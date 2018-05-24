Us too: Eight women share their stories of sexism, harassment and assault at work

When I was 25, so 15 years ago, I’d been working as a design engineer for one of the Big Three in Detroit, and I got the opportunity to move to an assembly plant in Ontario to launch a new vehicle. It was a really big deal, considering I was one of the younger engineers. I’d initially been turned down because I was too green. Then a manager at the plant—a man I’d worked with before—offered me the job anyway. I jumped at it, thinking, This is so cool. I’ve been hired because of the great work I did for him before.

For the next 18 months, he sexually harassed me on a daily basis.

I’d moved by myself to Toronto—I had no family or friends here—and within a couple of weeks, I could sense a bit of tension about me joining this group. I was one of only two female engineers on the team and one of very few in the entire plant. I found out later that my boss had been saying, “I’m hiring this young, hot redhead. You’ll love her.” That was the start of it.

He was 25 years older than me, and he had no problem flirting with me. One day, I came into work with a purple sweater on, and I had just bought new makeup. I was talking to him—“Hey, this report needs to get filed, work, work, work”—and he said, “I love how your eyeshadow matches your sweater. I just love it.” He was just staring at me, and it was really awkward.

Another time, he said, “I got back from the States last night, and I almost stopped by your place—I bought you a fifth of whisky, your favourite kind.” We both lived downtown, and I was concerned enough that I went to the security desk of my condo and told them that if my boss ever dropped by, they were not to let him in or call me—just say I wasn’t available. That’s how sure I was that he wasn’t joking.

He was a real macho guy and had a really big ego. But he also had a terrible work ethic, and one day I had to cover for him at an important meeting because he just didn’t show up. As I was walking back to my desk, I saw him and said, “Where have you been?” And he looked at me and said, “Oooh, am I in trouble? Are you gonna spank me?”

All the men in the department would tell me, “Christine, you need to report this. This is harassment.” But for 18 months, they watched it happen and never spoke up on my behalf. And I didn’t report it, either. I was so worried about how I would be perceived. I wanted to be tough enough to handle this environment. I kept thinking, I’m such a freaking stereotype. I didn’t want to be the female who complains to HR. I knew what I was getting into when I signed up to work at a plant. But the hundreds of blue-collar guys on the floor were very kind and respectful. I never thought in a million years that harassment would come from my boss.

Fast-forward to the launch, and there were a lot of people up from Michigan, including this really tough female engineer. She, my boss and I were on a conference call with the folks in Detroit, and somebody was asking about one of the issues I had to report on. So I leaned over the table to speak into the phone, and I heard my boss giggling behind me. I turned around and gave him a dirty look, and then leaned back over the table—and he swatted me on the butt with a folder, giggling.

When I walked out of the meeting, I was humiliated. I was beet red. And the female engineer was livid. She told me, “That was completely inappropriate. If you don’t go to HR, I’m going to HR.” Of course it took another female to see it, to recognize it and to do something about it—not for me, necessarily, but for the sake of the company’s culture.

So that day, I finally reported my boss, and HR did a full investigation. Six weeks later, all of a sudden, he was gone. But he didn’t get fired—they demoted him out of management and into a regular engineering job, and tucked him away in a basement research facility back in the States. He got to keep his job because he was so close to retirement, which I think is bullshit. That’s what they felt was a fair repercussion for this.

When I was first hired, I was put into the company’s high-potential program, which had just 50 spots open each year. They paid for my engineering master’s degree and gave me a day off a week to do it. But within six months of the sexual harassment investigation, I left the company. Emotionally, it just wore me out. It took all the fun out of being a hard-working female trying to create a reputation for myself based on hard work. I went into management consulting, and today, because of that experience and a handful of other ones, I spend my days helping companies retain and advance their high-potential women.

The best thing I’ve heard somebody say around Me Too was: “It’s not so much the harassment as it is the abuse of power.” That nailed it for me. We females, we’re not that fragile. We’ve all been at a bar and heard guys talking about a girl’s chest, and we didn’t go cry into our pillows because we couldn’t handle it. It’s about abuse of power. That’s what the Weinstein thing was all about. These women really felt like they needed to have a relationship with him in order to make it in show business.

In my own case, as much as I didn’t like the harassment, I had to work for him. He was my boss. So I didn’t shut it down. I tried to keep things light, because I had to report to him. He did my performance reviews. He was in charge of my raises. All those guys said to me, “You need to tell him to knock it off.” Well, that’s easy for you to say—I reported to him!

This kind of behaviour is why there’s a lack of women in STEM. In university, there were 12 girls in our program. They called us the “Calendar Girls of Engineering.” And at the plant, I always felt like I was the oddball. The guys all went out together and drank, but I had to be very careful not to be the drunk girl at the bar, because I knew it would come back to haunt me. Meanwhile, the guys could get completely bombed, and it didn’t hurt their careers—those were the stories they bonded over.

In the years since, I’ve spent a lot of time consulting with companies on how to retain women, and until the Me Too movement started, as soon as I’d bring up sexual harassment, you’d be amazed at how many people—especially in HR—didn’t want to talk about it. It’s like, “Oh, wait, that’s too controversial.” People are so superficial when they talk about women’s advancement: “Work hard, find a mentor, rah-rah!” But we’re doing women a disservice. We need to tell these stories. This is the harsh reality of being a female in a male-dominated environment./D.C.