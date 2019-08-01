Report on Small Business Newsletter: Barbers in regulatory limbo as Ontario plans new trades framework

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Barbers in regulatory limbo as Ontario plans new trades framework
When Ontario Premier Doug Ford rolled into Toronto’s Glassbox Barbershop for a haircut in early June, owner Peter Gosling seized the moment to voice his beefs about provincial barbering regulations. Ontario is currently in the process of drafting new rules and Mr. Gosling wanted to convince the Premier to treat barbering as its own trade. Barbers are currently required to have a broader “hairstyling” licence that covers hair-dye and perms, services most barbers do not offer. Story
Federal government to launch ‘patent collective’ giving Canadian innovators better IP protection
The Liberal government is set to deliver Thursday on one of the last items on its innovation agenda before this fall’s federal election when it launches several initiatives to help Canadian technology firms increase their use and understanding of intellectual property (IP). Story
Makerspaces under pressure to revamp business models
Makerspaces – the commercial venues where creative people gather to design and make their products – are under pressure to transform their business models or face closing shop. A growing number of makerspaces have ceased operations or are under threat because of rising rents, building redevelopments and not enough cash flow to cover costs. Story
R&D organization Alberta Innovates puts funding for entrepreneurs on hold
Alberta Innovates, a research and development organization, has put several of its funding programs for entrepreneurs on hold because of uncertainty over the lack of a finalized provincial budget. It’s not accepting or reviewing new applications for six of its entrepreneurial programs, and not moving forward with applications that have already received the green light, according to Rollie Dykstra, vice-president of investments with the provincially funded corporation. Applicants were informed by Alberta Innovates through a note posted on its website earlier this month. Story
Dragon’s Den star’s startup gets $300-million to fuel growth of e-commerce companies
A Toronto startup co-led by Dragons’ Den star Michele Romanow that is aiming to transform how young e-commerce companies finance their growth has secured US$300-million in capital to fund its own expansion. Story
Ottawa to set up hospital network to become early adopters of Canadian medical technology
When Armen Bakirtzian’s startup developed technology in the early 2010s to improve the outcome of hip-replacement surgeries, 12 orthopedic surgeons at five Ontario hospitals helped it get the product right. But after nine months of trying to sell the finished product – a miniature navigation system used during surgeries to better select and align implants – to the same five hospitals, his Kitchener, Ont.-based Intellijoint Surgical Inc. gave up. Story
We can’t just kill the small-business tax rate
Governments have some very real challenges in crafting fair tax policies for the diverse set of businesses in the Canadian economy, a situation highlighted by Allan Lanthier’s July 23 op-ed in this paper that argued that Canada’s small-business tax rate should be repealed. Since the 1940s, the federal and provincial governments have applied a progressive approach to corporate taxation, with current combined rates of about 12 per cent for the first $500,000 or so of earnings and about 27 per cent above it. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Ontario winery facing calls for boycott after being featured on ‘Ontario News Now’
A winery in southern Ontario is being slammed on social media after it was revealed that its president made political donations to the Progressive Conservative Party ahead of being featured in an “Ontario News Now” video. CTV
Ample Organics makes layoffs as capital dries up in Canadian cannabis industry
Toronto-based cannabis software startup Ample Organics has made company-wide layoffs, reducing its staff by around 16 percent, BetaKit has learned. A seed-to-sale software company, Ample assists cannabis companies with growth, production, client management, and quality assurance. In recent LinkedIn posts, a number of now-former employees noted that they had been let go this week as part of these “company-wide layoffs.” Betakit
‘We feel terrible’: Vancouver tour company apologizes as privacy commissioner looks into breach
A tour company that organizes school field trips for B.C. students is apologizing for dumping personal information in the recycling bin of a sorting room where hundreds of Yaletown residents and others had access. CTV