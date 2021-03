Women Lead Here: Our annual survey on gender diversity in corporate Canada

Our annual survey sets a benchmark for gender diversity in corporate Canada. After evaluating hundreds of firms, we identified 71 with significant numbers of female executives, with 44% of the leadership roles held by women, on average. that result holds steady from last year. As companies strive for better, this is what “good” looks like for the moment.

change Absolute Software Technology Yes 33 No Increased AcuityAds Holdings Industrial Products No 31 No Increased Algonquin Power & Utilities Utilities No 33 No Increased Amerigo Resources Mining Yes 100 No Increased Aritzia Inc. Retail No 67 Yes Decreased Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. Financial Services No 43 No Decreased Ballard Power Systems Industrial Products No 33 Yes Flat Bank of Montreal Financial Services No 41 No Increased Bank of Nova Scotia Financial Services No 40 No Increased BMTC Group Retail Yes 40 Yes Flat Boardwalk REIT Real Estate No 45 Yes Increased Capital Power Utilities No 43 Yes Increased CIBC Financial Services No 34 No Increased Cineplex Inc. Media No 36 No Increased Co-operators Group Limited Financial Services No 46 No Increased Corus Entertainment Media No 46 Yes Increased Dollarama Inc. Retail No 33 Yes Flat Dream Real Estate No 44 Yes Decreased Finning International Industrial Distribution No 30 No Flat Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. Healthcare No 36 No N/A First Capital REIT Real Estate No 63 Yes Increased First Majestic Silver Mining No 31 Yes N/A First Quantum Minerals Mining No 50 No Increased Fortis Inc. Utilities No 38 Yes Flat Golden Star Resources Mining No 44 Yes Increased H&R REIT Real Estate No 42 Yes Increased Indigo Books & Music Retail Yes 50 Yes Decreased Intact Financial Financial Services No 34 Yes Increased ISC Business Services No 44 Yes Flat K-Bro Linen Business Services Yes 67 Yes Flat Killam Apartment REIT Real Estate No 55 Yes Decreased Laurentian Bank of Canada Financial Services Yes 50 Yes Increased Lucara Diamond Mining Yes 75 Yes Flat Lundin Mining Mining Yes 36 Yes Flat Magellan Aerospace Aerospace No 33 Yes Flat Mainstreet Equity Real Estate No 50 Yes Flat Mav Beauty Brands Inc Packaged Goods No 50 No N/A MCAN Mortgage Financial Services Yes 60 Yes Increased MDF Commerce Inc. Technology No 45 Yes Increased Melcor Developments Real Estate No 38 No Increased Miravo Healthcare Healthcare No 33 No N/A Morneau Shepell Inc Business Services No 43 No N/A Mountain Province Diamonds Mining No 38 No Increased MTY Food Group Restaurants No 50 Yes Increased National Bank of Canada Financial Services No 36 No Increased Northland Power Utilities No 31 No Increased Organigram Holdings Inc Healthcare No 38 No N/A Pason Systems Energy No 30 No Increased Perpetual Energy Energy Yes 33 Yes Decreased Points International Interactive Media No 42 No Increased Pollard Banknote Limited Leisure No 33 No Increased Prairie Provident Resources Energy No 40 Yes Flat PrairieSky Royalty Energy No 50 Yes Flat Reitmans (Canada) Limited Retail No 57 Yes Decreased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Business Services Yes 33 No Increased Roots Corporation Retail Yes 70 Yes Increased Shopify Inc. Technology No 31 No Increased Slate Asset Management Real Estate No 40 Yes Increased SmartCentres REIT Real Estate No 30 No Increased Sportscene Group Restaurants No 36 Yes Flat Summit Industrial Income REIT Real Estate No 40 No Increased Sun Life Financial Financial Services No 43 Yes Increased Telus Corp. Telecommunications No 36 No Increased Timbercreek Financial Corp Financial Services No 67 No N/A Torex Gold Resources Mining Yes 45 Yes Increased Total Energy Services Energy No 33 No Increased TransAlta Corp. Utilities Yes 38 Yes Decreased Transcontinental Inc. Business Services No 46 No Increased Urbana Corporation Financial Services No 67 No N/A Yellow Pages Communication Services No 33 Yes Decreased ZoomerMedia Limited Media No 64 No Increased Average 44 Source: The Globe and Mail

