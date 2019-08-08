 Skip to main content

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Alberta government puts investor tax credit on hold

date 2019-08-08

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
Alberta entrepreneurs in limbo as Kenney government quietly puts investor tax credit on hold

Alberta’s government has hit pause on a tax credit meant to boost investment in the province’s small businesses, a move some entrepreneurs and angel investors say could discourage innovation and growth. The Alberta Investor Tax Credit (AITC) offers a 30-per-cent tax rebate on the amount of equity capital someone invests in an eligible Alberta small business. The business must research, develop or commercialize a new technology or be involved in media production or tourism. Story

Instagram changes prompt business owners to rethink marketing strategies

It’s been three months since Instagram removed “like” totals for Canadian users, and the change is causing small-business owners and managers to rethink how they reach potential customers on the social network. Story

Canada’s chief information officer Alex Benay leaving to join AI startup Mindbridge

The public servant charged with modernizing the Canadian government’s digital infrastructure is leaving to join one of Canada’s most promising artificial-intelligence startups. Story

Federal government to launch ‘patent collective,’ giving Canadian innovators better IP protection

The federal government on Thursday delivered one of the last items of its innovation agenda before this fall’s election by launching several initiatives to help Canadian technology firms increase their use and understanding of intellectual property (IP). Story

Dragons’ Den star’s startup gets $300-million to fuel growth of e-commerce companies

A Toronto startup co-led by Dragons’ Den star Michele Romanow that is aiming to transform how young e-commerce companies finance their growth has secured US$300-million in capital to fund its own expansion. Story

More new hires are ghosting on the job

The morning a new full-stack developer was expected to arrive at tech startup Skritswap Inc., company founder Melissa Kargiannakis waited and waited, growing increasingly worried. The job offer had been accepted and signed. What could possibly have gone wrong? Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Hamilton startup gets ‘big win’ with NYC transit pilot project

The co-founder of a Hamilton startup chosen to collaborate on a transit pilot project in New York City calls the opportunity “a huge win.” Hamilton Spectator

How Minister Ng plans to double the number of women entrepreneurs in Canada

Mary Ng grew up working in her parents restaurant, so she understands the challenges small business owners face. Now, she’s taking on a particular challenge: how women still face more hurdles than men do in launching and growing their own businesses. Canada’s National Observer

JPMorgan Chase ends business loan partnership with OnDeck

JPMorgan Chase is ending a three-year-old partnership with OnDeck Capital that enabled the bank to start offering online loans to small businesses. American Banker

Class action against Tim Hortons parent accuses company of suppressing workers’ wages for years through unlawful “no-hire” agreements with franchisees

A former baker at a Surrey Tim Hortons is suing the company’s corporate parent, claiming in a class action that The TDL Group Corp. unlawfully forces franchisees to sign so-called “no-hire” agreements to prevent employee poaching between restaurants, allegedly suppressing workers’ wages for years. Business in Vancouver

