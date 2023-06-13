Chad Davis and his co-founder, Josh Zweig, were able to build a completely virtual accounting firm in 2013, thanks to advancements in cloud computing.

LiveCA now boasts more than 70 full-time staff, and a roster of major tech-industry clients. Mr. Davis says the company is finding new efficiencies by utilizing the next major disruptive technology: artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI is almost no different than 10 years ago when cloud accounting was coming on board, in that it is exciting, it’s transformational, and it has so much potential right now in its current form that not getting involved with it would feel like stepping backwards.”

LiveCA uses generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT to manage, streamline and optimize a range of tasks. For example, Mr. Davis says the AI software has helped the firm fix errors in its coding that previously required the assistance of outside experts.

“We used to have to hire someone to scrape websites for data if it was really complex. Now we get the instructions on how to do that just by talking to ChatGPT, and that saves us hundreds of dollars,” he explains. “Our emails are written with fewer grammatical mistakes, which is nice, we are doing better work because we can create better [spreadsheet] formulas, and we can fix problems quicker.”

Mr. Davis adds that the biggest difference between this wave of innovation and the cloud computing revolution of the last decade is a dramatically lower barrier of entry.

“Ten years ago, cloud computing was still a heavy lift – you had to have a base knowledge to connect different tools together, and that required a foundational knowledge that was quite large,” he says. “When AI came on board you could start having conversations that allowed you to learn about the things that were out of reach.”

LiveCA is one of countless small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) using AI to improve efficiency. According to a recent Microsoft survey of U.S.-based small-business owners, 72 per cent said they are familiar with AI, and nearly half are currently using AI solutions. Sixty-seven per cent said they believe AI can help them achieve their business goals.

“I think AI is the next great equalizer that will allow small companies to look big and allow people to do so much more work with a small team,” says Brenna Robinson, general manager of Modern Work for SMBs at Microsoft. “AI can help respond to customers, with drafting proposals, for things like press releases or blogs or marketing materials – I spend a lot of time in meetings, and AI is getting to the point where it can summarize meetings, so you don’t need to sit in on every call.”

According to a separate, global Microsoft study, 64 per cent of workers feel like they don’t have enough time and energy to do their jobs, and 70 per cent are willing to delegate as much of their work to AI as possible to lessen the load.

“We call it a co-pilot because it can do the first drafts, that busy work for you,” Ms. Robinson says. “People don’t start SMBs because they love email and administrative tasks – they’re passionate about cookies or dog walking or real estate – and this will allow them to focus more on that.”

She adds that AI’s impact on SMBs is only going to increase as the technology advances, suggesting it will become as central to business operations as the Internet itself. As a result, she says it’s imperative for entrepreneurs to gain a degree of comfort with it as soon as possible.

Not only is AI reducing their administrative burdens, it can also help business owners with high-level strategy, says Nusa Fain, director of the Masters of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship program at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

“AI can help find niches where you can find your sandbox to play in – your target market where you are the main player as an entrepreneur,” she says. “From that strategy, ideation and creativity perspective, the human-AI interaction will become powerful.”

Ms. Fain recently ran an experiment on her students to better understand the potential of AI in the early stages of business formation. She gave them an hour to come up with a business idea without the assistance of technology, and then suggested a specific prompt to enter into ChatGPT to help validate or expand those ideas.

“It generated additional information for them to take their ideas to the next level, and validate them as an opportunity,” she says. Ms. Fain adds that within 15 minutes of interacting with ChatGPT, the software was able to provide analyses of the potential markets, explore the competitive landscapes, and help students refine their ideas.

While the experiment demonstrated the potential of the technology for identifying business opportunities, Ms. Fain says it also highlights the importance of a well-crafted prompt, which requires a new kind of skill that can only be gained through experimentation.

“ChatGPT can be a phenomenal support tool, if the prompt you use is done in a correct way. Otherwise, it gives you generic information, and just kind of takes you around in circles,” she explains. “It will help [SMBs] speed up their processes and create efficiencies, as long as they are able to learn how to use it effectively.”