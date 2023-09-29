Welcome to the fifth annual Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Theses 425 businesses (with anywhere from three employees to 9,000) represent a vast array of products and services, from anti-chafing shorts to perinatal health care to private equity financing. But they all have one thing in common: staggering three-year growth rates
OUR METHODOLOGY
Launched by The Globe and Mail in 2019, the program ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses by three-year revenue growth. Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a voluntary program. We accepted entries from businesses through to May 2023.
Applicant companies had to submit a ballot, complete a full application survey, and supply supporting financial documentation to our research team for both 2019 and 2022. We evaluated companies based on the most recent fiscal year for which financial statements were available. In some cases, companies were evaluated on calendar years rather than fiscal.
In order to qualify, a company had to be Canadian-run and have at least $2 million in annual sales in its most recent fiscal year. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only, not system-wide sales. All revenue figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Research was conducted by Claire Robbins, Fiona Collie, Rasha Rehman and Siyaan Sivasunthararasa. To learn more about the program or to apply for the 2024 ranking, please visit tgam.ca/TopGrowing.
Canada’s top growing companies by three-year revenue growth
