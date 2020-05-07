 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: As the economy skidded, so did startups

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Survival of the unicorns: As the economy skidded, so did startups. Now they need new ideas, and fast

Before COVID-19 disrupted the daily habits of people around the world, Ritual Technologies Inc. was one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology startups. It built a business on making the regular morning caffeine run and on-the-go lunch more efficient, offering a mobile app that allows restaurant and café customers to order and pay ahead for quicker take-out. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Unclear details driving landlords away from small-business rent relief program

Small businesses across Canada are being hit by eviction warnings and default notices as both they and their landlords say Ottawa’s small-business rent relief program is so flawed and unclear that many property owners have no plans to apply. Story

ApplyBoard, fast-growing tech platform for school recruitment, gets ‘unicorn’ valuation

The school-application company ApplyBoard Inc. is now valued at $2-billion, closing its second round of venture financing in less than a year as it hires by the hundreds even in the midst of the pandemic. Story

Shopify tops forecasts as pandemic pushes more shoppers online

Shopify Inc. posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results Wednesday, joining other e-commerce companies that have experienced a similar lift as shoppers shifted more of their buying to the internet in the early weeks of the pandemic. Story

OMERS Ventures invests in Ottawa work-from-home technology startup Tehama

Story continues below advertisement

One of Canada’s most heavily financed artificial intelligence startups, Element AI Inc., has hired its first chief financial officer and chief revenue officer as part of a restructuring effort that has also seen it lay off 15 per cent of staff. Story

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies