth for us is our Marketplace, which we launched in November 2018, after two years of development. It allows our brand partners to sell directly to our clients when we don’t have a product in our warehouse, and we take a commission on the sale. We also own The Last Hunt, the only website dedicated to discounted outdoor gear and apparel in Canada. This is how we sell our extra inventory, and our brands' extra inventory, too. We don’t want any of our more than 400 partners to have any reason to sell through any of the giants of this world because they have better service than us. That’s what inspired us to offer same-day shipping in Montreal in September and next-day shipping to Toronto the following month.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID situation was rocky. We were moving our warehouse when the pandemic started, and when the CERB program came out, we lost 40% of our warehouse employees overnight. At the same time, we would get 300 resumés when we posted a job—we needed people urgently, because we wanted to keep our service agreement with clients. I’m proud to say that we managed to hire back 70% of the people who left when CERB was announced.

From a business perspective, the pandemic turned out to be really, really good for us sales-wise. It was a gold mine in terms of client acquisition, too, because everyone went online across Canada and found Altitude Sports for whatever they were looking for, without us having to increase our cost of acquisition. And because of what was happening in the market, some companies were struggling or closing stores. This meant our brand partners got stuck with extra inventory. This really accelerated our plan to integrate major partners into the Marketplace.

We see ourselves not only as a hybrid of city and nature products, but also as a hybrid retailer and tech company. But tech companies aren’t built with the same profit timeline as retailers. It’s important to keep the balance between hyper-growth, like we’ve had over the past years, and profitability. For us, it’s very important to stay profitable every year, which makes us more sustainable as a business, especially with this COVID crisis—and who knows what’s going to come next.

Interview by Alex Mlynek

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies