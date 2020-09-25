 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's top growing companies: 2020

Meet the next generation: the 400 boldest businesses in the country

W

Welcome to our second annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The 400 businesses on this list sprawl across sectors, from fashion to finance, and manufacture everything from medical testing devices to organic pasta.

Much of the success celebrated in these pages occurred before a global pandemic changed how most companies operate. But as you will read, many of these businesses were able to adapt, innovate and even expand despite the challenges posed by these past few months.

As individual companies, and the entire country, work to rebuild, there’s more need than ever to share the stories of entrepreneurial success—and the innovations and strategies that made it possible.

OUR METHODOLOGY

Launched in 2019 by The Globe and Mail, the program ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses on three- year revenue growth. Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a voluntary program. We accepted entries from businesses through May 31, 2020.

Applicant companies had to submit a ballot, complete a full application survey and supply supporting financial documentation to our research team for both 2016 and 2019. We evaluated companies based on the most recent fiscal year for which financial statements were available, with a latest possible year-end date of April 30, 2020. In some unique cases, companies were evaluated on calendar years instead of fiscal.

In order to qualify, a company had to have at least $2 million in annual sales in its most recent fiscal year. Companies had to be for-profit, Canadian-run, headquartered in Canada and independent. In rare cases in which applicant companies were recently acquired, they were admitted only if the acquisition occurred following the close of the companies most recent fiscal year.

Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only, not systemwide sales. All revenue figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Research was conducted by Deborah Aarts and Stefanie Marotta. To learn more about the program or to apply for the 2021 ranking, please visit tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

The Globe Datastore

The information published below is available for purchase in spreadsheet form via The Globe DataStore.

Purchase Now

Canada's top growing companies by three-year revenue growth

