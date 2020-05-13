 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s small, medium-sized businesses to get nearly a third of regional relief funds

Josh O’KaneSmall Business Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A hand painted sign about the Canada Emergency Business Account is seen in the front window of Capital Espresso, a coffee shop on Queen St. West, on April 15, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Small and medium-sized businesses in Ontario will receive nearly a third of the $962-million in federal relief funding that will flow through Canada’s regional development agencies and rural financing organizations to help companies that aren’t eligible for other relief programs.

​Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the program on April 17 as a tool to help cash-strapped entrepreneurs, including those who don’t qualify for or were declined by other relief programs, such as the partly forgivable $40,000 Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) interest-free loans. It’s now called the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, and will largely allow companies to apply for similar loans with forgivable components.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, or FedDev, will receive $252.4-million, while the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario, called FedNor, will receive $49.5-million. Full details for the cross-Canada rollout are expected Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Entrepreneurs across Canada have warned that Ottawa’s federal relief programs have left them behind. Some have shut down for good.

Others have said that strict payroll criteria for the CEBA program are arbitrary, hurting businesses whose payrolls are too high or low, as well as sole proprietors and companies with non-traditional payrolls. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy requires business owners to prove a 30-per-cent-or-more drop in revenue, which some owners say punishes them​ for working to keep money flowing during the crisis.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, meanwhile, has come under fire for funding landlords instead of tenants while providing unclear, inconsistent details that are driving landlords away from applying.

The regional agencies were each tasked with finding out the best way to allocate the money in an appropriate manner for their region. The Community Futures Network of Canada, which provides support to small businesses in rural areas, as well as Futurpreneur Canada, which assists young people in launching businesses, will also receive funding.

In an interview late Tuesday, Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly said that the latest program emerged from discussing these problems with businesses.

“What became crystal clear is not only did we have to move our position from an approach that was based on liquidity, and support to businesses through subsidies – but also that these measures, while they were positive, were not tailored to all business models,” she said.

She highlighted tourism, tech and manufacturing as sectors that could benefit from the program, as well as Main Street storefronts. The agencies will be able to release funding at their own discretion.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the federal government’s regional development agencies were created to respond to localized economic problems. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency grew from a Pierre Trudeau-era program to boost employment in the region. Western Economic Diversification Canada was created under Brian Mulroney to help the West build fortunes beyond commodities; FedNor came from the same era. FedDev emerged from the Great Recession under Stephen Harper.

These agencies, Ms. Joly said, are “closest to the ground” and already have expertise in regional business needs. In Ontario, the funding increase will nearly double the agencies’ annual budgets.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies