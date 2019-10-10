 Skip to main content

Small Business

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Avoid these small-business loan traps

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter.

Need a small business loan? Here are some tips to help you succeed and traps to avoid

For business owners seeking financing from banks and online lenders, borrowing can be a complicated process. We talked to accountants and entrepreneurs who have done it successfully to glean their top tips. Story

Small Business Borrowing Guide: HSBC’s online loan platform promises fast funding

HSBC Bank Canada is aiming to stand out from its banking rivals with eCredit, a new line-of-credit product that busy Canadian entrepreneurs can apply for online. Story

Toronto Syrian restaurant shuts down due to threats, assault following altercation at Maxime Bernier fundraiser

A Toronto restaurant run by Syrian refugees has closed after an altercation between the owner’s son and supporters of the People’s Party of Canada at a party fundraiser led to the assault of the restaurant owner’s son and death threats directed at him and his family. Story

Back to the boom: Canadian tech sector posts biggest quarter for financing since the dot-com bubble

Canada’s technology sector had one of its strongest showings for venture- and growth-capital financing in the third quarter, as large funds continue to seek bigger investments in private companies. Story

Technology companies say they need action, not just talk, from political parties to support innovation sector

Canadian technology companies are pressing the federal parties to address what they say is a lack of policies to support the country’s homegrown innovation sector. Story

Four out of five small businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

You enter a small store with a cozy atmosphere and are drawn in by the music playing in the background, bringing back memories of days long past. The only problem is, in four out of five cases – according to a recent survey – the music is being broadcast illegally, depriving composers, producers, editors and musicians of the royalties they’re entitled to earn. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

ASC eases rules to facilitate crowd-funding

The Alberta Securities Commission is creating an exemption to make it easier for startups and other small businesses to seek crowdfunding. Calgary Herald

Toronto coffee shop that wooed Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling is set to close

The east-end coffee shop that gained film-fest fame for enticing Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling in for a cup of joe is closing down. The independent cafe Grinder, which became the talk of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), will shut down October 27 after five years in its Leslieville location following a lease dispute with its landlord. CTV

Eight-store limit frustrates cannabis entrepreneurs

During the summer, about nine months after Canada legalized recreational cannabis sales, the rollout of legal retail stores was still slowly blossoming in Vancouver – only seven stores were fully licensed and open. Business in Vancouver

Spirits industry warns of job losses, tax shortfalls if denied access to retail shelves

Ontario’s distilleries say jobs and government revenue will be at risk if spirits aren’t given the same access to corner and grocery stores as beer and wine. Expanding alcohol sales to corner and grocery stores has been one of the Ontario Progressive Conservative government’s top priorities, but the discussion has primarily centred on beer and wine sales. CBC

