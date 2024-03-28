OUR METHODOLOGY

To create the 2024 Women Lead Here list, Report on Business magazine assessed approximately 500 publicly traded companies in Canada with annual revenues greater than $50 million. Companies were evaluated from October to November 2023 on their executive teams. Our researchers evaluated each company’s top three tiers of executive leadership while measuring the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying individuals at each tier. Tier 1 is CEO or equivalent, Tier 2 is C-suite, president or equivalent, and Tier 3 is generally EVP, SVP or equivalent. In the assessment process, we contacted each evaluated company by email to confirm the accuracy of data. We then applied a weighted methodology. We considered the company’s profitability, revenue growth and three-year return. The diversity of an executive team was also considered, as was the year-over-year comparison of female representation in the company’s executive ranks. We then assigned each company a score and applied a final screen to the top quintile: Companies with fewer than 30% of overall executive roles held by women were excluded, as were companies with only one woman-identifying executive. Research by Fiona Collie, Liza Agrba, Claire Robbins and Allan Tong