OUR METHODOLOGY

Launched by The Globe and Mail in 2019, the program ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses by three-year revenue growth. Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a voluntary program. We accepted entries from businesses through to May 2023.

Applicant companies had to submit a ballot, complete a full application survey, and supply supporting financial documentation to our research team for both 2019 and 2022. We evaluated companies based on the most recent fiscal year for which financial statements were available. In some cases, companies were evaluated on calendar years rather than fiscal.

In order to qualify, a company had to be Canadian-run and have at least $2 million in annual sales in its most recent fiscal year. Franchisors were ranked on corporate revenue only, not system-wide sales. All revenue figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Research was conducted by Claire Robbins, Fiona Collie, Rasha Rehman and Siyaan Sivasunthararasa. To learn more about the program or to apply for the 2024 ranking, please visit tgam.ca/TopGrowing.